HELP NEEDED : Can you spare an hour or two this Saturday morning August 4 to help at the big churchyard clear from 9am at St John the Baptist Parish church on Church Hill? It would be helpful to bring your own tools, shears rakes, secateurs, gloves etc. Refreshments will be provided along will lots of village camaraderie.

HOOE OLD MOTOR CLUB CAR SHOW: On this Sunday August 5, from 11am to 5pm. Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding their celebrated international 49th annual Car Show on the Hooe Recreation Ground, situated between Pevensey and Ninfield on the B2095, post code: TN33 9HR. This show attracts a large selection of rare cars from the turn of the century until 1970including some from the residents of our local area. Informed commentary is provided. There is also the prestigious “lady and car” competition in which ladies dress to match the age and spirit of the car. There is a plethora of stalls; not all motoring related, which include refreshments and a bar. Musical entertainment is provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission which includes a programme is £5 for adults, Children under 16 free. Car parking in the new improved car park is free. Money raised is always distributed amongst local charities. Visit the web site for full details: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The club will meet in Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday August 8 for a demonstration by visiting NAFAS demonstrator , Christine Brazier with “ Shaken not Stirred ”. This is a return visit for Christine and a very interesting and creative evening is expected, no pressure then ! Doors will be open from 7pm in readiness for the 7.30pm start. You will have time during the evening to stock up on floral arranging supplies at very keen prices and of course, there will be refreshments and time to socialise during the evening. For some of the lucky audience even the pleasure of winning one of the stunning arrangements to take home to enjoy further. Members you are invited to bring along a guest for a combined entrance of just £4. Visitors are always welcome, so if you enjoy the beauty of flowers why not come and see if this is something for you? For further details prior to the meeting please contact Sheila on 01797 223927 or Janet on 01424 773708

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village once more to perform alongside tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26.Tickets are selling well,priced at just £15 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include popular pieves such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available and on sale in the village shop or please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com to secure your tickets. In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The next open garden date is this Tuesday August 7, the private estate of the Barwell family , Hole park Gardens, Benenden Road,TN17 4JA will be open from 10.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £7.50 to visit. Refreshments, manned by St Michael’s volunteers, will be available throughout the day. There is only one more garden after this date open for this year’s season. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.