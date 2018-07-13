SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The Society will be holding a Barbecue on Saturday July 28 from 12 noon. The venue is by kind invitation of Ann and Chris Hone at Marwin Farm, Marley Lane, Battle and promises to be a good event come rain or shine as provision will be made to keep as dry as possible even if it pours. Entry will be by pre-paid ticket only, £12.50 per person to include one free drink. Off road parking is available but if you can ‘double up’ that is always helpful. The food, as last time will be supplied by The New Inn, Westfield but we need to know numbers by Saturday July21.So get your casual gear on and come to enjoy yourselves for an afternoon in a lovely garden setting. There will also be a raffle.

Please send cheques made out to SDGS to Mrs B Page, Nuthatches, Balcombe Green, Sedlescombe TN33 0QL or contact her by e-mail on sdgssecretary@gmail.com. Paid for tickets can also be held for you and collected at the BBQ.We look forward to welcoming you and hope the sun shines on us. Secretary SDGS

IN MEMORY OF JEAN DANN: On the passing of our friend Jean Dann, her family requested that donations be offered to Cancer Research in lieu of flower tributes . The total sum of 1070 pounds has subsequently been forwarded to the charity in her memory.

SEDLESCOMBE BREAKAWAYS: A message for the breakaways, at their meeting on Thursday July 19 at 10am in the village hall, local friend Mr Malcolm Tegg will talk about ”Once a Chorister”, tales of singing at the Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in Westminster Abbey. Everyone is welcome to join in at these friendly meetings, with a chance to meet new friends and enjoy coffee cake and a chat. For information this month please call 01424 870688

DIARY DATE: Saturday 21 July, 7pm at St Laurence Church , Guestling. Molly Townson presents SONGS FOR A SUMMER EVENING, with the Cantabile Ladies Choir; Kate Rogers, Soprano; Richard Eldridge on Piano, and the Guestling Church Choir. Interval with Wine and Strawberries & Cream. Tickets are £10 on the door. All proceeds for the upkeep of this ancient and beautiful country church.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village once more to perform along side tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26.Tickets are priced at just £15 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include popular pieves such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available to reserve and on sale please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com.In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The next open garden date is Tuesday July 17 when seven gardens open in Hastings Old Town from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £6.00 to visit all, so great value for money this week too. Refreshments, manned by St Michael’s volunteers, will be available throughout the day at St Mary Star of the Sea , entrance on the Bourne. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs until August 2018. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.