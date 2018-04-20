COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCH - ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY - A good number of residents from our lovely parish arrived at the Staplecross Village Hall on Tuesday last (10th) to hear not only the review of what has occurred during the last year, but what plans and undertakings the Parish Council has for this year. A new lay-by in Staplecross -on Cripps Corner Road- adjacent to the Cross Inn has been created out of an unsightly, unsafe, messy and heavily rutted grass verge. This has made for neater, quicker parking for shop users leading to much safer road use - bonus !. The Knowle Corner Wood Allotments have gone from strength to strength with some necessary tree and fence repair work being carried out recently. All plots here are now fully occupied, but if you’d like to add your name to the short waiting list for a plot - if & when, one becomes available - then please contact the Parish Clerk in the first instance. The new development being undertaken on Northiam Road, has now begun in earnest. This development - now known as ‘Stockwood Meadows’ has not been without controversy and concerns from many residents, but valid though these concerns were, the planners & statutory consultees are satisfied with this project and soon it will become part of our parish and community, along with the new residents. The proposed upgrading of the children’s play equipment and outdoor gym equipment, sadly put on a back burner for a while, will now be brought back into focus in the foreseeable future. The redundant red telephone box at Cripps Corner - purchased by the EPC for £1:00 is due for refurbishment - weather allowing - within the next week or so. Several ideas to make good use of this iconic structure have already been suggested - ie. a new home for the ‘Public Access Defibrilllator’ -commonly known as “De-fibs”. The unit at Cripps Corner is currently situated on the wall of The White Hart pub. - sadly now closed, boarded up and awaiting it’s new future - and a ‘secondhand book swop’. If any resident has an idea for a new use for this, do please contact our Parish Clerk as we’d love to hear your ideas. Unfortunately, one of the main speakers of the evening, Liz Avard, Executive Head Teacher of Salehurst Primary School and Staplecross Primary School was unable to attend, but no doubt will keep us all up-to-date with the future of our village school as well as details of the proposed Federation in due course. All in all, this was another good evening for our residents, with many interesting stalls showcasing the various activities that abound throughout our parish and adding to the ambience a superb and delicious finger buffet -provided once again by our own W.I. Many grateful thanks are extended to all those who work so hard in whatever capacity, to make living, working and playing in Ewhurst Parish a better and safer place for us all.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: This popular and very friendly horticultural society hosted their annual “Spring Flower Show” at the Staplecross Village Hall on Thursday last (12th) It was such a delight to enter the hall as immediately your senses were assailed by the sight and scents of the vast array of spring flowers exhibited there. Gathering and displaying these beautiful ‘harbingers of spring’ which in turn, always seem to promise better times ahead, one can almost forget the awful weather conditions these plants have endured to survive, notwithstanding being exhibited here for our enjoyment. Alongside this superb show, our guest speaker, Wendy Bates, of Rotherview Nursery fame and ‘Gold Medal’ winner at Chelsea, gave a very entertaining, humorous and instructive talk, whilst creating an impromptu ‘rock feature’ using an assortment of rocks & stones and lovely little alpine plants from her nursery. During the evening Wendy kindly judged the show classes and the results will be published as soon as possible. This evening promised to be a very enjoyable one for all who attended and it certainly delivered it’s promise. This is the first of the ‘shows’ within our “2018 Programme of Events” and everyone is welcome to come along to our meetings, with guests paying just £2:00 admission fee. For all further information of this meeting and all that is planned throughout the year, please contact Gill on 01580~830551 or email: gillmneal@gmail.com We all look forward to seeing you there.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two walks, both just outside our area, but both may be of interest to those who enjoy a stroll around our lovely countryside. Walk No: 1 is an 8 mile ‘Westward circular from Linton’. Planned to take place on Saturday April 21st the meeting point will be the public car park on the A229, north of Linton church. OS.EXP148/136. TQ754503. (satnav ME17 4AW) at a slightly later time of 10.15am. The walk notes state that hopefully there will be various blossoms and bluebells plus views to enjoy. A picnic lunch is again suggested and a note is written that this is NOT a repeat of the walk via Loose ! Sue and Dave are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing and you may contact them on 01424~441018 or Mobile: 07729~056526 for more details. Walk No:2 is organised for Wednesday April 24th and is an 8.5 mile circular meander to encompass - riverside, orchards with lovely views of the Teston Valley. The meeting place for this walk is at ‘Teston Bridge Country Park’ OS.EXP148. TQ704529. (satnav ME18 5BX) at the usual time of 10.00am. The walk notes state ‘crossing around bridge, railway line, could be livestock !’. Again a picnic lunch is suggested. Judy is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact her on 01580~752556 for further information.

