COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: STAPLECROSS M. C. PRIMARY SCHOOL: MAY FAIR. The unreliable inclement weather we had lately did nothing to curb the fun, frolics and funding at the School’s recent Annual May Fair held last Saturday (12th). Despite - or in true British style - in spite of - the heavy showers did not dampen or spoil everyone’s enjoyment of this fund-raising activity as due to all the hard work and support of all concerned ( and I have it on good authority ) that the fantastic amount of over £1000:00 was raised for this super little village school at this event. This will replenish some of the funds that have just been spent in providing the school with 15 new iPads for the children. These, I’m sure, the children will be eager to make good use of. The PTFA were very pleased that all their hard work paid off, considering the typical English weather. Not ones to rest on their laurels, they’re now busily planning their next fund-raiser, so watch this space !

WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST: If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy a couple of hours per month tasting and commentating on a selection of wines - plus bread and a few nibbles -all wrapped up in good company in a cosy venue, that being the Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The May Wine Evening gathering will be held on Friday May 25th from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.- THAT’S TONIGHT! - No membership is involved, just a matter of advising the host if you are attending - this ensures there is sufficient wine for everyone to enjoy! £5:00 per person is all that is required upon arrival. If you think this is of interest to you, please contact Janis via her email - janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this friendly and welcoming group. We are very friendly group of people and will certainly make sure you have a very warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after !.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Fingers crossed for the continuation of this fine (if not a bit erratic & unreliable) English weather as the members of the popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers have two (2) more walks to entice us with. Walk No: 1 is a 7.5 circular mile walk taking in woodland, meadows stunning views out to see and cliff top trails. Arranged to take place on Saturday May 26th the meeting place is the car park at Guestling church, Church Lane in Guestling. OS.EXP124. TQ854144. (satnav TN35 4HS) at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state: “ Moderate, varied walk in AONB with a few ‘ups & downs’. Please park neatly and respectfully at the far end of the car park.’ This is to be the first of The Ramblers “Walk About Britain” events planned for this year. A picnic lunch is again suggested. Inga is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact her on: 01424~812597 or mobile no: 07767~877303 for more details. Walk No:2 is planned for Wednesday May 30th and this will be the second of The Ramblers “Walk About Britain” events. This will be a slightly shorter stroll of only (?) 6.5 circular miles of Coombe Valley Greenway and Crowhurst. The meeting point will be Sidley car park - which is free ! and opposite Lidl store. OS.EXP124. TQ739092. (satnav TN39 5BB) at 10.00am. The walk notes state: “The no:98 bus leaves Hastings at 9.24am and Bus No: 95 leaves Battle at 9.38am- both to arrive in Sidley in good time for this walk. Agaun a picnic lunch is suggested. John (H) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this walk and you may contact him on 01424~773998 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Those dedicated members of the local outdoor bowls club have another hectic week ahead of them as the teams are set to play another four matches this week, 3 will be ‘at home and the 4th is ‘an away’ game, so we shall be able to go along and support them when they play at their home ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross. Their first ‘at home’ match takes place on Saturday May 26th and their opponents are ‘Brenchley & Matfield. Match no:2 will be played the following day Sunday May 27th when the team will play against ‘Gullivers’ team. This, again will be an ‘at home’ match. This game will form part of the Rother Tournament. No rest for the teams yet as the following day Monday May 28th sees them playing against a team from Hellingly and this will be the last of the ‘home games’ for this month. ALL these matches will commence at 2.30pm. The final fixture for the teams this week will be their only ‘away’ game when the team travel to Hollington to face their team. This game will also form part of the Rother Tournament and will also commence at 2.30pm. For all further details on these matches and of any of the other social activities the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them via email: simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on:01580~830570

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: The club will be hosting the London 5 Darts Competition on Sunday May 27th. Entry Fee is £3:00 - Please register before 3.00pm.Cash Prizes - Pool Competition £2:00 entry fee. Shove Halfpenny Competition is also £2:00 entry fee and these also have cash prizes to offer to the lucky winners. ALSO on Saturday June 2nd. another Darts Competition is to be held. Once more all are welcome £5:00 entry fee and again super cash prizes are awaiting the lucky winners. This Darts Competition is to be held every first Saturday of each month as it is proving to be a popular event at the club. So come along, - join in & have a Grand Night out!.

“HOLDING BACK THE YEARS” An invitation is extended to all those within our community to come along and listen to a talk, organised by the Northiam & Broad Oak Patients Participation Group. This talk - entitled “HOLDING BACK THE YEARS” is to be given by Dr Elena Mucci on Tuesday June 5th.at Northiam Village Hall at 6.30pm for 7.00pm. Dr. Mucci is a consultant for ‘Care for the Elderly’ at the Conquest Hospital, in Hastings and is known to be a fine speaker. She will cover topics such as - fall prevention and means of facilitating good health in later years. This promises to be an interesting evening on a subject of concern to us all. There are good parking facilities at the hall and the refreshments will be provided by our own Northiam W.I. ladies. Please contact John on: 01797~252217 for all further details.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: ADVANCE NOTIFICATION - STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES would like to invite you to a “MYSTERY ARTEFACTS QUIZ” -- A Quiz Night Out - with a Difference”. Planned to take place on Friday JUNE 22nd. 7.30pm at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This will be no ordinary Quiz Night -- No normal ordinary questions- just intriguing teasers & testers using all of your senses whilst having a great fun filled evening !. Big brain power & high I.Q.’s are not needed - but THIS IS certainly a QUIZ WITH A DIFFERENCE as you’ll be making full use of ALL of your senses with mysterious and intriguing artefacts to TOUCH - HEAR - SEE - SMELL and even TASTE whilst working out the questions put before you. This promises to be a fun-filled and light hearted evening with a definite difference. So make a note of the date and book your place. Tickets cost just £8:00 per person to include a 2 course ‘Summer Supper’. Please bring along your own choice of alcoholic beverage, plus glasses. Why not get up a team or two for some friendly rivalry and team fun & banter ?. This evening will certainly have you saying “ WOW! - I never knew that !”. For all further information and to book your table please contact Anne on 01580~831881 or Pauline on 01590~831986. You certainly don’t want to miss this!.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 27th. Trinity Sunday. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings or sadly Funerals, then do please get in touch with our Priest-in-Charge - Canon Christopher Irvine. He will be found on 01580~830825. Help in some way, - is always at hand - and always so generously given. Canon Christopher is always there to offer any help, support and guidance in whatever capacity you may need, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The summer flowers are braving our erratic English weather, pushing their heads up and giving us a promise of warmer and drier days to come, - so fingers crossed that this glorious weather continues. - so lots to look forward to, I’m sure. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull or boring as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just spectate and support. I’m sure that lots of events are being planned via these groups, for our enjoyment, so if you are one of these who are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.