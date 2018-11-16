ST MICHAELS HOSPICE SEDLESCOMBE CHRISTMAS MARKET: If you’re stuck for gift ideas and want to get into the Christmas spirit then head down to Sedlescombe Village Hall this Saturday November 17 for St Michaels Hospice first annual Christmas Market in Sedlescombe. There will be a variety of stalls selling festive gifts and goodies, plus their popular Tree of Gifts. You can also enjoy some tasty delights in their little café area serving a selection of delicious cakes and hot drinks. St Michaels hospice Christmas Markets have been running for several years throughout Hastings and Rother. This year they have built upon last year’s Markets and offer a wide range of unique Christmas gifts, jewellery, stocking fillers and much, much more. Entry is only £1.For further information please contact Felicity on 01424 457959.

FESTIVE OPERA WITH CAROLS EVENING: Tickets are selling well for the festive evening with Thomasin Trezise on Sunday December 9. Thomasin, a professional opera singer, makes a welcome return to perform a Christmas concert including some light Neapolitan songs and carols with some audience participation to accordion accompaniment in our beautiful historic Parish church on Church Hill. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets priced at £12.50 with seasonal interval refreshments are NOW available from the village shop or by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 alternatively email asselton@icloud.com Organised by Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN: A new venture for the village made possible through a donation from the Rural Past Times event. There will be the screening of a film in the village hall every month on a Thursday evening. This months’ date is November 22 doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start of “The Shape of Water” (15). £5on the door plus a licensed bar, free parking,snacks and drinks. You can sign up for the latest news from the link on the cinema page of the village hall website www.sedlecombevillagehall.org.uk

SEDLESCOMBE SCHOOL CHRISTMAS FAYRE: The next fundraising event for our village school will be their annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday December 1 open from 12 until 3pm. Make that a date in your diary to support your local school. The School PTA have taken on the mammoth task of raising £50,000 to have the sports area resurfaced.They also have a GoFundMe page for donations.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS FAIR: The date for this year’s fair is Saturday December 8 in Sedlescombe village hall, open from 12noon onwards. There will be lots of stalls featuring a puzzle corner and toyshop, lovely gifts, cakes and pickles and more. Tickets for the Christmas Draw are now on sale from church members and also in the village shop giving you the chance to win £100 plus lots of other great prizes. Throughout the afternoon light lunches and afternoon tea will be served by the willing volunteers. Make it a date to support our historic ancient village church.

SENIORS CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place at the village hall on Friday December 14 from 5.30 to 8.30pm . The evening will include a buffet meal, entertainment and a bar . Limited tickets at £5.00 are available or for further information please contact Reg on 870258

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.