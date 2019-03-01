MARCH 1: Here we are in March already, Spring will be officially starting on March 20 although with this extraordinary weather it feels like it has started already.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The Garden Society will be holding its second event of 2019 on Tuesday March 5 at 2pm in the Village Hall. The talk will be “Herbs, Culinary, Cultivation and Folklore”. The secretary writes “entry fee for non-members is £3 per person and a small charge for tea and homemade biscuits. This is a nice way to spend an afternoon, so why not come along and enjoy the talk which we hope will be interesting and fun. Non-members are as usual very welcome and there will be an opportunity to join the society if you wish, membership is only £7 a year for individuals and £10 for couples including children and this helps us provide speakers and run the splendid shows we hold in Spring, Summer and Autumn. Our programme this year includes a Spring, Summer and Autumn Show, on March 23, July 20 and September 28 respectively. In addition there will be two more speakers, a Barbeque, a social evening and trips. Most importantly, we need entries for our shows. The categories are cut flowers, pot plants, fruit and veg, floral art, domestic, handicrafts, photography and a section for young gardeners (3 different age groups). So why not show off what you can do as there is a variety of talents that can be employed in these categories. Be brave and give our visitors a treat! Or just come along and enjoy the shows.” If you have any queries please contact Mrs Brenda Page by e-mail on sdgs.showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: Sedlescombe and District Flower Club meets in Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday March 13 when new demonstrator Nina Tucknott will visit to interpret the title “Would U believe It” .Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start . Visitors are always welcome. During the evening there will be time for refreshments and the opportunity to stock up on floral supplies, plus you may be the lucky winner of one of the completed flower arrangements when the raffle is drawn at the end of the evening. For further details please contact Janet on 01424773708 or Sheila on 01797223927 and talking of the flower club

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT TICKETS: Sedlescombe and District Flower Club will be hosting an evening of close up Magic. Enjoy supper and be entertained and amazed by Alexander James, member of the Magic Circle. The date is Wednesday April 10, in Sedlescombe village hall. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will be a bar and a raffle during the evening, so get your family and friends together and come along for an evening out. Tickets are £15 for this spectacular evening, now available from Judy on 01424 870344 or Karen on 01424 870177.

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN: There will be the screening of a film in the village hall every month on a Thursday evening. This months’ date is March 7, doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start of “Bohemian Rhapsody” (12A). Oscar winning actor, Remi Malek is Freddie in this sublime Queen-fest. A celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. It is only £5 on the door plus free parking, a licensed bar serving snacks and drinks. You can sign up for the latest news from the link on the cinema page of the village hall website www.sedlecombevillagehall.org.uk

LENT LUNCHES: Lent lunches this year will start next week on Friday March 8, once again at Margaret’s home, 2 Forge Cottages, The Green from 12noon to 1.30pm. everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a bowl or two of homemade soup with crusty bread at just £3 each. These lunches will be held every Friday during the six weeks of Lent. A warm welcome awaits you.

NEW SEDLESCOMBE EXERCISE CLASSES: There are two new exercise classes starting in Sedlescombe village hall. SEATED EXERCISES will be on every Tuesday. These classes started a couple of weeks ago on February 19 at 9am but being a large venue there is sure to be space, check with Angela, details below. Class length 45 mins. Stay Fit & Active with Gentle Exercises to Music. Enjoy Fun, Fitness and Friendship. For more information please contact Angela,a qualified and experienced teacher, KFA/Extend/Reps/emdp. Fully Insured. Her number is 01797 260396 or email: ac.new9@btinternet.com

If you would like something a little more active then why not try her KFA DANCE MOVES class , again at the village hall on a Tuesday from 10 to 11am. All Adult ages welcome to join this friendly group same details for Angela as above should you require more information.

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS NEWS: The Players will present, ‘Cause Celebre’ by Terence Rattigan. A gripping drama, based on a true story of love, lust and murder. Performances will be in Sedlescombe Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Wednesday April 3, Thursday April 4 April tickets priced at £12.50 with no food but a bar with snacks for sale and Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6, tickets priced at £18.50 including a light supper in the interval. Vegetarian option available on request.

Tickets will be available from Monday February 18 and can be obtained by e-mail sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or by telephone on 01424 718059.

Seating will be ‘Cafe’ style with tables of eight, however you don’t have to book the whole table, although you may wish to. Early booking recommended!

THE BRITISH CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SOCIETY INAUGURAL MEETING: Alan Bromley,Treasurer & Marketing, BCSS Rother Valley Branch writes: ” The British Cactus & Succulent Society promotes the cultivation and conservation of cacti and succulent and offers free advice and guidance through its network of over 70 UK branches and 2,000+ UK members. We are the go-to nerds on all things succulent. There is a new branch starting up soon in East Sussex called Rother Valley which will cater for people in the Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne area. Meetings will be held monthly in Sedlescombe Village Hall starting on Thursday 14 March. The society’s Chairman, Ian Thwaites Garden Media Guild, will be coming along to cut the red ribbon. Our meetings are normally FREE and we welcome non-members. As well as a talk there are always lots of plants to buy. At the inaugural meeting in March there will be a presentation on the cultivation of cacti and succulents, while at the April meeting, Thursday 11 April, the renowned plant hunter and kidnap victim, Tom Hart Dyke, is coming to talk to us. There will be a £5 entry fee for that meeting.” if you would like further details please contact Alan on 01323 811 or 07876 02 44 02

EASTER LILIES: Easter lilies can now be ordered in memory of loved ones, these will be used to decorate the church at Eastertide. To arrange please call 870808 or 870688

ANNUAL COURTYARD SALE: The annual courtyard sale at the Rectory will be on Saturday March 23 starting 10am. Keep that date. More details to follow.

A NEW CAR CLUB IN THE AREA: I know there are many people in the village that might like this kind of club, Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club are holding their inaugural meeting on Tuesday March 12 at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge commencing at 8.00pm. The Ostrich pub is directly opposite the rail station next to the level crossing. All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you do not own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, then please come along and see what we are proposing.

BODIAM CONCERT BAND AND FUN QUIZ: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust would like to Thank everyone who joined us in the village hall for last week’s concert and fun music quiz, it proved to be a really enjoyable evening. The band were excellent musicians, playing popular movie and show tunes and the quiz certainly engaged the old grey cells. Gill Cachrimanis, Judy Torrance, Shirley Davies, Jackie Rand Pauline Williams and Penny Mawson were responsible for the catering, which was obviously enjoyed, judging by the empty plates. Anthony Rand ran the proceedings, Reg Glew arranged the band and Pauline Glew ran the raffle. What a team! The evening raised, in the region of £800, towards the charity’s funds. We do hope to see you all again at another event in the future. Thank you again for your support.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.