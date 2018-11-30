SEDLESCOMBE SCHOOL CHRISTMAS FAYRE: This Saturday, December 1 Sedlescombe school hold their annual Christmas Fayre ,open from 12 until 3pm. There will be a grand raffle, guess the weight of the cake, pick Olafs nose, hook a bauble, santas grotto, find the elves, craft stalls and face painting. The school kitchen will be open serving tea, coffee, mince pies and savouries. Make that a date in your diary to support your local school. Entrance is just 50p for adults, children free entry. The School PTA have taken on the mammoth task of raising £50,000 to have the sports area resurfaced so your support is very welcome. Help them succeed by supporting their event.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH: This Sunday, December 2 is the monthly family service at 10.30am . This will include the Christingle which everyone is welcome to come along to.An enchanting service when the church will be circled with oranges with a lighted candle in symbolising the light of the world .All ages will be able to access and enjoy the service , hearing more about the Christingle , as always there will be time for refreshments after the service.

COFFEE MORNING: The next coffee morning will be on Thursday December 6 in sedlescombe village hall from 10am to 11.30am. There will be books , bric a brac, all the usual stalls but no home baking as this will be at the Christmas fair two days later , please see below. You are invited to go along and enjoy FREE coffee and refreshments as a thank you for supporting the mini market this year. For more details please contact 870808.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS FAIR: This year’s fair is next weekend , Saturday December 8 in Sedlescombe village hall, open from 12noon onwards. There will be lots of stalls featuring a puzzle corner and toyshop, lovely gifts, cakes and pickles and more. Tickets for the Christmas Draw are now on sale from church members and also in the village shop giving you the chance to win £100 plus lots of other great prizes. Throughout the afternoon light lunches and afternoon tea will be served by the willing volunteers. Make it a date to support our historic ancient village church.

FESTIVE OPERA WITH CAROLS EVENING: Tickets are selling well for the festive evening with Thomasin Trezise on Sunday December 9. Thomasin, a professional opera singer, makes a welcome return to perform a Christmas concert including some light Neapolitan songs and carols with some audience participation to accordion accompaniment in our beautiful historic Parish church on Church Hill. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets priced at £12.50 with seasonal interval refreshments are NOW available from the village shop or by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 alternatively email asselton@icloud.com Organised by Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. The AGM of the Trust took place last week, a very enjoyable evening at Asselton House.

SENIORS CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place at the village hall on Friday December 14 from 5.30 to 8.30pm. The evening will include a buffet meal, entertainment and a bar . Limited tickets at £5.00 are available or for further information please contact Reg on 870258

HAVE YOU HEARD ?: Hastings Talking Newspaper, a registered charity, produces a sound recording of local news every week for distribution to people who have visual disabilities or problems in reading due to illness or other disability. This recording is delivered in the post, usually on a Monday, having been recorded on a Saturday by volunteers. The service is completely free to anyone who qualifies, and the necessary equipment to listen is also provided free. Do you know of anyone in our community who would benefit from this service? I am sure there are people who are unaware such a service exists. If you would like further details to access the scheme, please contact Peter on 01424 719939 or email him at enquiries@hastingstalkingnewspaper.co.uk

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one,the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the time. Make it a date in your 2019 diary.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.