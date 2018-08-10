RURAL PAST TIMES: Rural Past Times takes place in the grounds of Pestalozzi Village, Sedlescombe, this weekend on August 11 and 12. Entry is Adults £6, Children 5-14 yrs £1.

Open from 10am-5pm. They have their usual displays of vintage lorries, tractors and various other agricultural equipment. There will be plenty of trade stalls and a craft marquee. There will be some new attractions this year, for the first time they will be welcoming classic cars to the show. There will also be a Ploughing Steam Engine and a Blacksmith who will be working both days. Another new activity is a Scarecrow Competition for the children with three cash prizes. Children accompanied by their Scarecrow enter the show for free. All entries must be in by midday Sunday. There is a Fun Dog Show each day. A licensed bar, live music and a choice of food stalls all on offer or bring a picnic. Any questions, ring Gill on 01424 223572

SEDLESCOMBE BREAKAWAY GROUP: The next meting of this group will be on Thursday August 16 in the village hall at 10am when Claire lands will be speaking on how to avoid “SCAMS”, which are so common these days. Hopefully everyone will learn how to be more aware and what to do in the future. Everyone is welcome to join in, entry is just

£1 and as always there will be coffee, cake , tea and time for chat. Contact phone number for details this month is 01424 870688 and

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: I am pleased to announce that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village once more to perform alongside tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26.Tickets are selling well, priced at just £15 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include popular pieves such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now available and on sale in the village shop or please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com to secure your tickets. In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: A date for your diary, St John the Baptist parish church will be hosting their annual Cream Tea in the Rectory Garden, thanks to Father Kevin and Laurie on Saturday September 1 at 3pm. If it should be wet , very unlikely looking at the weather to date , it will go ahead in the church. More details to come in the future

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: Weekly Open gardens are now coming to a close with the final one being Perch Hill farm , Sarah Ravens Cutting Garden , Willingford Lane, Brightling TN32 5HP on Wednesday August 22. It will be open from 9.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £7.00 to visit. Refreshments, will be available throughout the day In Perch Hill café. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.