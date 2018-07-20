SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The Society will be holding a Barbecue on Saturday July 28 from 12 noon. The venue is by kind invitation of Ann and Chris Hone at Marwin Farm, Marley Lane, Battle and promises to be a good event come rain or shine as provision will be made to keep as dry as possible even if it pours. Entry will be by pre-paid ticket only, £12.50 per person to include one free drink. Off road parking is available but if you can ‘double up’ that is always helpful. The food, as last time will be supplied by The New Inn, Westfield but we need to know numbers by Saturday July21.So get your casual gear on and come to enjoy yourselves for an afternoon in a lovely garden setting. There will also be a raffle.

Please send cheques made out to SDGS to Mrs B Page, Nuthatches, Balcombe Green, Sedlescombe TN33 0QL or contact her by e-mail on sdgssecretary@gmail.com. Paid for tickets can also be held for you and collected at the BBQ.We look forward to welcoming you and hope the sun shines on us. Secretary SDGS

SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB: Shirley writes: We unexpectedly have 3 tickets available for our next trip on Thursday 9th of August. This is a unique courtroom staging of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution in the London County Hall. The coach will leave Sedlescombe bus stop at 10am to give us time to have lunch before the matinee performance. The cost of this trip is £57-50 which includes your ticket ,coach and drivers tip. For more details or to secure a place please contact Jenny Mainwood on 01424 871445 or Shirley Davies on 01424 870475 a.s.a.p. This trip has been fully booked since April and tickets are only due to illness.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village once more to perform alongside tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26.Tickets are priced at just £15 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include popular pieves such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available to reserve and on sale in the village shop or please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com.In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

HOOE OLD MOTOR CLUB CAR SHOW: On Sunday August 5, from 11am to 5pm. Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding their celebrated international 49th annual Car Show on the Hooe Recreation Ground, situated between Pevensey and Ninfield on the B2095, post code: TN33 9HR. This show attracts a large selection of rare cars from the turn of the century until 1970 including some from the residents of our local area. Informed commentary is provided. There is also the prestigious “lady and car” competition in which ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car. There is a plethora of stalls; not all motoring related, which include refreshments and a bar. Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission which includes a programme is £5 for adults, Children under 16 free. Car parking in the new improved car park is free. Money raised is alwaysdistributed amongst local charities. Visit the web site for full details: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk

DIARY DATE: Saturday 21 July, 7pm at St Laurence Church , Guestling. Molly Townson presents SONGS FOR A SUMMER EVENING, with the Cantabile Ladies Choir; Kate Rogers, Soprano; Richard Eldridge on Piano, and the Guestling Church Choir. Interval with Wine and Strawberries & Cream. Tickets are £10 on the door. All proceeds for the upkeep of this ancient and beautiful country church.

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The next open garden date is Tuesday July 24 when four gardens open in Northiam from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is just £6.00 to visit all, so great value for money this week too. Refreshments, manned by St Michael’s volunteers, will be available throughout the day at South Grange, Quickbourne Lane TN31 6QY. Booklets at 50p, with details of all the gardens open in the surrounding area in aid of St Michaels hospice, are now on sale in the area. The season runs until August 2018 so only a few more dates left. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.