STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Set in the heart of our village, this little social club has a lot to recommend it. Various events are planned throughout the year to encourage the community to join in with the events that take place here for all our enjoyment. Following on from the Easter weekend, the organisers have been busy arranging ‘something completely different’ which will take place, on Saturday April 14th, - that’s TOMORROW - from 7.00pm -until late, and will be in the form of a SKA Night which will include the always popular fancy dress. Super buffet food will be available, so what’s not too like ?. Come along and join in the fun. Please contact Bill or Dawn on 01580~830763 (evenings only) or try emailing at: staplecross2016@outlook.com for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Continuing with their full and varied walks programme for this year, the members of that popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers have organised two (2) more walks for our enjoyment. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday April 15th and is an 8 mile circular walk of Bodle Street Green to Boreham Street. The meeting point is the Village Hall car park in Bodle Street Green. OS.EXP124. TQ650144. (satnav BN27 4UB) at 10.00am. The walk notes state ‘This is a repeat of a walk undertaken in 2013 - but in the ‘opposite direction’!. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today and you can contact him on 01273~514336 or mobile:07729~861854 for all further details. Walk No:2 is planned for Thursday April 19th and will be a slightly shorter excursion of just 6.5 miles. This stroll will be a delightful and often very rewarding circular meander of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, as there’s no telling just what you will see and discover as you walk here. The meeting point will be the car park at Rye Harbour, near the Martello Tower. OS.EXP125. TQ941189. (satnav TN31 7TY) again at the usual time of 10.00am. A picnic lunch is again suggested with the option of lunching at “The Inkerman Arms” pub after the walk, if you prefer to do so. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing are to be Rita & Lionel and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for more information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once again, this week it will be the turn of Ewhurst Green to enjoy the services of this vital service. This will be the only visit for this month to the village and will arrive on Thursday April 19th. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am.- so please ensure that you don’t miss it. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas & perhaps cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful -and so far still free and available - Mobile Library Service vehicle - so please come along and find out for yourself.

BODIAM CASTLE: “CONSERVATION TALK” This nostalgic and much loved castle - although strictly not in our parish - is holding yet another event to entice us to pop along and discover more about this fascinating castle. There will be a “Conservation Talk and Handling Session” taking place on Friday April 20th - between 10.30am and 12.30pm. You are invited to join the Castle Conservation Team for an insight into some of their artefacts and conservation works. This ‘hands-on’ session will give you the chance to discover more about the conservation work being undertaken at the castle. You’ll also be told about some of the artefacts found here and will be given the chance to handle some of these special items. This session will be followed by a light lunch with more time to talk to the conservators about their work here and their discoveries. Booking is ESSENTIAL and with the event costing a mere £20:00 which includes the lunch - tickets are selling out fast, - so don’t delay !. Sadly this event is not suitable for children and dogs will not be permitted either. Warm clothing and suitable footwear (for walking to the castle) is recommended. Car parking is free for N.T. members or £3:00 per car otherwise. The numbers to call to book your place are- Central Booking Office on: 03442~491895 or Bodiam Castle: 01580~830196 or via their email: bodiamcastle@nationtrust.org.uk

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: COFFEE MORNING If you have been contemplating a new hobby, activity or sport, then why not come consider ‘Bowls’. We are privileged to have our own outdoor bowls club, right here in Staplecross, which is a lively sports group that also has an busy social side to it. This Coffee Morning - to be held at the Bowls Clubhouse, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QH on Saturday April 14th from 10.30am.- again that’s TOMORROW - is for Members and anyone else who might be interested in joining the club. The club usually play several matches a week as the season gets underway, both ‘at home’ and ‘away’. The members are a friendly group of both male and female players of a wide age range and are of various competent levels. So, whether you are a complete beginner, have played a little previously, or are an ‘old hand’ at this game, please be assured that a warm welcome awaits you. However, if you are considering joining this club, but are unable to attend the coffee morning, please be aware that a “New Members” evening is planned to take place on Friday April 27th starting at 6.00pm. Again, the members will offer you a warm welcome and the chance to ‘try before you buy’!. Why not go along and meet the members, talk to them, learn about the club and what it can offer you. No appointment is necessary, but flat, heel-less shoes are a must for trying out the game !. The Staplecross Outdoor Bowls will begin what promises to be another busy and full calendar of matches, both here on their ‘home ground’ and ‘away’- when the team travel to their various matches around this area, throughout the season. They will ‘Kick-start’ their 2018 season with an opening ‘Bowls Drive’ - 2.15pm for 2.30pm start. For more information on this or other Staplecross Bowls Club activities, why not email simmonsm@talktalk.net

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday April 15th. Easter 3. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion.(CW) A service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course our new friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The weather at present is continuing to baffle us, when the threat of the return of artic conditions not materialising, but cold, wind and torrential rain certainly did ! --- Who’d want to be a Weather Forecaster ?--- but Spring has now officially arrived, so better weather must soon be upon us surely - especially now that Easter has come & gone but life in and around our villages and community is far from being dismal & dormant. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, -courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are arranging. So please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.