COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: JAM ON THE MARSH: That well known and popular local chappie - ‘Jonty’ Driver - will be taking part in the increasingly appealing “JAM (John Armitage Memorial ) Festival which will be held from (yesterday) Thursday July 5th until Sunday July 15th. This is a creative, dynamic, forward thinking arts organisation with new music at it’s core. This event encompasses art & photography exhibitions, children’s events, music, theatre and poetry and recitals -- which is where Jonty comes in...He has been invited to read some of his recently published poems in the church of St. Michael’s in Hythe on Wednesday July 11th at 3.00pm. Hearing these poems is both a privilege and a pleasure and not to be missed if you can help it. This is a free event, but a collection for the Hantam Community Education Project in the South African Karoo will be undertaken and some musical accompaniment to the readings, by the superb violinist Peter Fields, will be provided. Please go along and take part in the various events that make up this fantastic JAM Festival 2018. For all further details please go to www.jamconcert.org

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: The team and members’ of this popular local outdoor bowls club, are like the busy little bees that are constantly working very hard in our gardens at present. The club have three fixtures this week, and again, these are all ‘away’ matches. Match no: 1 will take place on Saturday July 7th at Hellingly beginning at 2.30pm. Match no: 2 is arranged for Tuesday July 10th with a team at Wadhurst again at 2.30pm. Our club will travel to St. Leonards on Thursday July 12th for the last of the ‘away’ games This match begins slightly earlier at 2.00pm and forms part of the Mermaid League programme. For all further details of these matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them via email at simmonsm@talktalk.net or please telephone Brian on 01580~830570. New members are always assured of a warm and friendly welcome.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more delightful walks are promised this week from the friendly members of this popular walking group. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday July 8th and will be a nine (9) mile circular stroll over the Downs. The meeting point is to be at Wilmington Priory car park OS.EXP123. TQ543042. (satnav TN31 6EG at 10.15am. The suggestion of a picnic lunch still holds true here and the walk notes state that there will be lots of hills !. Tim- is to be your ‘walk leader’ and you may contact him on: 01424~272459 or Mobile: 07831~768588 for more information. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Thursday July 12th and will be a shortish meander of just 6 circular miles from Lamberhurst to Hook Green. The meeting point will be the Lamberhurst village car park OS.EXP136. TQ677362. (satnav TN3 8OB) at the much later time of 6.30pm. This will be one of the popular EVENING WALKS with drinks and crisps at the Elephant at the end. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this stroll will be Rita and Lionel and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further details.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: Members of Ewhurst Parish Council, would like to invite you to come along to the regular monthly meeting of your local Parish Council. This meeting will take place on Thursday July 12th.at 7.30pm and will be held this month in the Church Room of St. Mark’s, Northiam Road, Staplecross. This, like all council meetings, is open to the public, so please come along and have you say. Tell us about your concerns and talk to us about what you want to happen - or not happen - within our community. Put your questions to all levels of local government as representatives from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will hopefully, also be in attendance. We are always working hard on your behalf so please come and tell us how we’re doing, how we can improve, and how we can make living within this parish a happier and better place for us all.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: July meeting is for Wednesday July 18th and the delicious 2 course lunch menu will be “Salmon, with new potatoes, and seasonal vegetables” - followed by that old favourite “Fruit Crumble & Custard” -All this for only £6:00 per person-includes being waited on and with NO washing up required at the end of it. Please contact Sally on 01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to find out more information on how to be a part of this warm & welcoming dining group.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: A treat is again in store for members and guests/visitors alike as we have a Speaker with a topic which is dear to many of us. - The Speakers are the Friary Gardeners of Hastings, and this subject is very close to their hearts. -” Working with the Less Advantaged”. There will also be a plant sale and this all takes place on Thursday July 19th at 7.30pm. Members are free but visitors and guests have to part with the miserly sum of £2:50 each. We really look forward to welcoming you on the night.

ADVANCE NOTICE and INVITE to A PATRONAL CONCERT: Are you aware that churches have their own patronal saints ? We in our parish are particularly privileged to have two ! - St James - in July and St. Giles - in September. There will be a celebration of this patronal festival of St. James, at his namesake church in Ewhurst Green over the weekend of Friday

July 20th -to Sunday July 22nd.beginning with a patronal concert sung by the ever popular and warmly welcomed back - The Tongwood Singers. This will commence at 6,30pm in St. James on Friday July 20th The concert will be followed by a reception and everyone is invited to come along and join in the party!

CHURCH SERVICES: CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 8th. Trinity 6. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A ‘Morning Praise’ service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with our Priest in Charge, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. He is always there to care and support you and unselfishly will guide you towards the solution that is right for you

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The weather at present is continuing to baffle us, with the glorious sunshine and warm long evenings, this is English summer time at it’s best but it won’t be long before we are complaining about the drought and having to water our gardens (!) - it can only be the English who are obsessed with the weather !. --- Who’d want to be a Weather Forecaster ? Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull as lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment. So if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, indoor or out, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, -courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are arranging. So please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.