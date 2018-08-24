BANK HOLIDAY: Here we are with another bank holiday upon on, let us hope for some of that wonderful weather so that we can all be enjoying the events in the area and gardens. Also the eternal prayer for this annual weekend, and that is, the roads are not too busy!

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: As I write this , there are still some tickets available for this event. professional singer Thomasin Trezise will once more perform alongside professional tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 26. The programme will include popular pieces such as O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Tickets priced at just £15 include a welcome reception from 6pm, are on sale in the village shop or please call 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 or email asselton@icloud.com to secure your tickets. In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. We look forward to welcoming you on Sunday evening.

ANNUAL CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: You are invited to attend this annual event taking place in the rectory garden , Church Hill opposite the parish church on Saturday September 1 at 3pm to enjoy delicious cream and jam scones, tea, cake and chat. Admission is £3. The garden which has beautiful views over the countryside has been made available by kind permission of Father Kevin. There will be a few stalls , books, jewellery odds and ends plus as always a raffle. If you can spare time to make a cake to sell on the cake stall, it would be most appreciated, please contact 01424 870808 for collection.If it should be wet, the event will go ahead in the church.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: This will be on Thursday September 6 in the village hall 10am to 11.30am. More details to follow next week.

THE CROQUETEERS CLUB: There is a new club in the village, their secretary writes “Croquet at Sedlescombe Playing Field. A new croquet club, named after the players who played croquet at Wimbledon, before Lawn Tennis took over, has been formed for all and sundry who would like to play or learn more about this ancient and strategic game. All equipment is freely available for you to use as you learn the ins and outs of this addictive sport, which takes little energy but more thought, a little like snooker. This at present is a friendly social activity ‘beginning at the beginning’ but as we progress to a better, more competent level, we hope to interact with other croquet clubs for friendly games and other social benefits. Newcomers are very welcome whether you have played before or are a beginner. Why not give it a whirl while the summer remains? If you think you would like to play after your free introductory session you could join as an ‘end of season’ member to get the ‘low down’ and be ready for the full season next year. For more details and further information of just what is entailed, please contact the Secretary,Pat on 01424 870973. A very warm and enthusiastic welcome awaits you all. I understand that the club recently gave the youth club an opportunity to see how the game is played, what a great initiative, perhaps other groups in the village would consider this with their activity?

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.