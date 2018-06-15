COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY -:An update of the result of the Jumble Sale that was held on Saturday last (June 9th) at the Village Hall, in Staplecross. As a result of all the hard work undertaken by the members of this super charitable and historic society, the fabulous amount of just over £600:00 was achieved and will be added to the Club’s coffers. This will be put to such good use when, at the end of the year, the Society will be able to make donations to their chosen charities and local good causes at their annual Carol Concert - this is another event not to be missed. If you would like more information regarding this event and other amazing functions being planned by our own “Bonfire Boyz”, please contact Brian on 01580~830570 - John on 01580~830744 or Louise via email; louise_gardiner@btinternet.com who will all be pleased to tell you more of what they are planning for the remainder of 2018.

THE TN32 FESTIVAL: Last reminder for the TN32 Music Festival. which will take this week-end - beginning TODAY. There are still some tickets to be had, but don’t leave it too late !. This will be a ‘First’ event of it’s kind in our area, some may love it and some may not! - but let’s see how it pans out before we judge--- This festival- being held at Quarry Farm, Bodiam, over the week-end of June 15th, 16th and 17th - is billed as ‘Family Friendly’ with a special Kid’s Rave arranged especially for them over the week-end. Music will be beginning on Friday with a number of diverse bands and sounds which will continue over both Saturday and Sunday. - enough to please the vast crowds expected and that are being catered for. There will also be craft beer; real ales; kids rave; live music; DJ’s; Prosecco & Gin bar. Tickets are on Sale now at Friday (15th) £20:00 per person - Saturday (16th) £30:00 per person and Sunday (17th) at £30:00 also. A ‘Full Weekend Ticket” will cost the reduced sum of £60:00. Check out : www.TN32festival.co.uk. - or facebook @TN32FESTIVAL -- Please BE AWARE that due to this event being held, the roads and areas along the routes are liable to be much busier than normal, and congestion is likely to occur throughout our region. Please take extra care, allow additional time for your journeys and drive carefully

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY-”ROSE SHOW”: Last reminder also for entries and visiting for this annual little local Flower Show which takes place TOMORROW and which deserves another HUGE mention, if only to encourage more people to either pop along and enjoy a delightful afternoon treat or perhaps to entice a few to consider entering a class or two!. Late entries are usually permitted, so do please consider entering a class.There are a surprising number of classes to choose from, - none of which are to be shied away from !. and not all of the classes are just for roses. Schedules can be obtained from the local shop (Londis) in Staplecross. - If these have all been taken, then please ring either of the ‘Show Secretaries’ - Pam on: 01580~881839 or Maggie on 01580~830041 who will always be happy to help and guide you every step of the way. The date for this delightful horticultural show is TOMORROW - Saturday June 16th - Staging is between 9.00am and 11.00am. after which the hall will be closed to allow for judging. This hall will re-open at 2.30pm to the public - and especially family, friends and other interested parties to come and admire the exhibits, see the results and offer congratulations (and commiserations also) to all the exhibitors. so please do come along and visit this show.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: A gentle reminder that on Saturday June 16th. TOMORROW there is going to be a great 50’s & 60’s “Disco Night held here at this popular little social club, in the heart of the village. There will be a buffet available and the fun starts at 8.00pm and goes on until late !. For all further details of these activities - and more,- please contact Dawn or Bill on 01580-83763 - evenings only or via the club’s email: staplecross2016@outlook.com - So come along, - join in & have a Grand Night out !.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Just two (2) matches this week, making a welcome ‘slow down’ surely for the team players of this popular and dedicated local outdoor bowls club. Match No: 1 is an ‘away’ game arranged for Saturday 16th June. This will be played at Beckley against their team and this match commencing at 2.30pm, will form part of the Mermaid League. The following day, Sunday June 17th finds out teams ‘at home’ on their home ground in Northiam Road, Staplecross for another game against Polegrove and this game also begins at 2.30pn. For all further details on these matches and of any of the other social activities the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them via email: simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on:01580~830570.