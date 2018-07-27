ST JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH CHURCH: This Sunday July 29 at 10.30am, it will be a United Benefice Service when friends from Whatlington church are welcomed in to share the Eucharist with parishioners here in Sedlescombe. Time will be given after the service for coffee and a chat.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The Society will be holding its Barbecue this Saturday July 28 from 12 noon. The venue is by kind invitation of Ann and Chris Hone at Marwin Farm, Marley Lane, Battle and promises to be a good event come rain or shine as provision will be made to keep as dry as possible even if it pours. Entry will be by pre-paid ticket only, £12.50 per person to include one free drink. Off road parking is available but if you can ‘double up’ that is always helpful. The food, as last time will be supplied by The New Inn, Westfield. This should prove to be a very popular afternoon in a lovely garden setting, the sun will surely still be shining. There will also be a raffle.Contact Mrs Brenda Page by e-mail on sdgssecretary@gmail.com or phone 01424870455 for ny further details. Paid for tickets should be collected on the gate.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next date for this is on Thursday August 2 in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to a day when the sun is still shining and they are able to welcome old friends and make new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment along with good company. All proceeds benefit our Parish Church. For more details please call 870808.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village once more to perform alongside tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26.Tickets are priced at just £15 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include popular pieves such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available and on sale in the village shop or please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com to secure your tickets.In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

HOOE OLD MOTOR CLUB CAR SHOW: On Sunday August 5, from 11am to 5pm. Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding their celebrated international 49th annual Car Show on the Hooe Recreation Ground, situated between Pevensey and Ninfield on the B2095, post code: TN33 9HR. This show attracts a large selection of rare cars from the turn of the century until 1970including some from the residents of our local area. Informed commentary is provided. There is also the prestigious “lady and car” competition in which ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car. There is a plethora of stalls; not all motoring related, which include refreshments and a bar. Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission which includes a programme is £5 for adults, Children under 16 free. Car parking in the new improved car park is free. Money raised is alwaysdistributed amongst local charities. Visit the web site for full details: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk

USED STAMP APPEAL: What do you do with the stamps that come with your mail both at home and work? You could put them to good use and help DELTA. All you need to do is collect your stamps and post them to stampsforcharity.net at the address below. They are then able to raise £6.00 per kilo of stamps. The stamps must be totally unsorted, just as received through the mail. The stamps will need to be on single paper (just the front part of the envelope), and with approximately ¼” of paper around each one. You don’t have to wait until you have collected a kilo, just send them whenever you want but please ensure your package has the correct postage on it. Please pass this information on to family and friends. Could you set up a stamp collection at work? The more stamps the more money goes to this worthwhile charity. Please send your stamps to:- Deaf Education through Listening and Talking (DELTA),USED STAMP APPEAL, Fords Farm,HORSEY,Norfolk,NR29 4EP

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The next open garden date is this Saturday, July 28, Fairlight Hall in Martineau Lane TN35 5DR will be open from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £5.00 to visit. Refreshments, manned by St Michael’s volunteers, will be available throughout the day. There are only a few more weeks of this season left now. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.