BODIAM CONCERT BAND AND FUN QUIZ: We look forward to welcoming ticket holders this evening Friday February 22 when Bodiam Concert Band, 25 musicians, will be raising the roof playing popular show and film tunes when they perform in the village hall. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will also be a cash bar running throughout the evening along with a super raffle. Contact 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 ofr further information or last minute tickets at just £10 to include a hot supper plus prizes in the fun music quiz. A band and music quiz all in one, the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust are presenting another first!

MAMMOTH GARAGE SALE: This Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 February 10am until 4pm at Jacobs Cottage, Reservoir Lane, Sedlescombe TN33 0PJ.There will be parking through gate on left before the Reservoir drive. Tools, garden equipment and furniture, edgers and slates, camping equipment and some sailing gear. Kitchen equipment, tables & chairs and much more including the marquee. Everything must go, no reasonable offer refused. So get yourself along there and nab a bargain. Any questions please phone Pauline on 0780 870 4342

TABLE SALE RESULTS: Thanks to everyone who supported the table sale at the village hall last Saturday this raised over £300 towards church funds.

NEW SEDLESCOMBE EXERCISE CLASSES: There are two new exercise classes starting in Sedlescombe village hall. SEATED EXERCISES will be on every Tuesday. These classes started last week February 19 at 9am but being a large venue there is sure to be space, check with Angela, details below. Class length 45 mins. Stay Fit & Active with Gentle Exercises to Music. Enjoy Fun, Fitness and Friendship. For more information please contact Angela,a qualified and experienced teacher, KFA/Extend/Reps/emdp. Fully Insured. Her number is 01797 260396 or email: ac.new9@btinternet.com

If you would like something a little more active then why not try her KFA DANCE MOVES class , again at the village hall on a Tuesday from 10 to 11am. All Adult ages welcome to join this friendly group same details for Angela as above should you require more information.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The Garden Society will be holding its second event of 2019 on Tuesday March 5 at 2pm in the Village Hall. The talk will be “Herbs, Culinary, Cultivation and Folklore”. The secretary writes “entry fee for non-members is £3 per person and a small charge for tea and homemade biscuits. This is a nice way to spend an afternoon, so why not come along and enjoy the talk which we hope will be interesting and fun. Non-members are as usual very welcome and there will be an opportunity to join the society if you wish, membership is only £7 a year for individuals and £10 for couples including children and this helps us provide speakers and run the splendid shows we hold in Spring, Summer and Autumn. Our programme this year includes a Spring, Summer and Autumn Show, on March 23, July 20 and September 28 respectively. In addition there will be two more speakers, a Barbeque, a social evening and trips. Most importantly, we need entries for our shows. The categories are cut flowers, pot plants, fruit and veg, floral art, domestic, handicrafts, photography and a section for young gardeners (3 different age groups). So why not show off what you can do as there is a variety of talents that can be employed in these categories. Be brave and give our visitors a treat! Or just come along and enjoy the shows.” If you have any queries please contact Mrs Brenda Page by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS NEWS: The Players will present, ‘Cause Celebre’ by Terence Rattigan. A gripping drama, based on a true story of love, lust and murder. Performances will be in Sedlescombe Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Wednesday April 3 , Thursday April 4 April tickets priced at £12.50 with no food but a bar with snacks for sale and Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6, tickets priced at £18.50 including a light supper in the interval. Vegetarian option available on request.

Tickets will be available from Monday February 18 and can be obtained by e-mail sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or by telephone on 01424 718059.

Seating will be ‘Cafe’ style with tables of eight, however you don’t have to book the whole table, although you may wish to. Early booking recommended!

LENT LUNCHES: Lent lunches for this year will start on Friday March 8, once again at Margarets home, 2 Forge Cottages, The Green from 12noon to 1.30pm.

EASTER LILIES: Easter lilies can now be ordered in memory of loved ones, these will be used to decorate the church at Eastertide. To arrange please call 870808 or 870688

ANNUAL COURTYARD SALE: The annual courtyard sale at the Rectory will be on Saturday March 23 starting 10am. Keep that date. More details to follow.

THE BRITISH CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SOCIETY INAUGURAL MEETING: Alan Bromley,Treasurer & Marketing, BCSS Rother Valley Branch writes: ” The British Cactus & Succulent Society promotes the cultivation and conservation of cacti and succulent and offers free advice and guidance through its network of over 70 UK branches and 2,000+ UK members. We are the go-to nerds on all things succulent. There is a new branch starting up soon in East Sussex called Rother Valley which will cater for people in the Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne area. Meetings will be held monthly in Sedlescombe Village Hall starting on Thursday 14 March. The society’s Chairman, Ian Thwaites Garden Media Guild, will be coming along to cut the red ribbon. Our meetings are normally FREE and we welcome non-members. As well as a talk there are always lots of plants to buy. At the inaugural meeting in March there will be a presentation on the cultivation of cacti and succulents, while at the April meeting, Thursday 11 April, the renowned plant hunter and kidnap victim, Tom Hart Dyke, is coming to talk to us. There will be a £5 entry fee for that meeting.” if you would like further details please contact Alan on 01323 811 or 07876 02 44 02

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT TICKETS: Sedlescombe and District Flower Club host an evening of close up Magic. Enjoy supper and be entertained and amazed by Alexander James , member of the Magic Circle. The date is Wednesday April 10, in Sedlescombe village hall . Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will be a bar and a raffle during the evening, so get your family and friends together and come along for an evening out. Tickets are £15 for this spectacular evening, now available from Judy on 01424 870344 or Karen on 01424 870177.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.