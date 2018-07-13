Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST GREEN ~ “PICNIC AT THE PAVILION” - A suggestion was recently made throughout the community in Ewhurst Green, that in light of this hot, sunny and glorious weather continuing, an invitation was extended for any resident to come along, without or without their families, bring a blanket and food and enjoy a ‘Picnic at the Pavilion’. On Saturday last (7th) several residents did just that - and a great time was had by all !. Food, Fun & Frolics was the order of the day and this was certainly what took place. A selection of great outdoor games were available for all to play; Croquet; Cricket; Table Tennis & Football for the ‘sporty’ ones with Boules; (or Petanque) Noughts & Crosses; Dominoes and ‘Twister’ for the ‘lesser’ sporty ones ! The children making the most of this special - late night treat - tried their hand at most of these and much laughter was heard throughout the evening - as they ran and raced from one activity to the other, just enjoying themselves and having fun. There was something for everyone to enjoy whether it was sport or games, laughter and banter, lively or lethargic, mingling or one-to-one conversations or just simply enjoying each other’s company. A new kind of ‘outdoor sport’ was born here as the evening also proved to be the inaugural Ewhurst Green Olive Pit Spitting Competition (definitely not as disgusting as it sounds). A number of ‘grown-up’ men took part in this hilarious competition - Peter, Ian, Dave, Bill, John, Graham were amongst the players - The surnames have been omitted to protect their wives and families !!!. - Bill won the final round of the competition but was then disqualified when he was seen to be cheating ! - according to VAR (for those not watching the World Cup it stands for Video Assisted Referee). What a bounder, - What a cad ! - but what a great, friendly,fun filled and hilarious game this was to be sure. As some-one said afterwards this simple evening had all the advantages of a dinner party without the expense and effort !. ~~~ Perhaps this idea could be rolled out at Staplecross Community - on the Playing Field, Northiam Road, during the long school summer holidays perhaps ! ~~ Give it some thought ideas on a postcard or an email ???

SIGHTS and SOUNDS of SUMMER: Many people associate summer with an outdoor sport, - namely Cricket; Outdoor bowls, Stoolball and/or Croquet as these can often be seen being played on immaculate lawns and grass pitches throughout towns and villages alike. We within Ewhurst Parish are fortunate to have all four interests available. If CRICKET is your interest or passion, then please get in touch with Alastair on 01580~830245 for further information or guidance. If OUTDOOR BOWLS is your game then why not pop along to the Club headquarters, Northiam Road, Staplecross when a match is being held or contact Brian on 01580~830570. The unusual game of STOOLBALL can be found being played regularly upon the Staplecross Playing Field, Northiam Road - indirectly opposite the Outdoor Bowls ground. All information about this- at one time distinctly Sussex game, - but now played in a much wider area of England - can be found by contacting Pauline on 01580~830570. Last, but certainly NOT least, is the quintessentially English game of CROQUET. This, increasingly popular and strategic game can be found at Ewhurst Green, and is played on the Herdman Playing Field. For further information on this game, in the first instance, please contact Jan on 01580~831263. who will be happy to help you.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Still working hard with their hectic schedule the club ‘s team have no less than four (4) matches to play this week. Two each of both ‘home’ and ‘away; games. Match No: 1 is a ‘home’ game on Saturday July 14th beginning at 2.30pm. Their opponents are Ninfield and this game will form part of the ‘Rother Tournament’. The following day Sunday July 15th finds the club playing ‘away’ at Tenterden again beginning at 2.30pm and this game forms part of the ‘Mermaid League’. On Wednesday July 18th the team will be back on their own ground for the second of their ‘home’ games when they play against Northiam. This also will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’ and will begin at 6.00pm. The last game of the week will be on Thursday July 19th. This is an ‘away’ match against Hollington with this also commencing at 2.30pm and being part of the Rother Tournament. For all further details of these matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them via email at simmonsm@talktalk.net or please telephone Brian on 01580~830570. New members are always assured of a warm and friendly welcome.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: “Make hay whilst the sun shines” is the old adage that this group of friendly and enthusiastic walkers are certainly making the most of this week as they have three (3) walks for us to join if we so wish. Walk no:1 is planned for Sunday July 15th and is a 9 mile circular meander around Fletching. The meeting point will be at Fletching village car park. OS.EXP135. TQ429235. (satnav TN22 3SY) at 10.00am. The walk notes state “this is a fairly easy flat walk, - so should please a lot of walkers. A picnic lunch is suggested. Liz is to be your

