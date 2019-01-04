SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The first meeting of the year is in Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday January 09 when the committee look forward to greeting everyone to the evening entitled “It’s Showtime”.

There will be a demonstration by Sheila Benson of how to interpret the titles when entering a competition such as the Sedlescombe and District Gardening Society show. Hopefully you will feel inspired to take part when the shows come around this year.

There will be time for questions, socialising and the opportunity to stock up on your flower arranging supplies. Catch up with your friends and meet some new ones, doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Nominal entry fee of 3.00 for members and 4.00 for visitors includes the demonstration and refreshments. For further details please contact Janet on 01424 773708 or Sheila on 01797 223927

Don’t forget to mark your diary with new events as the dates appear

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one, the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the date. Make it a date in your new diary.

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT: A new date for your diary Wednesday April 10, the flower club will be hosting a fundraising evening which will include close up magic and supper. More details nearer the date.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.