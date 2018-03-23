COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EASTER WEEK - Next week - being Easter Week - this column may be rather a short one for reporting future events in and around our community and passing them onto you. Due to the school also being on End of Term leave, some events with just the younger folk in mind, may fill the column more than usual. May I please respectfully request that if you have any news, planned events or items of interest for next weeks column, would you kindly send it to me to arrive not later than Wednesday March 28th to allow for composing and sending copy into the newspaper for inclusion in that weeks edition. Many grateful thanks for your help in this matter.

STAPLECROSS MC PRIMARY SCHOOL: The old adage “All work and no play makes Jack (& Jill) a very dull boy” is still as relevant today as it was way back then, it would seem. So to alleviate any possibility of ‘school work boredom and learning fatigue’ - the whole school, - yes the whole jolly bunch of them, took time off from learning - ‘in house’ so to speak - on Thursday last (15th) to escape the confines of the static classrooms, - for a few hours in a ‘fresh air classroom’.All those who took part in this outdoor learning curve relished the precious time spent being out in the fresh air in the safe environs of Bedgebury Park. Although the weather was wet and rather dismal to begin with, this certainly didn’t spoil the pupils - and staff’s - enjoyment of this fabulous place. Learning is achieved in many ways, and playing together is one of them. The pupils learnt many things about trees here including some folk lore and tales about the magic of trees!. They also discovered where it’s origin was, how tall it was, the species it belonged to and how to tell the age of a tree through it’s rings., Social skills, like sharing, caring, working together and looking out for each other are a few of life’s lessons that also shape our lives at an early age and what better way to learn some of these lessons then by making the most of a few hours amongst friends, free to explore this magnificent park, to discover more about the variety of trees here and best of all -- just to have fun! Thank you to all Teaching Staff & Assistants, the PTFA, and all the parents who helped in this endeavour, it brought joy to all those who took part and made many new memories to cherish. My school years were certainly not like this !

ROTHER RAMBLERS: As always, two more walks and a warm welcome to join the members of this popular walking group as they enjoy - if the weather ceases to confound us - our beautiful countryside. Walk No: 1 is planned for Saturday March 24th and is an (10) mile ‘Figure of Eight’ stroll from Rolvenden. The meeting point is at Rolvenden Village Hall. OS EXP125. TQ846312. (satnav TN17 4ND) at the usual time of 10.00am. The walk notes state ‘there is possible car parking in the Village Hall car park, or on street. Possible treat of pub visit at lunchtime’. Heather is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this walk and you may contact her on:01580~752652 or mobile 07968~294038 for more details. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday March 28th and this is a mere 9 mile meander around Beachy Head and the South Downs behind Eastbourne. The meeting point is the Western end of Eastbourne seafront - on Dukes Drive - at the corner by the base of the Downs. OS.EXP123. TV600971. (satnav BN20 7XN) again at 10.00am. Having a chance to stroll over and around the South Downs is a joy at any time with amazing scenery in all directions. The walk notes state ‘ A walk over Beachy Head and around the Downs behind Eastbourne with views over the town. Quite a few hills’. Once more, a picnic lunch is suggested. Frances is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact her on 01424~754548 for further information.

BODIAM CASTLE: GUIDED MOAT WALKS - Get out & about with one of their guides on these short but very informative walks around the castle grounds where you will discover some of the secrets of Bodiam’s past. These short walks of approximately 35 - 45 minutes around the castle grounds will give you a bit more insight into the location of the castle and the land that surrounds it. Discover the history of the Mill Pond and why there is a WW2 Pill Box in the grounds, plus some of the hidden secrets that are scattered about the grounds of this iconic castle. These walks will be on mainly gravelled pathways, but may also be over grassed areas, as a result the surfaces may be uneven and wet and muddy in adverse weather conditions. Please wear sensible, sturdy shoes or trainers and dress appropriately for the weather. It’s also a good idea to carry a bottle of water for hydration. The pace and areas covered on these walks will depend on group attendance. These events are free, but normal admission charges apply to the venue (- Castle & Car Park. - but N.T. members are free.). Children are welcome to participate, but must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs on leads are also welcome!. All ‘Moat Walks’ start from the Castle Courtyard and as stated last week -begin on Monday March 26th and continue throughout the Summer and into Autumn For all further information please contact the Castle on: 01580~830196 or email: bodiamcastle@nationaltrust.org.uk

BODIAM CASTLE: CADBURY EASTER EGG HUNT. This is (supposedly) a treat just for our wee folk, but a helping hand from a ‘grown up’ in helping to achieve the ‘treasure’ is always acceptable. The staff from Bodiam Castle are inviting everyone to come along and join in the fun with the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and claim your delicious Cadbury chocolate treat. Enjoy the great outdoors as you claim your ‘egg points’ on the “50 Things” nature hunt around the castle grounds. When you’ve collected enough ‘points’ - you can claim your super chocolate treat as a prize. Sadly No Dogs are able to join in this fun event. Bookings are not needed but a small charge of £3:00 per hunt apply as well as the normal charges to the castle and car park. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear as this event is mostly an outdoor pursuit. For further details, please contact the castle as above.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: This week it will be the turn of Ewhurst Green to enjoy the services of this vital service. This will be the second of it’s two visits this month, to the village and will arrive on Thursday March 29th. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am.- so please ensure that you don’t miss it. Remember the Easter holiday is just around the corner, so stock up on all your holiday reading. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas & perhaps cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful -and so far still free and available - Mobile Library Service vehicle - so please come along and find out for yourself.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: More news from our own little social club situated within the heart of the community. Two more social events have been arranged to provide entertainment for all age groups over the next Easter Week-end. On Friday March 30th “BINGO BONANZA” will be held in the club - beginning at 8.00pm. With generous cash prizes for someone to claim and a prize raffle to also enjoy, this is sure to entice lots of people to come and play a round or two (or more!) of this very popular game. The following day Saturday 31st March - between 2.00pm & 4.00pm - a “KIDS EASTER PARTY” is planned. This event will include an Easter Bonnet competition, delicious party fare and lots of party games for all to enjoy. Why not come along and join in the fun. For more information on this and other events planned please telephone 01580~830763 or email staplecross2016@outlook.com CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday March 25th PALM SUNDAY at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam.

EASTER SERVICES will take place as follows: On Thursday March 29th - MAUNDY THURSDAY at 7.30pm there will be a Special Service - Eucharist of the Last Supper. This will be held at St. James the Great church in Ewhurst Green. There will be no services at either Bodiam or Staplecross on this day. The following day- Friday March 30th - GOOD FRIDAY at 9.30am ‘Good Friday Meditation’ will be conducted at 9.30 am again at St. James the Great. This special service will also take place directly afterwards at 11.15am at St. Giles, Bodiam. On Sunday April 1st - EASTER DAY - There will be an ‘Easter Parish Communion’ service at 9.30am. to be held at St. James the Great in Ewhurst Green. An Easter Family Communion service will also take place directly after at 11.15am at St. Giles, Bodiam which will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt in the churchyard. There will be no service at St. Mark’s in Staplecross.

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest-in-Charge, which is of course our new friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, Canon Christopher is always there to offer any help, support and guidance in whatever capacity you may need, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The weather at present is rather dismal, with even more dreary weather outlook being forecast - but life in and around our villages and community is far from being the same. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.