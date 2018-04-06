Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: POLICE COMMUNITY SUPPORT OFFICER. - Notice has come through from the Sussex Police Authority informing us of the following:- ‘ Do you care about making a difference in the job you do ? - Then becoming a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) could be for you. Being a PCSO can be challenging but it is also a role that includes variety, meaning and excitement. As a PCSO you will be supporting frontline policing by focusing on crime prevention and problem solving. From day one you will be helping to make your community safer for your family, friends and neighbours. Your shift could start with you working with victims and partner agencies to fully engage and understand the issues that are causing local low level crime, and ultimately preventing further occurrences. By the end of your shift you could have conducted house to house enquiries or been sent out to help find a vulnerable member of your community, working closely with partner agencies to identify support for them. We are looking for people who are good communicators with a calm and confident personality. You’ll be good at solving problems, be a team player and easily build relationships with people, respecting and appreciating the views of the communities we serve. A great package deal is offered including a starting salary with shift allowances; 24 days holiday to begin with; a place on their 6 week training programme; childcare vouchers; lifestyle discounts; and many others to consider. PCSO’s are based throughout East & West Sussex, Brighton & Hove and Gatwick Airport. You need to be aged 18 or over at time of applying and although you won’t need a full manual driving licence to apply, you will need one by the time you are offered a role. As a PCSO you will work shifts and you will have a rotating shift pattern covering the full week Monday to Sunday between the hours of 8am and midnight, so you will need to be prepared to work weekends and Bank Holidays. If you are keen to apply, but would like to contact us in advance of your application for further advice please email : recruitment@sussex.pnn.police.uk If the thought of being a PCSO appeals to you, then please contact the Sussex Police via the contacts given, and who knows -- you may end up with a super, satisfying career/occupation and we, the public will also enjoy the benefits, the safety and security you’ll provide.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Maybe ‘the Beast from the East’ hasn’t quite given up yet, but the members of this popular walking group are not going to let it hamper their enjoyment of our beautiful countryside over this period. Two more walks are planned for us to enjoy and Walk No: 1 is arranged for Saturday April 7th and is an eight (8) mile circular stroll from Shortgate to the village of Buckle. The meeting place is to be the layby on The Broyle, next to the Wok Inn. OS.EXP123. TQ493151. (satnav BN8 6PH) at the usual time of 10.00am. A picnic lunch is again suggested and Alison & Perry are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for today and you may contact them on Mob: 07969~025507 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Wednesday April 11th and will be a slightly longer meander of a 9.5 mile circular walk from The Ferry Inn to Stone-in-Oxney. The meeting point will be the car park opposite The Ferry Inn. OS.EXP125. TQ942288. (satnav TN30 7JY) again at 10.00am. The walk notes state ‘a picnic lunch is again suggested, dogs are welcome to accompany you plus the opportunity to enjoy beverages and food at The Ferry Inn upon completion’. Wil is your ‘walk leader’ for this occasion and you may contact him on: 01797~260417 or Mobile:07801~189747 for more details.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY --ADVANCE NOTICE - This year’s Ewhurst Annual Parish Assembly will take place on Tuesday April 10th. 2018 at Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG - beginning at 7.15pm.- come earlier (6.45pm) for mingling and refreshments. The format will be similar to previous years with artful displays and colourful stands from our own local groups/clubs and societies, together with specially invited speakers, from the Police Dept. and our own local Primary School who will present topics for discussion, which will be of interest to many in the audience, during the evening. The Annual Report will be delivered to all households within the parish which will include reports from the Parish, District & County Councils, together with reports from our various local groups and societies. This is always a well attended meeting, so make sure you come along and “ have your say!” For more information, please contact our Parish Clerk - Richard Farhall on: 01580~389433 or via email richardfarhall1@btinternet.

E.S.& B. GARDEN SOCIETY: ADVANCE NOTICE --Just a quick and gentle reminder of our local Annual ‘Spring Show’ This will be held at Staplecross Village Hall Northiam Road, TN32 5QG on Thursday April 12th at a slightly later time of 7.45pm. The schedule for this is now available in the Londis shop, in Staplecross and if they have all been snapped up, then please ring Gill on 01580~830551 for a copy. There are a number of classes to consider entering, and with hopefully the “Beast from the East”, now well & truly tamed & back in his cage, those spring flowers hidden for what seems such an age, can now be allowed to flourish and exhibited to the delight of us all!. If you are unable to take part in this simplistic but amazing show, then do still consider coming along to the evening anyway. It promises to be another thoroughly enjoyable evening out. We will have a pair of talented speakers from Rotherview Nursery, who will talk to us about ‘rock & sink gardens’ - including alpine plants. This will hopefully enthuse & perhaps inspire you to try something different in your own garden, before the night is out, - I’m sure. For more details of this and other delights in store from our Programme of Events, please contact Gill on the above number .

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: COFFEE MORNING.- If you have been contemplating a new hobby, activity or sport, then why not come consider ‘Bowls’. We are privileged to have our own outdoor bowls club, right here in Staplecross, which is a lively sports group that also has an busy social side to it. This Coffee Morning - to be held at the Bowls Clubhouse, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QH on Saturday April 14th from 10.30am. is for Members and anyone else who might be interested in joining the club. The club usually play several matches a week as the season gets underway, both ‘at home’ and ‘away’. The members are a friendly group of both male and female players of a wide age range and are of various competent levels. So, whether you are a complete beginner, have played a little previously, or are an ‘old hand’ at this game, please be assured that a warm welcome awaits you. However, if you are considering joining this club, but are unable to attend the coffee morning, please be aware that a “New Members” evening is planned to take place on Friday April 27th starting at 6.00pm. Again, the members will offer you a warm welcome and the chance to ‘try before you buy’!. Why not go along and meet the members, talk to them, learn about the club and what it can offer you. No appointment is necessary, but flat, heel-less shoes are a must for trying out the game !. For more information on this or other Staplecross Bowls Club activities, why not email simmonsm@talktalk.net

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Yet another great event to look forward to at this super little social club, in the heart of the village. The organisers have been busy arranging ‘something completely different’ to celebrate the Easter weekend. Taking place, on Saturday April 14th, from 7.00pm -until late, will be a SKA Night which will include the always popular fancy dress. Super buffet food will be available, so what’s not too like ?. Come along and join in the fun. Please contact Bill or Dawn on 01580~830763 (evenings only) or try emailing at: staplecross2016@outlook.com for all further details.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday April 8th. Easter 2. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) and will be doubly blessed with a Baptism held within the service. A ‘Morning Praise’ service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with our Priest in Charge, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. He is always there to care and support you and unselfishly will guide you towards the solution that is right for you.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: No let up in the dismal weather it would seem, and with a mini ‘Beast from the East’ predicted it appears that Spring in all it’s glory, is still dragging it’s heels. Life in and around our three villages is not reflected in weather outlook, as many of our clubs, groups, societies and sports activities are planning lots of things to see, do and enjoy over the coming months. Whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, then please get in touch. FREE coverage is available, via this column, courtesy of the Observer Newspaper. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf.............Thank You.