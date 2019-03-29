LENT LUNCHES: Lent lunches continue today, Friday March 29, again at Margaret’s home, 2 Forge Cottages, The Green from 12 noon to 1.30pm. Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a bowl or two of homemade soup with crusty bread at just £3 each. These lunches will continue on every Friday during the six weeks of Lent. A warm welcome awaits you. Last week £86.00 was raised , the proceeds from all the lunches will be donated to Starfish Malawi and Seaview project in St Leonards. Margaret would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

MOTHERING SUNDAY: This Sunday, March 31 is mothering Sunday when children old and young are welcome to bring their mothers along to take part in the service at St John the Baptist Parish church on Church Hill starting at 10.30am to say “Thanks for being Mum” and hear the stories of this day. There will be flower posies handed out at the end of the service.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: 2019 Church fundraising continues on Thursday April 4 with the coffee morning and mini market in Sedlescombe village hall at 10am to 11.30am. Margaret and helpers look forward to greeting old friends and welcoming new ones. There will be all the usual stalls, bric a brac, books and puzzles, home baking and preserves, raffle and of course coffee, tea, and cheese scones for just a £1. There may even be an Easter treat.

EASTER LILIES: Have you ordered your Easter lilies in memory of loved ones? These will be used to decorate the church at Eastertide, what a beautiful way to express your love for a dear person who touched your life. If you would like to organise to have a lily, they are £2 each, either use envelopes at the parish church or please call 870808 or 870688

MAGIC NIGHT EVENT TICKETS: Have you your tickets yet? Sedlescombe and District Flower Club will be hosting an evening of close up Magic. Enjoy supper and be entertained and amazed by Alexander James, member of the Magic Circle. The date is Wednesday April 10, in Sedlescombe village hall. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will be a bar and a raffle during the evening, so get your family and friends together and come along for an evening out. Tickets are available NOW and selling fast at £15 for this spectacular evening, from Judy on 01424 870344 or Karen on 01424 870177.

COURTYARD SALE RESULTS: Last Saturday’s courtyard sale raised £208 for church funds, thanks are sent to everyone for their support and help before and on the day.

NEW SEDLESCOMBE EXERCISE CLASSES: Exercise continue on in Sedlescombe village hall. There is space available in SEATED EXERCISES every Tuesday. The class starts at 9am.,please check in with Angela, details below. Class length 45 mins. Stay Fit & Active with Gentle Exercises to Music. Enjoy Fun, Fitness and Friendship. For more information please contact Angela,a qualified and experienced teacher, KFA/Extend/Reps/emdp. Fully Insured. Her number is 01797 260396 or email: ac.new9@btinternet.com

If you would like something a little more active then why not try her KFA DANCE MOVES class , again at the village hall on a Tuesday from 10 to 11am. All Adult ages welcome to join this friendly group same details for Angela as above should you require more information.

SEDLESCOMBE PLAYERS NEWS: The Players will present, ‘Cause Celebre’ by Terence Rattigan. A gripping drama, based on a true story of love, lust and murder. Performances will be in Sedlescombe Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Wednesday April 3, Thursday April 4 April tickets priced at £12.50 with no food but a bar with snacks for sale and Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6, tickets priced at £18.50 including a light supper in the interval. Vegetarian option is available on request.

Tickets will be available from Monday February 18 and can be obtained by e-mail sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or by telephone on 01424 718059.

Seating will be ‘Cafe’ style with tables of eight, however you don’t have to book the whole table, although you may wish to. Early booking recommended!

ARE YOU A CARER ?: News from Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group. Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. This group meets on the fourth Thursday of the month from 10.30am until 12.30pm It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390.www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group.Other groups are also held at various locations across East Sussex: https://www.cftc.org.uk/carers-groups

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.