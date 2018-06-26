COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Parents, Grandparents, Carers and Family Friends of the Staplecross M. C. Primary School were all treated to a fabulous “Visit to the Seaside” on Thursday last (14th) when we were invited to attend the joint Class Assembly of the ‘Swallows Class for Reception and Year 1. Just recently this class enjoyed a fantastic trip to the seaside at Hastings, as part of their learning curriculum. EVERY child from BOTH classes spoke of their day here, which included a trip to the Lifeboat Station and the Fisherman’s Museum. These special places were very interesting to them and provoked a lot of questions at both areas. Every child enjoyed a ride along the beach on the train, but I suspect the highlight of the outing was their packed lunch in the form of a picnic which was taken on the beach. Naturally fun & games followed on the sand - with lots and lots of running around, laughing and doing just what children love to do at the seaside, - which is just having fun !. During this assembly, the children - all dressed in clothes for playing on the beach, including sun hats and sunglasses -- sang songs connected to the seaside, accompanied by very cleverly thought out actions. - how did they remember the lines AND the actions, AND get them all in the right order - AND all at the right time ? We were also treated to a ‘shortened’ version of the ‘Grace Darling’ story in which the said heroine aged just 23 years old, on September 7th 1838 amidst furious stormy weather and at great risk to herself, helped to rescue 9 sailors from the shipwrecked and stricken ship the “Forfarshire” which was floundering and sinking off the Northumberland coast. Beautifully narrated and acted, the little piece of history was a joy to watch and a privilege to be a part of. At this assembly it was such a pleasure to see these lovely little wee folk, take such pride in their work and really enjoy telling us of their super ‘Day at the Seaside’ Following the assembly, we trooped into their classroom for another ‘taste’ of the seaside in the form of a glorious ice cream !. - and I (for one) will certainly look forward to those in the future.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: A very enjoyable time was had by all the visitors who attended the local horticultural society’s summer “Rose Show”. This was held on Saturday last (16th) and as a result of all the intoxicating but heavenly scent arising from all the blooms displayed, the hall was not only a beautiful sight to see, but the scents wafting around the hall was really a wonderful reminder of what an English summer is really like. A goodly number of exhibitors entered the wide array of classes on offer which was quite gratifying to all the organisers, both in front and behind the scenes. Trade was sure and steady at the refreshment counter with a large selection of delicious cakes and biscuits tempting the visitors and the raffle was also - as usual - a very popular draw for one and all. The results of the show will be shared with you as soon as received. Many grateful thanks were given to Canon Christopher who graciously agreed to present the trophies. He was accompanied by his wife Rosie and as a small token of appreciation and a - rather belated ‘welcome to our community’ - a delightful basket of summer flowers was presented to Rosie. We do hope that we all see a lot more of both of them, in the future.

BODIAM CASTLE: “CONSERVATION TALK” - TODAY - This nostalgic and much loved castle - although strictly not in our parish - is holding yet another event to entice us to pop along and discover more about this fascinating castle. There will be a “Conservation Talk and Handling Session” taking place on Friday June 22nd - between 10.30am and 12.30pm..You are invited to join the Castle Conservation Team for an insight into some of their artefacts and conservation works. This ‘hands-on’ session will give you the chance to discover more about the conservation work being undertaken at the castle. You’ll also be told about some of the artefacts found here and will be given the chance to handle some of these special items. This session will be followed by a light lunch with more time to talk to the conservators about their work here and their discoveries. Booking is ESSENTIAL and with the event costing a mere £20:00 which includes the lunch - tickets are selling out fast, - so don’t delay !. Sadly this event is not suitable for children and dogs will not be permitted either. Warm clothing and suitable footwear (for walking to the castle) is recommended. Car parking is free for N.T. members or £3:00 per car otherwise. The numbers to call to book your place are- Central Booking Office on: 03442~491895 or Bodiam Castle: 01580~830196 or via their email: bodiamcastle@nationtrust.org.uk

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: “MYSTERY ARTEFACTS QUIZ” - Last little nudge/reminder of this super, novel and intriguing quiz that will be taking place at the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG this FRIDAY - THAT’S TONIGHT beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets may still be available at a cost of £8:00 per person which includes a 2 course Summer Supper. This unusual quiz will use the normal, sometimes boring questions often found at local quiz nights, instead you will make full use of all your senses - TOUCH -- HEAR -- SEE -- SMELL -- and even TASTE - all whilst working out the answers to the unusual and intriguing questions put before you .For more information, ticket and table enquiries please contact either ANNE on 01580~831881 or PAULINE on 01580~831986. This may be the one quiz night that you won’t want to miss ! --- Everyone is talking about it, - so come along, take part and HAVE FUN !

