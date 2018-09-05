SAD NEWS: I must start this weeks’ news with the very sad news that Mike Davies, longtime resident and friend to all who knew him in the village, passed away suddenly last Saturday. He was involved and volunteered in so many activities around the village over the years, badminton club, theatre club, Friends of the Church, member of Village hall committee for many years, come to mind as just a few. I am sure many of us will miss him, for the good neighbour he was, always jovial and good company, my husband and I shall certainly miss him very dearly. Our thoughts are with Shirley and family at this time as they support each other. He was a regular reader of the village voice, he would have been most surprised to see that he was first in the column this week but very sadly for the worse possible reason. Try and enjoy each day as it comes, a smile goes such a long way even at this difficult time.

ANNUAL CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: You are invited to attend this annual event taking place in the rectory garden, Church Hill opposite the parish church on Saturday September 1 at 3pm to enjoy delicious cream and jam scones, tea, cake and chat. Admission is £3. The garden which has beautiful views over the countryside has been made available by kind permission of Father Kevin. There will be a few stalls , books, jewellery odds and ends plus as always a raffle. If you can spare time to make a cake to sell on the cake stall, it would be most appreciated, please contact 01424 870808 for collection. If it should be wet, the event will go ahead in the church.

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Sedlescombe Sports Association (SSA) are looking for new committee members to join them to help manage sports and recreation activities in Sedlescombe. The SSA is responsible for managing and promoting sport and recreation in and around Sedlescombe, including the management of the Sports Field and Sports Pavilion in the village. In addition, the SSA are also keen to speak with anyone who may be interested in being a Trustee, who’s primary role will be to provide oversight and guidance to the SSA. Interest would be welcomed from all parts of the community so if you would like to find out more please email info@ssa.one.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: What a wonderful evening in the beautiful setting of our parish church last Sunday. Over seventy people turned out in the pouring rain to attend and enjoy the performance of professional opera singers Thomasin Trezise and Philip Smith. They sang popular opera pieces which included an aria fromPuccini’s Madam Butterfly and The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more alongside some beautiful songs from My Fair Lady, Carousel and South Pacific. The evening was made more enjoyable and entertaining as their personality shone through giving background knowledge of each piece.

Thank you to everyone who attended helping to raise funds for Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust and hope you will mark your diaries with Sunday December 9 when Thomasin will be returning for a Christmas concert.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next date for this is on Thursday September 6 in Sedlescombe village hall starting at 10am until 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones especially if you are new to the village. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, always good with the dark evenings approaching, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course, coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment along with good company. There will also be the opportunity to check your weight on Dorothy’s scales , in confidence of course , so perhaps not too many scones first! All proceeds benefit our Parish Church. For more details please call 870808.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW: The Society will be holding its Autumn Show in Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday September 22, doors open to the public at 2pm.There will be displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as cooking, handicrafts, photography, a Young Peoples section, a raffle, and space for a sit down with a cup of tea and homemade cake. This year we are also presenting ‘All Things Apple’ and there will be an opportunity to taste dishes made with apples covering all meals of the day. Also the Domestic Section features the ‘Great Apple Pie’ contest, the winner receiving a £10 voucher. Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits. It is free to enter. So, if you are able to cook, make handicrafts, take photos or grow things in your garden or in pots you should be able to find a suitable section to enter. Entry forms and the Show Schedule, which gives you the categories for entry will be available from the Sedlescombe Village Shop from around September 15 or online at sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. Your entry needs to be returned by Thursday September 20 to the shop or to the show secretary at the e-mail address below. Setting up of entries is from 8.00am to 10.15am then the hall is cleared for judging and we open again at 2pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water and food covers will be provided as appropriate. So why not give it go – you could surprise yourself and even if you do not get a prize, your entries will add to a lovely afternoon out for everyone.You may also be inspired to join our Garden Society, £7 per annum per person but only £10 for a family membership. Pick up a membership form at the show or on line as above. If you have any queries please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs. Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455 or 870177.