KENT & EAST SUSSEX RAILWAY: A special treat is in store for the residents who live within, Bodiam; Ewhurst; Newenden; Northiam; Rolvenden and Staplecross. By way of a “Thank You” gesture this much loved iconic steam railway is offering all residents within these areas a FREE TRAVEL offer on Sunday April 22 April 2018. This event is being organised as a ‘Thank You’ to the communities for their continued support of the railway. There will also be talks about the future plans for the railway, including the line extension to Robertsbridge. as well as various volunteering opportunities at the upcoming events of this very popular community asset. To be eligible for the free train travel, tickets must be booked on-line before midnight on 21st April 2018 at www.kesr.org.uk/residentsoffer18. Tickets are subject to availability and the last council tax bill or photocard driving licence is required when collecting the tickets as proof of residency in these parishes. Donations will also be warmly welcomed towards the cost of running the amazing trains. Advance booking is essential and tickets will not be available to book on the day at the station ticket office.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday April 26th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery’ yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. This will be the last of it’s visits to this area for the month of April, so please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities at the main branches in the nearby towns.

STAPLECROSS ART GROUP: The amazing talent of the combined groups of Staplecross Art Group and her sister group the Hollington Art Group can be seen in all their colour and splendour when they hold their bi-annual Art Exhibition. This show will be held over the week-end of Friday April 27th during the evening between 7pm and 9pm. Saturday April 28th all day between 10am and 4pm with a repeat opening on Sunday April 29th again between 10am and 4pm. Entrance is free and everyone will be assured of a very warm welcome. Come along and be astounded at the high level of skill, talent and colour is exhibited here.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: NEW MEMBERS EVENING - We in Ewhurst Parish are lucky to boast of our own outdoor bowls club here on our doorstep. This is a friendly helpful and supportive bowls club with members of both male and female players of a wide age range and are of various competent levels. So, whether you are a complete beginner, have played a little previously, or are an ‘old hand’ at this game, be assured that a warm welcome awaits you. However, if you are considering joining this club, but were unable to attend the coffee morning, please be aware that a “New Members” evening is planned to take place on Friday April 27th starting at 6.00pm. As always, the members will offer you a warm welcome and the chance to ‘try before you buy’!. Why not go along and meet the members, talk to them, learn about the club and what it can offer you. No appointment is necessary, but flat, heel-less shoes are a must for trying out the game !. The Staplecross Outdoor Bowls will soon begin what promises to be another busy and full calendar of matches, both here on their ‘home ground’ and ‘away’- when the team travel to their various matches around this area, throughout the season. For more information on this or other Staplecross Bowls Club activities, why not email simmonsm@talktalk.net

WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST: If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy a couple of hours per month tasting and commentating on a selection of wines - plus bread and a few nibbles -all wrapped up in good company in a cosy venue, that being the Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The April Wine Evening will be held on Friday April 27th from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. No membership is involved, just a matter of advising the host if you are attending - this ensures there is sufficient wine for everyone to enjoy! £5:00 per person is all that is required upon arrival. If you think this is of interest to you, please contact Janis via her email - janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this friendly and welcoming group. We are very friendly group of people and will certainly make sure you have a very warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after !.

OUT & ABOUT: PASHLEY MANOR TULIP FESTIVAL - The world renown gardens of this historic family home is one of the South East of England’s most popular gardens to visit. Many events are planned here throughout the Spring and Summer and the first opening show, as it were,- will be the annual ‘Tulip Festival’ More than 40,000 bulbs will have been planted for the 24th festival, - the biggest to date, This event runs from April 24th to May 8th between 10am and 5pm. Visitors can wander all around these magnificent gardens, making a special trip down winding pathways to the woodland area as the ‘Bluebell Walk’ is often in bloom at the same time as the tulips. A stroll definitely not to be missed!. Enjoy the stunning sculptures in and around the gardens and then treat yourself to light lunches, tea, coffee, cakes and other refreshments from the café on the terrace for some well earned respite whilst admiring the gorgeous views of the gardens. To complete your time here at Pashley Manor, make sure you pay a visit to the well stocked gift shop for souvenirs and of course, the inevitable plant ( or 2! ) Visiting Pashley Manor Gardens, in Ticehurst, Wadhurst, TN5 7HE - is definitely a treat and a fabulous day out for everyone.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday April 22nd. Easter 4. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church Bodiam. If there is any church

matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest-in-Charge, which is of course our new friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, Canon Christopher is always there to offer any help, support and guidance in whatever capacity you may need, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The spring flowers are braving our erratic English weather and giving us a promise of warmer and drier days to come, so lots to look forward to, I’m sure. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull or boring as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just spectate and support. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment, so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.