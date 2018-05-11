STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Hoping this current fine weather is here to stay - especially for the three (3) matches from their 2018 Season Fixtures List that have been arranged for this week. The teams will be playing 2 ‘away’ games and 1 ‘home’ game and their first match is on Saturday May 12th and is an ‘away’ game to be played at Winchelsea, commencing at 2.30pm. This is part of the Rother Tournament. The following day - Sunday May 13th, allows them no rest as the teams will be playing ‘at home’ at their own grounds on Northiam Road, Staplecross on this day and their opponents will be from Rotherfield. Again this match will commence at 2.30pm. A few days rest & relaxation is now awarded as the next fixture taking place on Thursday May 17th is the second of the week’s ‘away’ games and our team will be playing at Polegrove - with this game also starting at 2.30pm. On a more light-hearted and sociable note, a reminder that the Bowls Club are organising a “Race Night”. This is an annual event, and is to be held at the Staplecross Social Club, in Northiam Road, Staplecross on Saturday May 12th - THAT’S TOMORROW- starting at 7.00pm. Entry is free, but if you wish to indulge in the delicious light supper that is available, at a meagre cost of £3:50 per person - then booking is essential. Please contact Brian on: 01580~830570 to reserve your meal choice. For all further details on these matches and of any of the other social activities the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them via email: simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on:01580~830570.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Also hoping that this sunny weather is going to stay will be the members of this popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers. Two more walks - both local to our area - have been arranged for our enjoyment and Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday May 13th and is a 10 mile circular walk from Battle Railway Station. OS.EXP124. TQ755156. (satnav TN33 0DE) at the slightly later time of 10.15am. The walk notes state ‘ Sunday parking at the railway station is £1:00. No serious hills and a picnic lunch is suggested. The 9.18am train from Hastings arrives at 9.52am The 9.22am train from Tunbridge Wells is due to arrive at 10.08am. Please check times and cost nearer the date.’ Lucy is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today and you can contact her on 01424~848332 or Mobile: 07817~279241 for further details. Walk No: 2 is organised to take place on Wednesday May 16th and is a 7 - 8 mile circular meander of Brede High Woods - delightful at any time of the year. The meeting point is the Western car park of Brede High Woods. OS.EXP124. TQ794208. (satnav TN31 6UY) at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state there will be a coffee and lunch break during this stroll. Rita and Clive are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing and you may contact them on 01424~882674 or Mobile 07969~446867 for more information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Meeting at Staplecross Village Hall on Wednesday May 16th at 12.30pm, the friendly group of diners will look forward to enjoying yet another 2 course lunch. This time on the menu will be “Savoury Roll” with fresh seasonal accompaniments, followed by that old family favourite “Bread and Butter Pudding and Custard”. All this for still £6:00 per head. What also is a delightful bonus,- is that there is NO work involved - in any way - for you !. All you have to do is come along, and be waited on throughout the meeting - how good is that ? If you’d like to come and join us or wish to learn more about this very friendly & sociable group then please contact Sallie on:01580~830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570 for further details. We look forward to welcoming you to our tables.

PRAYER MEETINGS @ ST. JAMES: PRAYER MEETING: These simplistic, genuine and friendly meetings take place twice a month - on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green at 7.00pm. The next date for these meetings will be Wednesday May 16th. at the usual time of 7.00pm. As well as prayer, many other issues are reflected upon within the group. Those who would like to know more of these little prayer meetings and what they entail, please contact Sue on 01580~830251 for more information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday 17th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery’ yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. This will be the only visit to this area for the month of May, so please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities at the main branches in the nearby towns.

OUT & ABOUT: Two local events are happening close to our parish within the next week and so deserve a mention. Both diverse and both delightful. Event No: 1 is the St. Michael’s Hospice - ‘Open Garden’s Scheme’. The venue (well signposted) is King John’s Lodge, Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham TN19 7AZ and the date is: Tuesday May 15th between 10.30am and 4.00pm. This is a romantic and tranquil 8 acre garden, well known and loved by the many visitors it welcomes. The gardens boast formal lawns, a fountain, lily pond and a wild garden with gnarled ancient apple trees. The admission fee is £5:00 per person with free parking at the property and refreshments -most welcome at the end of your meanderings will be available to enjoy amongst peaceful scenery.

Event No: 2 is “KENT & EAST SUSSEX RAILWAYS - 1940’s WEEK-END” Over this weekend - Saturday May 19th and Sunday May 20th. Go back in time - for some - to the glorious age of the 1940’s. The K.E.S.R. have arranged for our delight a spectacular weekend where magnificent steam trains will be joined by a Spitfire flying display, with vintage military vehicles and even an appearance by ‘Winston Churchill at this year’s nostalgic and amazing event. Visitors will be given their own identity cards and can enjoy unlimited travel for the day, with steam trains running every 45 minutes between Tenterden and Bodiam. Enjoy period music, dancers, vehicles, many displays and entertainments. You can have a chat with Winston Churchill, and get your hair done, - all curly and cool! -Very authentic and ‘bang up to date’! You may even hear the sound of a Merlin engine and thrill to the Spitfire air display. There is a packed Programme of Events at both stations and parking is FREE at both Tenterden and Bodiam. This is a fascinating event to both visit and take part in as there’s something for all members of the family to enjoy.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: ADVANCE NOTIFICATION - STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES would like to invite you to a “MYSTERY ARTEFACTS QUIZ” -- A Quiz Night Out - with a Difference”. Planned to take place on Friday JUNE 22nd. 7.30pm at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This will be no ordinary Quiz Night -- No normal ordinary questions- just intriguing teasers & testers using all of your senses whilst having a great fun filled evening !. Big brain power & high I.Q.’s are not needed - but THIS IS certainly a QUIZ WITH A DIFFERENCE as you’ll be making full use of ALL of your senses with mysterious and intriguing artefacts to TOUCH - HEAR - SEE - SMELL and even TASTE whilst working out the questions put before you. This promises to be a fun-filled and light hearted evening with a definite difference. So make a note of the date and book your place. Tickets cost just £8:00 per person to include a 2 course ‘Summer Supper’. Please bring along your own choice of alcoholic beverage, plus glasses. Why not get up a team or two for some friendly rivalry and team fun & banter ?. This evening which will certainly have you saying “ WOW! - I never knew that !”. For all further information and to book your table please contact Anne on 011580~831881 or Pauline on 01590~831956.

CHURCH SERVICES: CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 13th. Sunday after Ascension Day. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (CW) and will be doubly blessed with a precious Baptism held within the service. A ‘Morning Praise’ service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with our Priest in Charge, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. He is always there to care and support you and unselfishly will guide you towards the solution that is right for you.

