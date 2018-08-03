REVIEWS: URGENT APPEAL - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL -- The Trustees of the above much loved & well used village asset are launching an appeal for 2 x ‘Good Samaritans’ to come forward and offer their help & services for the following roles within the Village Hall Committee. Sadly, our recent Bookings Clerk, has had to resign this post and therefore we are looking for the 1st of our ‘Good Samaritan’s’ - another kind volunteer to take over this role of the V.H. BOOKING CLERK. This is a relatively simple job, but common sense, and use of a telephone and a computer/laptop or iPad would certainly make the work easier. This work generally involves organising the bookings for the Hall, coordinating the invoices for same and keeping the Village Hall Booking Diary up-to-date. This is not a heavy workload, and normally only a matter of a few hours per month are required for this task. Age and Gender are immaterial to run this position - just a willingness to help support the community. The 2nd ‘Good Samaritan’ appeal is for another kind soul to help set up the WEBSITE for the Village Hall. Social Media is such a normal, everyday part of our lives now and by setting up this website, this will certainly bring it in line with other social meeting places and let the general public at large, become aware of what a great venue this hall is and what it has to offer. If you are able to offer your help and services in any of these roles, please contact the Village Hall secretary Jacqui Hyett on 01580~830576 or via her email at: jaclawhye@btinternet.com Your help in filling these positions will be most gratefully received and support in both of these roles will be freely available along the way. We look forward to hearing from you and to welcoming you ‘on board’. On a lighter note - & of interest to someone we hope, - - we have on offer and FREE ~~ AN UPRIGHT PIANO. In view of our local ‘performing arts’ group - (SCATS) no longer performing, - the trustees of the Village Hall find ourselves in possession of an upright piano which is now surplus to requirements. This is NOT a large item, but is a little on the old side and could benefit from being re-tuned ! This piano is now looking for a new owner and is FREE to take away to anyone interested in giving this ‘old joanna’ a new home. Please contact Jacqui (sec) contacts above - a.s.a.p.

BATTLE & RYE POLICE STATIONS: - REVISED OPENING TIMES - Jut a little reminder of the changes to the opening times of BOTH Battle & Rye Police Stations. The Public Front Offices at BOTH- BATTLE Police Station and RYE Police Station are to change their operating times. These changes will take place from MONDAY AUGUST 6th.2018. BATTLE Police Station’s new opening times will be from 9.00am until 12.Noon. RYE Police Station new opening times will be from 1.00pm until 4.00pm. BOTH Police stations will still be open from Monday to Friday. You can still report any crime or suspicious activity either by telephone by dialling 999 - if urgent help or assistance is needed - or by dialling 101 - if not considered urgent. You can also still report crime or incidents on-line at www.sussex.police.uk/reportonline The Sussex Police are also always wanting to know your views - see what?s new and give them your feedback together with ‘helpful’ suggestions at www.sussex.police.uk

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Forging ahead with their hectic 2018 schedule, the members of our local outdoor bowls club have no lrss than three (3) matches to play this week - 2 are ‘home’ games with the third being an ‘away match. Match No:1 will be played on Saturday August 4th at the home ground, Northiam Road, Staplecross, commencing at 2.30pm. This will be against Beckley and will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’. The next game will be the second ‘home’ match and will be played om Wednesday August 8th and the opponents will hail from St. Leonards. This fixture will also begin at 2.30pm and will also be part of the Mermaid League. For all further details of these matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them either via email: simmonssm@talktalk.net or by telephoning Brian on 01580~830570. New members will always be very warmly welcomed.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Still doing what this friendly local walking do best which is enjoying and exploring our beautiful countryside, the members have arranged three (3) more walks for us all to enjoy with them if we so choose. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday August 5th and is an 11 mile circular stroll around Darwell Reservoir. The meeting point is Robertsbridge Railway Station. OS.EXP124.TQ734235, (satnav TN32 5DD) at 10.20am. The walk notes state “ Station parking is £1:00 The train from Tunbridge Wells arrives at 10.14am - Trains from Hastings arrives at 10.15am - but please check timetable for alterations, cancellations or engineering works on route. A picnic lunch is again suggested. Tim is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact him on 01424~272459 or Mobile:no 07831~768588 for more details. Walk No: 2 is organised for Wednesday August 8th and is a shorter EVENING stroll of 5.5 circular miles around Salehurst. The meeting place is to be at Salehurst church OS.EXP136. TQ749242. (satnav TN32 5PH) at 6.00pm. Parking for this walk will be roadside, so please park pretty and respect the residents properties. Drinks and crisps will be enjoyed at the Salehurst Halt pub, following the conclusion of the walk. Chris is your ‘walk leader on this occasion and contact can be made by telephoning 01580~389053 for more information. Walk No:3 is arranged for Thursday August 9th and will be an 8.5 circular -going North from Hartfield. The meeting point for this excusion is at Hartfield Primary School car park. OS.EXP135. TQ479358. (satnav TN7 4JB) back at the normal time of 10.00am. Your ‘walk leader’ for this walk is to be Martin and you may contact him on 01424~752793 for all further information.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 29th.Trinity 10. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (CW) A Family Service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. and this service will also include Holy Communion.. There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The summer flowers are brightening our lives again, following the recent heavy rain, cloudbursts and winds and keeping the promise of warmer and drier days to come, are lifting their heads up right and brightening our days once more, so lots more of Summer time to look forward to, I’m sure. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull or boring as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just to spectate and support. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment, so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, indoors or out - and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.