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Keeping up with the steady summer schedule of this popular local outdoor bowls club, the teams have just three (3) fixtures to play this week - two of the games are ‘at home’ and one is ‘an away’ game. The first match is a home game which will be played at the Club’s own ground on Northiam Road, TN32 5QH. on Saturday June 23rd. This match will find our team facing Peasmarsh and will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’ The following day, Sunday June 24th, our team will travel to Ninfield and this match will form part of the ‘Rother Tournament’. Both of these matches will commence at 2.30pm. Following a couple of days rest - Our club will meet again on Wednesday June 27th at the home ground for the final match of the week. This time their opponents will hail from Iden and this game will also be part of the ‘Mermaid League’ Please note: this match will commence at 6.15pm. For all further details of these matches and of any of the other social activities the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising please contact them bia email: simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on 01580~860570. You will always receive a warm welcome.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Only two walks to entice us to join them this week, both look enjoyable and interesting. Walk No: 1 takes place on Sunday June 24th and is an 8.5 circular walk encompassing Lamberhurst and Bewl Water. The meeting point is the car park in the centre of Lamberhurst. OS.EXP136. TQ677362. (satnav TN3 8DB) at the usual time of 10.00am. A picnic lunch is the suggestion for today. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact him on 01273~514335 or Mobile: 07729~861854 for more details. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Thursday June 28th and is an 8 mile circular meander around Goudhurst. The meeting place is to be in the car park to the south of Goudhurst village pond. OS.EXP136, TQ722376. (satnav TN17 1AE) again at 10.00am. and once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for this outing will be Martin and you may contact him on 01424~752753 for all further information.

WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST: If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy a couple of hours per month tasting and commentating on a selection of wines - plus bread and a few nibbles -all wrapped up in good company in a cosy venue, that being the Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The June Wine Evening gathering will be held on Friday June 29th from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. - No membership is involved, just a matter of advising the host if you are attending - this ensures there is sufficient wine for everyone to enjoy! £5:00 per person is all that is required upon arrival. If you think this is of interest to you, please contact Janis via her email - janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this friendly and welcoming group. We are very friendly group of people and will certainly make sure you have a very warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after !.

OUT & ABOUT: SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER FESTIVAL - If like many people within our community, you enjoy visiting local Flower Shows, - then why not consider popping along to one of our sister neighbourhoods and check out their flower show. Sedlescombe Garden Society are holding their annual ‘Flower Festival’ at St John the Baptist church, on Saturday June 23rd between 10.00am and 5.00pm and Sunday June 24th from 12.30pm and 5.00pm. The ‘theme’ this year is “Follow the Footsteps to Music All the Way” which is sure to have some stunning flower arrangements to accompany this festival. There is sure to be many delightful bouquets and arrangements to perhaps inspire you - ready for next year and to help you on your way, there will be many delicious home made refreshments available throughout the opening times. Another little snippet of a few hours enjoyment for all those who love flowers.

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE - ‘OPEN GARDENS SCHEME’: Continuing with the ‘flower theme’ another treat is offered to all those who love visiting gardens. On Tuesday June 26th between 10.30am and 4.00pm. Three new (3) beautiful gardens are being ‘opened to the public’ in aid of St. Michael’s Hospice and this week, it’s the turn of Sedlescome village. There is a choice of 3 different gardens to view, you may visit just one, but why not try visiting all 3 and then treat yourself to delicious refreshments at the Village Hall, at your conclusion of your tour. The gardens are at 1, Coach House Cottages, Hurst Lane, TN33 0PE and is the home of Eric Foex and Brendan Commane. Set in an A.O,N.B. this garden is full of surprises and delights around every corner which is just what most gardeners strive for. Follow the little pathways that will take you through a journey of native and exotic plants of all shapes and sizes. Parking for this garden is at Great Sander’s visitors car park and adjacent field. Garden No: 2 is “The Haven”, Sandrock Hill, TN33 0DR and Stella and Dave Brabants will be your hosts. There are some lovely views and different areas to explore including a large pond with natural planting and truly enormous Koi. There are 4 different types of Magnolia tree together with a beautiful cornus tree - add to that self-seeded flowers like foxgloves and corn poppies, the result is stunning. Parking for visitors for this garden is the lay-by near the property. Last but certainly not least is the garden at 13, Orchard Way, TN33 0RD and is the home of Lorraine and Nigel Ford. This is a North facing garden with an unusual shape sloping in two directions-not easy at any time-and sheltered by a mature oak tree.The lawn has gradually shrunk to allow for expansion of the flower beds (we’re all guilty of that - aren’t we ?) and a small wildlife pond-demarcated by low box hedging.The paved areas provide room for seasonal containers. Parking to view this garden is on the public roads. Directions to all these properties are clearly signposted and admission is £6:00 per person.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: ADVANCE NOTICE --Members of the BEXHILL & BATTLE LABOUR PARTY are cordially inviting one & all to come along and join them for a “CURRY EVENING” Please come along and meet your local party members at this sociable Curry Evening which will be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG on Saturday June 30th at 8.00pm. The ‘curry chef’ is well known in the Labour Party circles for his excellent curries, giving the opportunity to vary heat and spices to suit your own taste !. Every one will be very welcome, so please come along and meet your local Labour Party members for a great social event.. A licensed bar will be provided. For further information, please contact Larry Hyett on 01580~ 830576 or Mobile: 07713~997814 or via email at paint.charles@gmail.com Tickets are priced at £10:00 per person, please contact Larry to obtain yours.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday June 24th. Trinity 4.. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do get in touch with our new Priest-in-Charge - our new friend & neighbour, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given. Canon Christopher is always there to offer any help, support and guidance in whatever capacity you may need, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The summer flowers are brightening our lives keeping the promise of warmer and drier days to come, so lots to look forward to, I’m sure. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull or boring as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just spectate and support. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment, so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.