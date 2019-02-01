SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY: The Garden Society will be holding its first event of 2019 on Tuesday February 5 at 2pm in the Village Hall. The talk will be “Beginner Orchids – Care and Cultivation”. The entry fee is £3 per person for non-members and free to members. Tea and biscuits provided. Non-members are, as usual, very welcome and there will be an opportunity to join the society if you wish, membership is only £7 a year for individuals and £10 for couples or families.This enables the society to provide speakers and run the splendid shows held in Spring, Summer and Autumn. The programme for this year includes a Spring, Summer and Autumn Show, on March 23, July 20 and September 28 respectively. In addition there will be four speakers, a BBQ, a social evening and trips. Most importantly, entries are needed for the shows. The categories are cut flowers, pot plants, fruit and veg, floral art, domestic, handicrafts, photography and a section for young gardeners (3 different age groups). So why not show off what you can do as there is a variety of talents that can be employed in these categories. Be brave and give visitors to the shows a real treat! If you have any queries please contact Mrs Brenda Page by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2019 Church fundraising starts on Thursday February 7 with the coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall at 10am to 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to greeting old friends and welcoming new ones. There will be all the usual stalls , bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course coffee tea cheese scones or biscuits for your refreshment

TABLE SALE: Saturday February 16, Sedlescombe Village hall from 10am to 12pm. Refreshments of tea , coffee and cake will be available throughout the morning. Have you things you would like to sell? Tables are available at just £8 for 9am setup, to book yours please contact 870808 or 870688.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH, BE A GOOD NEIGHBOUR: As you may be aware, Sedlescombe has had a spate of burglaries over the past few months. Please keep a watchful eye out for unusual activities. The burglaries that we know about have been carried out at the rear of the property. Please be careful to secure all doors and windows. If you have suspicions, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you see a crime in progress, dial 999.If it has already happened, dial 101. Take care of each other and keep our community safe. Jean Dellow N.H.W Chair

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one, the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the date. Make it a date in your new diary.

THE BRITISH CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SOCIETY INAUGURAL MEETING: Alan Bromley, Treasurer & Marketing, BCSS Rother Valley Branch writes: ” The British Cactus & Succulent Society promotes the cultivation and conservation of cacti and succulent and offers free advice and guidance through its network of over 70 UK branches and 2,000+ UK members. We are the go-to nerds on all things succulent. There is a new branch starting up soon in East Sussex called Rother Valley which will cater for people in the Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne area. Meetings will be held monthly in Sedlescombe Village Hall starting on Thursday 14 March. The society’s Chairman, Ian Thwaites Garden Media Guild, will be coming along to cut the red ribbon. Our meetings are normally FREE and we welcome non-members. As well as a talk there are always lots of plants to buy. At the inaugural meeting in March there will be a presentation on the cultivation of cacti and succulents, while at the April meeting, Thursday 11 April, the renowned plant hunter and kidnap victim, Tom Hart Dyke, is coming to talk to us. There will be a £5 entry fee for that meeting.” if you would like further details please contact Alan on 01323 811 or 07876 02 44 02

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT: A new date for your diary Wednesday April 10, the flower club will be hosting a fundraising evening which will include close up magic and supper. More details nearer the date.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.