EASTER WEEK-END ACTIVITIES: The children are now celebrating the end of yet another term at their various schools throughout our area, and 99.9% of them will no doubt be looking forward to their special Easter treat, - the Easter Egg!. Whether they go on an Easter Egg Hunt in their own gardens or enjoy the skirmish of hunting for their prey in places unknown to them is immaterial to them --- all they love is the excitement of the challenge - the thrill of the chase - and reaping the rewards at the end. There are several venues in and around our parish that are holding just such events .

BODIAM CASTLE: CADBURY EASTER EGG HUNT. This is (supposedly) a treat just for our wee folk, but a helping hand from a ‘grown up’ in helping to achieve the ‘treasure’ is always acceptable. The staff from Bodiam Castle are inviting everyone to come along and join in the fun with the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and claim your delicious Cadbury chocolate treat. Enjoy the great outdoors as you claim your ‘egg points’ on the “50 Things” nature hunt around the castle grounds. When you’ve collected enough ‘points’ - you can claim your chocolate treat as a prize. Sadly No Dogs are able to join in this fun event. This events will be run from Friday March 30th - GOOD FRIDAY - to Sunday April 15th. between 10.0am and 4.00pm. Therefore if you miss this event over the actual Easter period, you can still all take part during the rest of the school holidays. Bookings are not needed but a small charge of £3:00 per hunt apply, as well as the normal charges to the castle and car park. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear as this event is mostly an outdoor pursuit. For further details, please contact the castle on 01580~830196 or via their email at: bodiamcastle@nationaltrust.org,uk

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: More news from our own little social club situated within the heart of the community. Two more social events have been arranged to provide entertainment for all age groups over the Easter Week-end. On Friday March 30th - GOOD FRIDAY - “BINGO BONANZA” will be held in the club - beginning at 8.00pm. With generous cash prizes for someone to claim and a prize raffle to also enjoy, this is sure to entice lots of people to come and play a round or two (or more!) of this very popular game. The following day Saturday 31st March - between 2.00pm & 4.00pm - a “KIDS EASTER PARTY” is planned. This event will include an Easter Bonnet competition, delicious party fare and lots of party games for all to enjoy. Why not come along and join in the fun. For more information on this and other events planned please telephone 01580~830763 or email staplecross2016@outlook.com

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks to enjoy with the friendly members of the popular walking group and the first one - Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday April 1st - Easter Day - and will be an 8 mile circular walk of Wittersham Levels. The meeting point is at Blackwater Bridge, Wittersham. OS.EXP125. TQ885258. (satnav TN30 7EG) at the normal time of 10.00am. Once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita & Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is organised for Tuesday April 3rd. and will be a 9 mile circular downland meander via Mount Caburn, the Lewes Golf Course and Ringmer. The meeting place is to be Glynde village free car park. OS.EXP122. TQ457088.(satnav BN8 6SS) at a slightly later time of 10.30am. The walk notes state that this will be a hilly downland walk. The train from Hastings arrives at 10.22am (@ Glynde ?) and the car park is a few minutes walk from the station. A pub or a picnic lunch is suggested on this walk. Mick is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact him on 01273~500341 or mobile: 07504 ~631753 for more information.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Looking forward to continuing to enjoy all that this local branch of the W.I. has to offer, the members of our popular village W.I. group will be meeting on Tuesday April 3rd. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross,TN32 5QG. beginning their meeting at 2.00pm. This month’s speaker will be Mrs Helen Prosper who will be expounding “ The Myth of ‘Eating 5 - a- Day” - this will no doubt give rise to much discussion, - enjoyed more so over the delicious legendary ‘WI Tea’. New members will always be given a warm welcome and for more information please contact Ann on 01580~831944 who will gladly tell you what is on our Calendar of Events and what to look forward to throughout 2018.

PRAYER MEETING: These simplistic, genuine and friendly meetings take place twice a month - on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green at 7.00pm. The next date for these meetings will be Wednesday April 4th. at the usual time of 7.00pm. As well as prayer, many issues are reflected upon within the group. Those who would like to know more of these little prayer meetings and what they entail, please contact Sue on 01580~830251 for more information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday April 5th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - to the Direct Recovery yard, between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. This will be the first of two visits to this area this month. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities at the main branches in the nearby towns.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY --ADVANCE NOTICE - This year’s Ewhurst Annual Parish Assembly will take place on Tuesday April 10th. 2018 at Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG beginning at 7.15pm.- come earlier (6.45pm) for mingling and refreshments. The format will be similar to previous years with artful displays and colourful stands from our own local groups/clubs and societies, together with specially invited speakers, from the Police Dept. and our own local Primary School who will present topics for discussion, which will be of interest to many in the audience, during the evening. The Annual Report will be delivered to all households within the parish which will include reports from the Parish, District & County Councils, together with reports from our various local groups and societies. This is always a well attended meeting, so make sure you come along and “ have your say!” For more information, please contact our Parish Clerk - Richard Farhall on: 01580~389433 or via email richardfarhall1@btinternet.

E.S.& B. GARDEN SOCIETY: ADVANCE NOTICE --Just a quick and gentle reminder of our local Annual ‘Spring Show’ This will be held at Staplecross Village Hall Northiam Road, TN32 5QG on Thursday April 12th at a slightly later time of 7.45pm. The schedule for this is now available in the Londis shop, in Staplecross and if they have all been snapped up, then please ring Gill on 01580~830551 for a copy. There are a number of classes to consider entering, and with hopefully the “Beast from the East”, now well & truly tamed & back in his cage, those spring flowers hidden for what seems such an age, can now be allowed to flourish and exhibited to the delight of us all!. If you are unable to take part in this simplist but amazing show, then do still consider coming along to the evening anyway. We will have a pair of talented speakers from Rotherview Nursery to enthuse & inspire you before the night is out, - I’m sure. For more details of this and other delights in store from our Programme of Events, please contact Gill on the above number.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence on Friday March 30th - GOOD FRIDAY at 9.30am -- a ‘Good Friday Meditation’ will be conducted at St. James the Great. This special service will also take place directly afterwards at 11.15am at St. Giles, Bodiam. On Sunday April 1st - EASTER DAY - There will be an ‘Easter Parish Communion’ service at 9.30am. which will be held at St. James the Great in Ewhurst Green. An Easter Family Communion service will also take place directly after at 11.15am at St. Giles, Bodiam which will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt in the churchyard. There will be no service at St. Mark’s in Staplecross.

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals then do please get in touch with the Priest-in-Charge, which is of course our new friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, Canon Christopher is always there to offer any help, support and guidance in whatever capacity you may need, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The weather at present is still rather dismal, with little respite in sight, - but life in and around our villages and community is far from being the same. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future -- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like extra free coverage for it, courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.