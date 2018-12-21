Sedlescombe

MERRY CHRISTMAS: A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all who are reading this. I hope you have kept up to date on events in our beautiful village over this past year, have been able to go along and support some of them. Thank you to all the volunteers who make our village come alive, the latest one being the community cinema. It is a wonderful time of year to remember the good times that we have shared with family and friends and hopefully look forward to many more to come. Personally, I will be looking forward to meeting someone new, another grandchild arriving in 2019. Best wishes for a Christmas filled with love and wonder, whatever age you may be!

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday December 23 There will be a Carol service at 6pm followed by minced pies and mulled wine. Everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services and feel the true meaning of Christmas.

Monday December 24, in the afternoon the annual crib service will take place at St Johns Parish Church at 4pm, costumes are available in church for your children to dress up in. Mums, dads, grannies and grandads come and be part of this is a magical short service suitable to bring your whole family to. This is always a popular event and helps in our preparations towards the big day. Later that evening Midnight Mass will start at 11pm to herald in the arrival of Jesus in the world.

CHRISTMAS DAY: The morning of Tuesday December 25 there will be Parish Eucharist service at 10.30am. On behalf of St John the Baptist church you are wished a Happy and Blessed Christmas and New Year

USED POSTAGE STAMPS: What do you do with the stamps that come with your mail both at home and work especially at this time of year? You could put them to good use and help DELTA. All you need to do is collect your stamps and post them to stampsforcharity.net at the address below. They are then able to raise £6.00 per kilo of stamps. The stamps must be totally unsorted, just as received through the mail. The stamps will need to be on single paper (just the front part of the envelope), and with approximately ¼” of paper around each one. You don’t have to wait until you have collected a kilo, just send them whenever you want but please ensure your package has the correct postage on it. Please pass this information on to family and friends. Could you set up a stamp collection at work? The more stamps the more money goes to DELTA. Please send your stamps to:-Deaf Education through Listening and Talking (DELTA), USED STAMP APPEAL, Fords Farm, HORSEY, Norfolk,NR29 4EP. Thank you .

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one,the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the time. Make it a date in your 2019 diary.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.