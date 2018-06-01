COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Those lovely folk at Bodiam Castle ~ courtesy of the National Trust, of course, - are doing it again!. By this I mean that as a way of saying “Thank you” for supporting them throughout the year, they are extending an invitation to the local residents of the parish to come along and join them at the Castle .on Thursday June 28th. between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. There will be light refreshments available and entertainment - and this will all take place at the newly refurbished ‘Castle View Cafe’ venue within the grounds of this historic and iconic castle.. Spaces for this event will be limited, so to be sure of your ‘seat,’ please confirm that you would like to attend by emailing Sharon.barnes@nationaltrust.org.uk You can also call 01580~831321 for details. Don’t delay!

ST. GILES CHURCH - BODIAM: Our sister church, the lovely little St. Giles church, in Bodiam, is hoping to be the beneficiary of this little social gathering as a “Coffee Morning” is planned for Saturday June 2nd. at ‘The Old Rectory’, Bodiam between 10.30am and 12.30am. This invitation, kindly given by the hosts, - Heather and Roddy Lewis, is extended to one and all to come along and enjoy tea/coffee and cake with friends and neighbours alike, whilst showing care and support of St. Giles. To tempt us further, there is the added enticement of a cake stall; a plant sale and a raffle to name but a few.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: This week again finds the team members busy with more fixtures -almost on a daily basis as they continue with their 2018 Season. The club are set to play four (4) games this week, 2 ‘at home’ and 2 ‘away’. They begin these on Saturday June 2nd. with match no;1 being the first of the ‘away’ fixtures when the club visit Guestling to play their team. Monday June 4th is the 2nd of the ‘away’ matches and the team will play against ‘Gullivers’. This match will form part of the Rother Tournament. On Wednesday June 6th the team will be playing on their own home ground at Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QH. for the first of their ‘home’ games and their opponents will hail from Northiam. This match will also form part of the Rother Tournament. Friday June 8th will find the team up against our own local ‘Stoolball Clun’ for the 2nd of the ‘home’ games. This match will commence at the later time of 6.30pm. Not content with taking part in matches throughout this week during the daytime, the Club has arranged a ‘relaxing enjoyable quiz night for it’s members and their guests in the Clubhouse on Thursday June 7th.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: A gentle reminder that on Saturday June 2nd. another Darts Competition is to be held at this super little social club, situated right in the heart of the village of Staplecross.. Once more all are welcome, there is a £5:00 entry fee and again super cash prizes are awaiting the lucky winners. This Darts Competition is to be held every first Saturday of each month as it is proving to be a popular event at the club. ALSO