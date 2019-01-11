SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN: This new venture for the village made possible through a donation from the Rural Past Times event is going from strength to strength. There will be the screening of a film in the village hall every month on a Thursday evening. This months’ date is January 24, doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start of “Dunkirk” (12A). It is only £5 on the door plus free parking, a licensed bar serving snacks and drinks. You can sign up for the latest news from the link on the cinema page of the village hall website www.sedlecombevillagehall.org.uk

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2019 Church fundraising starts on Thursday February 7 with the coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall at 10am to 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to greeting old friends and welcoming new ones. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT:

The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one, the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the date. Make it a date in your new diary.

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT: A new date for your diary Wednesday April 10, the flower club will be hosting a fundraising evening which will include close up magic and supper. More details nearer the date.

