LENT LUNCHES: Lent lunches continue today, Friday March 22, again at Margaret’s home, 2 Forge Cottages, The Green from 12noon to 1.30pm. Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a bowl or two of homemade soup with crusty bread at just £3 each. These lunches will continue on every Friday during the six weeks of Lent. A warm welcome awaits you. Proceeds from these lunches will be donated to charity. Margaret would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

ANNUAL COURTYARD SALE: This Saturday March 23,the annual courtyard sale is at the Rectory, Church Hill, Sedlescombe starting 10am by kind permission of Father Kevin and Laurie, there will be lots of books, bric a brac, childrens toys and much more. You are invited to go along and find a bargain. Free entry and as always there will be tea, coffee and biscuits on hand to revive you if you walk up the hill to the sale! For further details please contact 01424 870688or 01424 870808

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDENING SOCIETY: This Saturday March 23,doors open at 2pm for the Society’s Spring Show, the first of the year, in the Sedlescombe Village Hall. The secretary writes “It will be a good day out with a stunning display of spring flowers. So have look round your garden and see what you can enter. There are categories for everyone - flowers, pot plants floral art, vegetables and cooking as well as handicrafts, photography and a fun section for young gardeners, it will all be on show. It is free to enter. So, if you are good, but you don’t have to be an expert, at cakes, handicrafts, photography and growing things, why not enter? Entry forms and the Show Schedule, which gives you the categories for entry will be available from the Sedlescombe Village Shop or online at – sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. Hopefully you will have returned by Thursday March 21 to the Village shop or to the show secretary, address on the form. E-mail entries are also acceptable, please use the email below if you need to register a late entry. Display of entries is from 8.30am to 10.15am when the hall is cleared for judging and is opened again at 2pm for visitors. Display vases, moss and water will be provided as appropriate. So why not give it go – you could surprise yourself and even if you don’t get a prize your entries will add to a lovely afternoon out for everyone. There is an opportunity to stop for a cup of tea or coffee and homemade cake. Non-members, as well as members, are very welcome to present exhibits but if you would like to join our Society you can do so at the Show. At a cost of £7 per year for individuals and £10 for families the Society is great value for money. As well as the Shows, we have talks, coach trips and visits, a summer lunch and more throughout the year. Meanwhile we hope you will come to the Show to see what we have to offer and enjoy the exhibits”. If you have any queries about rules for entering or to join please contact the Show Secretary, Mrs Page, by e-mail on sdgs. showsecretary@gmail.com or by phone 01424 870455.

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT TICKETS: Have you your tickets yet? Sedlescombe and District Flower Club will be hosting an evening of close up Magic. Enjoy supper and be entertained and amazed by Alexander James, member of the Magic Circle. The date is Wednesday April 10, in Sedlescombe village hall. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will be a bar and a raffle during the evening, so get your family and friends together and come along for an evening out. Tickets are available NOW and selling fast at £15 for this spectacular evening, from Judy on 01424 870344 or Karen on 01424 870177.

NEW SEDLESCOMBE EXERCISE CLASSES: Exercise continue on in Sedlescombe village hall. There is space available in SEATED EXERCISES every Tuesday. The class starts at 9am.,please check in with Angela, details below. Class length 45 mins. Stay Fit & Active with Gentle Exercises to Music. Enjoy Fun, Fitness and Friendship. For more information please contact Angela,a qualified and experienced teacher, KFA/Extend/Reps/emdp. Fully Insured. Her number is 01797 260396 or email: ac.new9@btinternet.com

If you would like something a little more active then why not try her KFA DANCE MOVES class , again at the village hall on a Tuesday from 10 to 11am. All Adult ages welcome to join this friendly group same details for Angela as above should you require more information.

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS NEWS: The Players will present, ‘Cause Celebre’ by Terence Rattigan. A gripping drama, based on a true story of love, lust and murder. Performances will be in Sedlescombe Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Wednesday April 3, Thursday April 4 April tickets priced at £12.50 with no food but a bar with snacks for sale and Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6, tickets priced at £18.50 including a light supper in the interval. Vegetarian option is available on request.

Tickets will be available from Monday February 18 and can be obtained by e-mail sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or by telephone on 01424 718059.

Seating will be ‘Cafe’ style with tables of eight, however you don’t have to book the whole table, although you may wish to. Early booking recommended!

EASTER LILIES: Have you ordered your Easter lilies in memory of loved ones? These will be used to decorate the church at Eastertide, what a beautiful way to express your love for a dear person who touched your life. If you would like to organise to have a lily, they are £2 each, either use envelopes at the parish church or please call 870808 or 870688

ARE YOU A CARER?: News from Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group. Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. This group meets on the fourth Thursday of the month from 10.30am until 12.30pm It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390.www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group.Other groups are also held at various locations across East Sussex: https://www.cftc.org.uk/carers-groups

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.