MIKE DAVIES: For those of you who would like to pay your respects to Mike, his funeral will be on Monday September 17, St Johns Parish Church at 11am.

SEDLESCOMBE BREAKAWAYS: The Sedlescombe Breakaways next meeting is on Thursday September 20 at 10am in the village hall when Mr Malcom Tegg will be speaking on “Once a Chorister”, tales of singing at the Queens’ coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953. This will be an interesting talk by one of our long term residents of the village. Everyone is welcome to join in at these friendly meetings and as always tea , coffee and delicious cake is served. Visitors pay just £1 per meeting. For details of this month please call 870688

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY AUTUMN SHOW: The Society will be holding its Autumn Show in Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday September 22, doors open to the public at 2pm.There will be displays of flowers, floral art, vegetables and fruit as well as cooking, handicrafts, photography, a Young Peoples section, a raffle, and space for a sit down with a cup of tea and homemade cake. This year we are also presenting ‘All Things Apple’ and there will be an opportunity to taste dishes made with apples covering all meals of the day. Also the Domestic Section features the ‘Great Apple Pie’ contest, the winner receiving a £10 voucher. Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits. It is free to enter. So, if you are able to cook, make handicrafts, take photos or grow things in your garden or in pots you should be able to find a suitable section to enter. Entry forms and the Show Schedule, which gives you the categories for entry will be available from the Sedlescombe Village Shop from around September 15 or online at sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. Your entry needs to be returned by Thursday September 20 to the shop or to the show secretary at the e-mail address below. Setting up of entries is from 8.00am to 10.15am then the hall is cleared for judging and we open again at 2pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water and food covers will be provided as appropriate. So why not give it go – you could surprise yourself and even if you do not get a prize, your entries will add to a lovely afternoon out for everyone. You may also be inspired to join our Garden Society, £7 per annum per person but only £10 for a family membership. Pick up a membership form at the show or on line as above. If you have any queries, please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs. Page, by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455 or 870177.

APPLE PIE CONTEST: Do have a go at the apple pie contest sponsored by Asselton House at the SDGS Autumn show. Everyone always says “Yes I can make an apple pie” – but can you? The winner will receive a cup and £10 voucher to spend. Entry details from Mrs Page as above.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: Harvest festival at St John the Baptist parish church will be on Sunday September 30 with a service of Eucharist at 10.30am followed by harvest lunch in church. More details to follow

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Sedlescombe Sports Association (SSA) are looking for new committee members to join them to help manage sports and recreation activities in Sedlescombe. The SSA is responsible for managing and promoting sport and recreation in and around Sedlescombe, including the management of the Sports Field and Sports Pavilion in the village. In addition, the SSA are also keen to speak with anyone who may be interested in being a Trustee, who’s primary role will be to provide oversight and guidance to the SSA. Interest would be welcomed from all parts of the community so if you would like to find out more please email info@ssa.one.

EARLY WARNING: It is time to sort out those cupboards and drawers . the annual jumble sale will take place in the village hall on Saturday October 30 and as always donations will be gratefully received . Please give a call on 01424870808 or 870688 for collection nearer the date or please bring to the hall on the morning of the sale. Time details will follow.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: Mark your diaries with Sunday December 9 when Thomasin Trezise will be returning for a Christmas concert in our Parish church. Organised by Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

RAINBOWS, BEAVERS AND CUBS: If you would like your children to access to these organisations there is space available in Brede, so not too far away. Details supplied are as follows: Mondays Term Time the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years in Brede Village Hall , Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956. or cherry.m@hotmail.com. Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.Tuesday Term Time Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.