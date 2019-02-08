SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: Sedlescombe and District Flower Club meets in Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday February 13 when new demonstrator Maggie Hayes comes to interpret “Anytime, Anyplace, Anywhere“. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Visitors are always welcome. During the evening there will be time for refreshments and the opportunity to stock up on floral supplies, plus you may be the lucky winner of one of the flower arrangements when the raffle is drawn at the end of the evening. For further details please contact Janet on 01424773708 or Sheila on 01797223927

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY: to all you lovers out there , which must be most of you reading this. Enjoy your special day with whoever you are with!

TABLE SALE: Saturday February 16, in Sedlescombe Village hall from 10am to 12pm. Refreshments of tea, coffee and cake will be available throughout the morning. Have you things you would like to sell? Tables are available at just £8 for 9am setup, to book yours please contact 870808 or 870688.

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN COMMUNITY CINEMA: The next screening date is Thursday February 21 in Sedlescombe village hall

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” (15). This is the true story of a tender romance between a young actor and a Hollywood Oscar winning actress Gloria Grahame in 1978 Liverpool. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control. Starring: Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Julie Waters. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm. Free Parking, Licensed Bar, Snacks & Drinks. Entrance £5 on the door. Your seat is waiting!

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH , BE A GOOD NEIGHBOUR: As you may be aware, Sedlescombe has had a spate of burglaries over the past few months. Please keep a watchful eye out for unusual activities. The burglaries that we know about have been carried out at the rear of the property. Please be careful to secure all doors and windows. If you have suspicions, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you see a crime in progress, dial 999.If it has already happened, dial 101. Take care of each other and keep our community safe. Jean Dellow N.H.W Chair

MUSIC FOR A WINTER’S NIGHT: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first! A band and music quiz all in one, the Bodiam Concert Band will be performing in the village hall on Friday February 22. There will be a cash bar and snacks plus the music quiz. More details nearer the date. Make it a date in your new diary.

THE BRITISH CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SOCIETY INAUGURAL MEETING: Alan Bromley,Treasurer & Marketing, BCSS Rother Valley Branch writes: ” The British Cactus & Succulent Society promotes the cultivation and conservation of cacti and succulent and offers free advice and guidance through its network of over 70 UK branches and 2,000+ UK members. We are the go-to nerds on all things succulent. There is a new branch starting up soon in East Sussex called Rother Valley which will cater for people in the Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne area. Meetings will be held monthly in Sedlescombe Village Hall starting on Thursday 14 March. The society’s Chairman, Ian Thwaites Garden Media Guild, will be coming along to cut the red ribbon. Our meetings are normally FREE and we welcome non-members. As well as a talk there are always lots of plants to buy. At the inaugural meeting in March there will be a presentation on the cultivation of cacti and succulents, while at the April meeting, Thursday 11 April, the renowned plant hunter and kidnap victim, Tom Hart Dyke, is coming to talk to us. There will be a £5 entry fee for that meeting.” if you would like further details please contact Alan on 01323 811 or 07876 02 44 02

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT: A new date for your diary Wednesday April 10, the flower club will be hosting a fundraising evening which will include close up magic and supper. More details nearer the date.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.