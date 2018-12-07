ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS FAIR: This is a busy weekend for our parish church, first their CHRISTMAS FAIR this, Saturday December 8 in Sedlescombe village hall, open from 12noon onwards. There will be lots of stalls featuring a puzzle corner and toyshop, lovely gifts, cakes and pickles and more. Tickets for the Christmas Draw are now on sale from church members and also in the village shop giving you the chance to win £100 plus lots of other great prizes. Throughout the afternoon light lunches and afternoon tea will be served by the willing volunteers. Make it a date to support this fundraising event for our historic ancient village church and bag some Christmas presents too.

Followed by the next day

FESTIVE OPERA WITH CAROLS EVENING: This Sunday December 9, there are still some tickets available for the festive evening with Thomasin Trezise if you would like to join us for this special event. Thomasin, a professional opera singer, makes a welcome return to perform a Christmas concert including some light Neapolitan songs to accordion accompaniment, Christmas songs and carols with some audience participation in our beautiful historic Parish church on Church Hill. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets priced at £12.50 with seasonal interval refreshments are available in advance from the village shop or by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870258, or on the door or alternatively email asselton@icloud.com to reserve. Organised by Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust, raising funds for roof repairs.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The Sedlescombe and district flower club have their Christmas Party evening meeting on Wednesday December 12 when Battle Community Choir will be coming along to entertain everyone after the meal. Members, there will be no charge for you to attend but please remember you are welcome to bring along a guest for a £4.00 contribution towards their meal and evening out. Any further details regarding the evening , please contact Sheila on 01797 223927 or Janet on 01424 773708

SENIORS CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place at the village hall on Friday December 14 from 5.30 to 8.30pm. The evening will include a buffet meal, entertainment and a bar . Limited tickets at £5.00 are available or for further information please contact Reg on 870258

BATTLE OBSERVER NEWSPAPER: Did you see the campaign in last week’s Battle Observer? If you value your local news and would like it to continue for many years to come then please follow their suggestion to encourage your friends and neighbours to buy a copy of the newspaper every week. An even better suggestion was to consider buying an annual subscription, which is better value anyway, for yourself or as a gift this Christmas. Visit www.localsubsplus.co.uk for further details on this option. If there is anyone cynical reading this who thinks that I am mentioning this to ensure I am kept gainfully employed, I can assure all readers that all village voices are written by volunteers with no payment changing hands whatsoever.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS: What do you do with the stamps that come with your mail both at home and work especially at this time of year? You could put them to good use and help DELTA. All you need to do is collect your stamps and post them to stampsforcharity.net at the address below. They are then able to raise £6.00 per kilo of stamps. The stamps must be totally unsorted, just as received through the mail. The stamps will need to be on single paper (just the front part of the envelope), and with approximately ¼” of paper around each one. You don’t have to wait until you have collected a kilo, just send them whenever you want but please ensure your package has the correct postage on it. Please pass this information on to family and friends. Could you set up a stamp collection at work? The more stamps the more money goes to DELTA. Please send your stamps to:-Deaf Education through Listening and Talking (DELTA),USED STAMP APPEAL,Fords Farm,HORSEY,Norfolk,NR29 4EP. Thank you .

HAVE YOU HEARD ?: Hastings Talking Newspaper, a registered charity, produces a sound recording of local news every week for distribution to people who have visual disabilities or problems in reading due to illness or other disability. This recording is delivered in the post, usually on a Monday, having been recorded on a Saturday by volunteers. The service is completely free to anyone who qualifies, and the necessary equipment to listen is also provided free. Do you know of anyone in our community who would benefit from this service? I am sure there are people who are unaware such a service exists. If you would like further details to access the scheme, please contact Peter on 01424 719939 or email him at enquiries@hastingstalkingnewspaper.co.uk

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one,the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the time. Make it a date in your 2019 diary.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.