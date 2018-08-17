THE CROQUETEERS CLUB: there is a new club in the village , their secretary writes “Croquet at Sedlescombe Playing Field. A new croquet club, named after the players who played croquet at Wimbledon, before Lawn Tennis took over, has been formed for all and sundry who would like to play or learn more about this ancient and strategic game. All equipment is freely available for you to use as you learn the ins and outs of this addictive sport, which takes little energy but more thought, a little like snooker.

This at present is a friendly social activity ‘beginning at the beginning’ but as we progress to a better, more competent level, we hope to interact with other croquet clubs for friendly games and other social benefits. Newcomers are very welcome whether you have played before or are a beginner. Why not give it a whirl while the summer remains? If you think you would like to play after your free introductory session you could join as an ‘end of season’ member to get the ‘low down’ and be ready for the full season next year. For more details and further information of just what is entailed,

Please contact the Secretary,Pat on 01424 870973. A very warm and enthusiastic welcome awaits you all.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: The news that Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village once more to perform alongside tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26 has been well received. Tickets are selling well, priced at just £15 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include popular pieces such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets are now on sale in the village shop or please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com to secure your tickets. In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: A date for your diary, St John the Baptist parish church will be hosting their annual Cream Tea in the Rectory Garden, thanks to Father Kevin and Laurie on Saturday September 1 at 3pm. If it should be wet, very unlikely looking at the weather to date, it will go ahead in the church. More details to come in the future

ST MICHAELS HOSPICE OPEN GARDENS 2018: The final open garden organised in aid of St Michaels hospice is Perch Hill farm , Sarah Ravens Cutting Garden , Willingford Lane, Brightling TN32 5HP on Wednesday August 22. It will be open from 9.30am to 4pm. Entrance is £7.00 to visit. Refreshments, will be available throughout the day In Perch Hill café. For all additional details including directions, please consult your booklet or visit the website www.stmichaelshospice.com

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.