SENIORS CHRISTMAS PARTY: This year’s party will take place at the village hall this evening Friday December 14 from 5.30 to 8.30pm. The evening will include a buffet meal, entertainment and a bar. There may still be tickets at £5.00 available please contact Reg on 870258 for further information.

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN: The big screen has come to Sedlescombe. In November there was the first screening at the new Community Cinema at Sedlescombe Village Hall. The audience were impressed by the transformation of the hall into a cinema space. Following a very encouraging start we are please to announce that our next performance on Thursday December 20 will be this year’s release of Christopher Robin(U). We hope that you will support this new venture for Sedlescombe, come along and enjoy a very good evenings entertainment. Admission just 5 pounds.

Thomasin Trezise, a professional opera singer, sang some beautiful well known arias in the stunning setting of St John the Baptist in Sedlescombe during a festive opera evening with carols

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday December 23 There will be a Carol service at 6pm followed by minced pies and mulled wine. Everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services and feel the true meaning of Christmas.

Monday December 24, in the afternoon the annual crib service will take place at St Johns Parish Church at 4pm, costumes are available in church for your children to dress up in. Mums, dads, grannies and grandads come and be part of this is a magical short service suitable to bring your whole family to. This is always a popular event and helps in our preparations towards the big day. Later that evening Midnight Mass will start at 11pm to herald in the arrival of Jesus in the world.

CHRISTMAS DAY: The morning of Tuesday December 25 there will be Parish Eucharist service at 10.30am.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS FAIR REPORT: Margaret writes “Our Christmas fair last Saturday raised £1711, a big thank you to everyone who helped to make ir such a good afternoon. The hall looked very festive with lots of goodies for people to buy and browse, enjoy warming soup and meeting up with friends for a chat.” What a great result! As a community we really should say Thank you to all the volunteers who put in so many hours to keep our traditional village life alive through running events like this.

FESTIVE OPERA WITH CAROLS EVENING REPORT: Thomasin Trezise gave a wonderful festive performance last Sunday evening.

Thomasin, a professional opera singer, sang some beautiful well known arias in the stunning setting of our historic Parish church, then continued her performance accompanied by Steve playing the accordion some light Neapolitan songs ,Christmas songs and carols with some audience participation! Thank you to everyone who came in support of the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust,

USED POSTAGE STAMPS: What do you do with the stamps that come with your mail both at home and work especially at this time of year? You could put them to good use and help DELTA. All you need to do is collect your stamps and post them to stampsforcharity.net at the address below. They are then able to raise £6.00 per kilo of stamps. The stamps must be totally unsorted, just as received through the mail. The stamps will need to be on single paper (just the front part of the envelope), and with approximately ¼” of paper around each one. You don’t have to wait until you have collected a kilo, just send them whenever you want but please ensure your package has the correct postage on it. Please pass this information on to family and friends. Could you set up a stamp collection at work? The more stamps the more money goes to DELTA. Please send your stamps to:-Deaf Education through Listening and Talking (DELTA),USED STAMP APPEAL,Fords Farm,HORSEY,Norfolk,NR29 4EP. Thank you .

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one,the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the time. Make it a date in your 2019 diary.

