Sedlescombe

LENT LUNCHES: The last of the Lent lunches is today, Friday April 12 at Margaret’s home, 2 Forge Cottages, The Green from 12 noon to 1.30pm. Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a bowl or two of homemade soup with crusty bread at just £3 each. A warm welcome awaits you. last Fridays lunch raised £52. These lunches have been hosted by Margaret with the help of her friends for many years now covering the period of Lent and enjoyed by many whilst helping those less fortunate than ourselves. The proceeds from all the lunches this year will be donated to Starfish Malawi and Seaview project in St Leonards, a grand total will be available next week. Margaret would like to thank all the helpers, soup makers, servers, washer uppers and raffle ticket sellers but most of all you, the visitors who have supported over the past six weeks.

ANYONE FOR TENNIS?: Tennis Club Open Day for the new season 2019. you are invited to go along, meet the members and have a play on the opening day of this friendly tennis club in Robertsbridge on Sunday April 14 from 10am.All abilities welcome, adults and children. For more details, contact Martine on 07967224328 or www.mountfieldtennis.com

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH AT EASTER: This Sunday, April 14 is Palm Sunday, the service will be at the usual time of 10.30am.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH AT EASTER: Maundy Thursday April 18, there will be a simple Agape meal in the church at 7pm, prayer, food and chat. with service on Good Friday April 19 at 2pm.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH AT EASTER: The service for Good Friday April 19 will be at 2pm.there will be a service of light for Easter eve on Saturday April 20 at 7pm with an Easter Eucharist service on Sunday April 21 at 10.30am.

EASTER SUNDAY AND MONDAY FLOWERS: The church will be open for tea and cake whilst having the opportunity to take in the beauty of the Easter lilies and spring flowers alongside the displayed roll of honour remembering loved ones. The church will be open for this from 12noon until 4pm on the Sunday, April 21 and 10.30 until 4pm on the Monday, April 22.

PATIENTS INVOLVEMENT GROUP: The Patients Involvement Group have arranged a free event entitled Avoiding Frailty in Old Age. This event will take place at Sedlescombe Village Hall on Wednesday April 17. Doors open at 6pm-6:30pm start. It should last approximately one hour to one hour and a half . Dr Elena Mucci “The Common Sense Adviser is an award winning Consultant at the Conquest and Spire Hospitals. People in old age are important to society, so come along and help yourself and your GP. You will learn how to keep fit and healthy from an expert who is funny, clever and interesting. The presentation will be followed by refreshments. Keep fit and healthy and help your GP and yourself to stay well. For further information contact Rod Eldridge on 870983.

“RYAN” GOSLING: Carol Limpkin imparts some news. A few weeks ago one of K-9 Rescue Remedy Trainers, Kirsty, picked up one of the new little goslings that was unable to walk. It was clear that he could not walk or keep up with the other goslings, so Kirsty took him to the village hall where a member of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service was on hand. WRAS was called and the little gosling was picked up, whisked away for a full veterinary assessment. ‘Ryan’ gosling as he is now known at the sanctuary, was doing well in his last report and has been moved to the Swan sanctuary to fully recover.

SEDLESCOMBE EXERCISE CLASSES: Exercise continue on in Sedlescombe village hall. There is space available in SEATED EXERCISES every Tuesday. The class starts at 9am.,please check in with Angela, details below. Class length 45 mins. Stay Fit & Active with Gentle Exercises to Music. Enjoy Fun, Fitness and Friendship. For more information please contact Angela,a qualified and experienced teacher, KFA/Extend/Reps/emdp. Fully Insured. Her number is 01797 260396 or email: ac.new9@btinternet.com

If you would like something a little more active then why not try her KFA DANCE MOVES class , again at the village hall on a Tuesday from 10 to 11am. All Adult ages welcome to join this friendly group same details for Angela as above should you require more information.

ARE YOU A CARER?: News from Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group. Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. This group meets on the fourth Thursday of the month from 10.30am until 12.30pm It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390.www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group.Other groups are also held at various locations across East Sussex: https://www.cftc.org.uk/carers-groups

SEDLESCOMBE SPRING FAIR: The date for this year spring fair that takes place on the village green and the Queens Head garden is Saturday May 18. If you or your group are interested in having a stall at the event , the cost is £10 . please contact Reg on 01424 870258

HAVE YOU NEWS?: If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.