‘walk leader’ and you may contact her on 01424~846437 or mobile; 07904~504915 for more details. Walk No:2 will take place on Wednesday July 18th and will be a ‘BREAKFAST WALK’ of 6 circular miles from Boreham Street, near Herstmoncuex. The meeting place is to be the layby outside or possibly the car park at the Reid Village Hall, Boreham Street. OS. EXP124. TQ661114. (satnav BN27 4RR) at a bird song time of 6.30am. The walk notes state “ Hopefully parking at the village hall, (please do check the website in case there is a change) Moving onto ‘Scolfes Tea Rooms’ for breakfast after the walk. A marmalade sandwich stop midway, will help ease any hunger pangs !. A menu pre-selection will be available on-line a week or so before this walk.- Again, please check this out for convenience”. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further information. Last walk of the week is Walk No: 3 and this is arranged for Thursday July 19th and is a fairly short stroll entitled “Sedlescombe Summer’s Evening Walk” The meeting place is to be the village car park- adjacent to the doctor’s surgery, in Brede Lane. OS. EXP124. TQ782181. (satnav TN33 0PW) at the other quiet time of 6.30pm. The walk notes state “ There will be the option of enjoying a refreshing and much deserved drink at the Queens Head, following the walk” Your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion are to be Jane and Peter and you may contact them on 01424~733300 or mobile: 07732~366090 for all further enquiries.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Members of this friendly but small dining group will be meeting again for the next monthly meeting which will be on Wednesday July 18th. On the menu this week to delight us all will be ‘Salmon, with new potatoes and seasonal vegetables followed by a firm favourite of the diners ‘Fruit Crumble and Custard’. All this, for a meagre sum of £6:00 per person, whilst being waited upon -and- with NO washing up or clearing away, at the end of the meal. Rules are few and far between. -so please do contact either Sally on:01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to find out all you need to know about joining us in our warm and welcoming monthly dining group.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: A treat is again in store for members and guests/visitors alike as we have a Speaker with a topic which is dear to many of us. - The Speakers are the Friary Gardeners of Hastings, and this subject is very close to their hearts. -” Working with the Less Advantaged”. There will also be a plant sale and this all takes place on Thursday July 19th at 7.30pm. Members are free but visitors and guests have to part with the miserly sum of £2:50 each. We really look forward to welcoming you on the night.

INVITATION to A PATRONAL CONCERT: Are you aware that churches have their own patronal saints ? We in our parish are particularly privileged to have two ! - St James - in July and St. Giles - in September. There will be a celebration of this patronal festival of St. James, at his namesake church in Ewhurst Green over the weekend of Friday july 20th

-to Sunday July 22nd. beginning with a patronal concert sung by the ever popular and warmly welcomed back - The Tongwood Singers. This will commence at 6,30pm in St. James on Friday July 20th The concert will be followed by a reception and everyone is invited to come along and join in the party!

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Just a little update of some of the activities that are taking place at this gem of a social club, right in the heart of our community. Every Monday evening - ‘Line Dancing is held here. from 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome, from complete beginners to the more experienced. This is a very social activity, with a great lady teacher, who helps us along the way, and definitely knows her right foot from her left, -- so come along, join in and have fun. - it helps kick the calories, as well !!!

“Friday Night is Bingo Night” activity is still going strong, with great prizes. As it’s a Family Night, - those taking part must be members to win, again, come along, join up & join in to win ! The most sociable time of the week is on Saturdays, - so on Saturday Nights, the staff will hold “The Chase the Ace” game. Sadly again members only can take part here and the last tickets for this game must be sold by 8.30pm to allow for a 9.00pm draw. On Saturday July 21st the club are having a “Fun Games Night beginning at 8.00pm. There will be great Cash Prizes and a super buffet. As with all of the events this super little club put on, a very warm welcome is extended to all residents, families & Friends of the Community, so please go along and support your local social Club.

CHURCH SERVICES: CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 15th. Trinity 7 at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion.(CW) A service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course our good friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help, love and support in some way, is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The weather at present is continuing to be contradictory, with the glorious sunshine and warm long evenings, this is English summer time at it’s best but it won’t be long before we are complaining about the drought and having to water our gardens (!) - it can only be the English who are obsessed with the weather - especially when other areas close to us are suffering (!) from torrential down pours and even in some cases, severe flooding ! How mad is that. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull as lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment. So if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, indoor or out, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, -courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are arranging. So please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.