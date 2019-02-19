TABLE SALE: don’t miss this, this Saturday February 16, in Sedlescombe Village hall from 10am to 12pm. Refreshments of tea, coffee and cake will be available throughout the morning. Have you things you would like to sell? Tables may still be available , but hurry , at just £8 for 9am setup, to book yours please contact 870808 or 870688.

BODIAM CONCERT BAND AND FUN QUIZ: Limited Tickets are on sale NOW at just £10 to include a hot supper plus prizes in the fun music quiz. Bodiam Concert Band, 25 musicians will be raising the roof playing popular tunes and melodies when they perform in the village hall next Friday evening February 22. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will also be a cash bar running throughout the evening along with a super raffle. Call at Asselton House,The Green, Sedlescombe for tickets or contact 01424 870344 or 01424 870258. A band and music quiz all in one, the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first!

NEW SEDLESCOMBE EXERCISE CLASSES: There are two new exercise classes starting in Sedlescombe village hall. SEATED EXERCISES will be on every Tuesday. Start Date February 19 at 9am. Class length 45 mins. Stay Fit & Active with Gentle Exercises to Music. Enjoy Fun, Fitness and Friendship. For more information please contact Angela. A Qualified and Experienced Teacher, KFA/Extend/Reps/emdp. Fully Insured. Her number is 01797 260396 or email: ac.new9@btinternet.com

If you would like something a little more active then why not try her KFA DANCE MOVES class , again at the village hall on a Tuesday from 10 to 11am. All Adult ages welcome to join this friendly group same details for Angela as above should you require more information.

SEDLESCOMBE BREAKAWAYS: the next meeting will be on Thursday February 21 in the committee room at Sedlescombe village hall from 10am to 12noon, following a very successful Bring and Share lunch, this month Angela Dawes will be talking about Avon Cosmetics. One of the members has volunteered to be a model for the morning. As always there will be yummy cake, tea and coffee. Everyone is welcome for just £1.Please call 01424870688 for further details or for transport.

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN COMMUNITY CINEMA: The next screening date is Thursday February 21 in Sedlescombe village hall

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”(15). This is the true story of a tender romance between a young actor and a Hollywood Oscar winning actress Gloria Grahame in 1978 Liverpool. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control. Starring: Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Julie Waters. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm. Free Parking, Licensed Bar, Snacks & Drinks. Entrance £5 on the door. Your seat is waiting!

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS NEWS: The Players will present, ‘Cause Celebre’ by Terence Rattigan. A gripping drama, based on a true story of love, lust and murder. Performances will be in Sedlescombe Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Wednesday April 3 ,Thursday April 4 April tickets priced at £12.50 with no food but a bar with snacks for sale and Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6, tickets priced at £18.50 including a light supper in the interval. Vegetarian option available on request.

Tickets will be available from Monday February 18 and can be obtained by e-mail sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or by telephone on 01424 718059.

Seating will be ‘Cafe’ style with tables of eight, however you don’t have to book the whole table, although you may wish to. Early booking recommended!

SEDLESCOMBE MINI MARKET: Thank you to everyone who supported the mini market and coffee morning last week, £135 was raised towards church funds.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH, BE A GOOD NEIGHBOUR: As you may be aware, Sedlescombe has had a spate of burglaries over the past few months. Please keep a watchful eye out for unusual activities. The burglaries that we know about have been carried out at the rear of the property. Please be careful to secure all doors and windows. If you have suspicions, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you see a crime in progress, dial 999.If it has already happened, dial 101. Take care of each other and keep our community safe. Jean Dellow N.H.W Chair

THE BRITISH CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SOCIETY INAUGURAL MEETING: Alan Bromley,Treasurer & Marketing, BCSS Rother Valley Branch writes: ” The British Cactus & Succulent Society promotes the cultivation and conservation of cacti and succulent and offers free advice and guidance through its network of over 70 UK branches and 2,000+ UK members. We are the go-to nerds on all things succulent. There is a new branch starting up soon in East Sussex called Rother Valley which will cater for people in the Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne area. Meetings will be held monthly in Sedlescombe Village Hall starting on Thursday 14 March. The society’s Chairman, Ian Thwaites Garden Media Guild, will be coming along to cut the red ribbon. Our meetings are normally FREE and we welcome non-members. As well as a talk there are always lots of plants to buy. At the inaugural meeting in March there will be a presentation on the cultivation of cacti and succulents, while at the April meeting, Thursday 11 April, the renowned plant hunter and kidnap victim, Tom Hart Dyke, is coming to talk to us. There will be a £5 entry fee for that meeting.” if you would like further details please contact Alan on 01323 811 or 07876 02 44 02

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT: Keep the date in your diary Wednesday April 10, the flower club will be hosting a fundraising evening which will include close up magic and supper. More details to follow.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.