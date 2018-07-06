SEDLESCOMBE RANGERS FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT: As if there was not enough football going on at the moment, Sedlescombe Rangers are hosting their Annual football tournament over this weekend, Saturday July 7 and Sunday July 8 at the Sports field. You may find the roads around the village quite a bit busier first thing in the morning and through the lunch time hours. The club apologise in advance for any disruption the event may cause and thank you for your understanding.

ANYONE FOR TENNIS ? Tennis on the Courts at Sedlescombe not Wimbledon. Nick Montague, a qualified tennis coach, will be holding a complimentary session for adults on Saturday July 7 at 3.00 pm at our local courts. You are welcome to go along and try out the game. For more information please get in touch with Nick on 01424 848572 or 07824 799 632

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: After last month’s club evening out at the New Inn, this month we return to Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday July 11 for a demonstration by visiting NAFAS demonstrator , Claire Bryant with “ Space Oddity”. Doors will be open from 7pm in readiness for the 7.30pm start. You will have time during the evening to stock up on floral arranging supplies at very keen prices and of course, there will be refreshments and time to socialise during the evening. For some of the lucky audience even the pleasure of winning one of the stunning arrangements to take home to enjoy further. Members you are invited to bring along a guest for a combined entrance of just £4. Visitors are always welcome, so if you enjoy the beauty of flowers why not come and see if this is something for you? For further details prior to the meeting please contact Sheila on 01797 223927 or Janet on 01424 773708

TRAFFIC IN THE VILLAGE: Parish Councillor Andy Waters writes” Following the Sedlescombe Annual Parish Assembly, it was clear that there were many concerns regarding the situation regarding the traffic problems in and around the village. Sedlescombe Parish Council made the decision to form a Traffic Advisory Group to provide liaison between residents, the Parish Council, and Rother District Council. For this to operate, we need just a few residents who are prepared to give just a few hours each month and join the Group so that problems can be looked at from all perspectives.” If you feel that you can help, please contact him on 870693.

FOLLOW THE FOOTSTEPS TO OUR MUSIC ALL THE WAY FLOWER FESTIVAL: Margaret and Sylvia would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their time and expertise in creating the festival and to all of you who managed to visit and enjoy the day.

AFTERNOON TEA PARTY REPORT: Last Saturday, the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust hosted a member’s event in the garden of Four Winds, on Balcombe Green, courtesy of Gill and Chris Cachrimanis. It was a lovely afternoon giving members the opportunity to socialise, put a face to a name and get to know each other over a delicious homemade afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones with cream and cake. Thank you to all the committee and partners for their efforts before, during and after the event. If you would like to know more about the Friends or are interested in becoming a new member contact pauliner.asper@gmail.com or 01424 870412

DIARY DATE: Saturday 21 July, 7pm at St Laurence Church , Guestling. Molly Townson presents SONGS FOR A SUMMER EVENING, with the Cantabile Ladies Choir; Kate Rogers, Soprano; Richard Eldridge on Piano, and the Guestling Church Choir. Interval with Wine and Strawberries & Cream. Tickets are £10 on the door. All proceeds for the upkeep of this ancient and beautiful country church.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The next open garden date is Tuesday July 10 at Mountfield and Battle. the garden of Riverhall House , Solomons Lane, TN32 5LY and Karibu, Netherfield Hill TN33 0LH will be open, from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £ 5.00 to visit both. Refreshments, manned by St Michael’s volunteers, will be available throughout the day at Riverhall House. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.