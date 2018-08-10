COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: A little gentle reminder of the APPEAL on behalf of Ewhurst & Staplecross Village Hall which was made in last weeks column. This was advertising for two volunteers to come and join the Trustees and help support the running of the Village Hall. The APPEAL was for the roles of: 1) BOOKING CLERK which includes keeping the Village Hall Booking Diary up-to-date - and 2) Organise & set up the WEBSITE for the Village Hall. Neither of these positions incur a heavy workload, and normally only a matter of a few hours per month are required for these tasks. Age and Gender are immaterial to run these positions - just a willingness to help support the Village Hall whilst giving something back to the community. Social Media is such a normal, everyday part of our lives now and by setting up this website, this will certainly bring it in line with other social meeting places and let the general public at large, become aware of what a great venue this hall is and what it has to offer. If you are able to offer your help and services in any of these roles, please contact the Village Hall secretary Jacqui Hyett on 01580~830576 or via her email at: jaclawhye@btinternet.com Your help in filling these positions will be most gratefully received and support in both of these roles will be freely available along the way. We look forward to hearing from you and to welcoming you ‘on board’. On a lighter note - & of interest to someone we hope, - - we have on offer and FREE ~~ AN UPRIGHT PIANO. In view of our local ‘performing arts’ group - (SCATS) no longer performing, - the trustees of the Village Hall find ourselves in possession of an upright piano which is now surplus to requirements. This is NOT a large item, but is a little on the old side and could benefit from being re-tuned ! This piano is now looking for a new owner and is FREE to take away to anyone interested in giving this ‘old joanna’ a new home. Please contact Jacqui (sec) information as above. a.s.a.p.

HUW MERRIMAN. MP: ‘LEAVING the E.U. PRESENTATION and PUBLIC MEETINGS’ -Three public presentations have been arranged - organised and presented by Huw Merriman MP- to “give a balanced presentation from your MP about the process of the U.K. leaving the EU.” These meetings will take place on Tuesday August 21st at the Baptist Church, in BATTLE from 7.00pm - 9.00pm. Wednesday August 22nd at St. John’s church, London Road, BEXHILL from 7.00pm - 9.00pm and finally at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, HEATHFIELD, again between 7.00pm and 9.00pm. Huw states “For the referendum, in 10 public meetings and for 25 schools, I sought to deliver information rather than be biased to one side or the other. Two years on, I want to give an update in that same spirit”. The presentation will include :- *Progress so far.- *Presentation on Government proposal to EU: White Paper.- *Terms if ‘No Deal’ is reached.- *Timetable between now & March 29th 2019 (departure date) -*Q & A. - *Have Your Say. Huw goes on to say “My aim is to present the background; the detail; the options and the timetable. I seek to explain - not to argue and to hear your views”. All members of the public are warmly invited to come along to any of these venues and hear the update.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Two matches are to be played this week - one ‘away’ game and one ‘at home’ game. Match No:1 will be played on Saturday August 11th and is an ‘away’ match at Rye. This will form part of the Mermaid League and will commence at 2.30pm. The second fixture is the annual “Derek Goodsell Trophy” which will be played on Wednesday August 15th. on our own home ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross. The match will commence at 6.00pm and if you are in the vicinity, do pop along and show your support. For all further details of these matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them either via email: simmonssm@talktalk.net or by telephoning Brian on 01580~830570. New members will always be very warmly welcomed.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Continuing to enjoy ‘rambling’ along our beautiful countryside, the members have arranged two (2) more walks for us to participate in. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday August 12th and is an 8 circular mile walk around Peasmarsh. The meeting point is at Jempson’s Supermarket, in Peasmarsh. OS.EXP124. TQ883229. (satnav TN31 6UY) at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state there will be both coffee and lunch breaks. Rita and Clive will be your ‘walk leaders’ for this stroll, and you may contact them on 01424~882674 or Mobile no: 07969~446867 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Wednesday August 15th and is another 8 mile circular meander of Ashdown Forest with the intriguing title “Ashdown Forest - Friends Clump Circle” The meeting point is Friend’s car park. OS.EXP135. TQ456289. (satnav TN22 3HY) again at the usual time of 10.00am. The walk notes state “This circular walk will be passing ‘airman’s grave’; Nutley; Mark Street; and Chelwood Vatchery. Please note -friend’s car park is on the minor East-West road across the forest which connects the A26 and the A22. As usual a picnic lunch is suggested. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact him on 01273~514336 or Mobile no:07729~861854 for more information.

THE EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: Instead of the normal monthly meeting in Staplecross Village Hall, the members of this friendly local horticultural society invite you to join them in a special early evening stroll through Alexandra Park, Hastings. Taking place on Thursday August 16th. at 5.00pm. we are fortunate to have secured Owen Johnson as our guide to show us the often unheeded beautiful and rare trees which live in this park. So although we won’t be having an ‘indoor speaker’ this month we do have an opportunity to visit beautiful Alexandra Park in Hastings for a guided walk with Owen Johnson, Britain’s leading authority on rare trees, and listen to an ‘outdoor speaker’ .The walk will take approximately 1.5 hours and we will be shown the collection which includes both ‘Specimen’ and ‘Champion’ trees. In case you aren’t familiar with the term, ‘Champion trees’ are the largest trees of their species growing within the British Isles. They can qualify for the title ‘Champion’ either by being the tallest or by their trunk having the largest girth which is measured at 1.5 metres off the ground. This delightful and interesting walk is open to members and guests, the more the merrier, and the cost is by donation and we ( the Garden Society) suggest £2.50 per person. We recommend people wear sensible shoes so put those high heels - away, at least for the walk !.There is ample parking in the road in the Harmers Lay-by and we are to assemble at the café in Alexandra Park by 4:45pm to allow us to meet up with Owen in good time to start the walk at 5pm. - These details will be confirmed nearer the time. For more details of this event, please contact either Gil on 01580~83055 - Maggie on 01580~830041 or Peter on 01580~830316. It promises to be a stroll of delight and discovery. Don’t Miss It !.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday August 12th. Trinity 11. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A ‘Morning Praise’ service at St. Marks church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with our Priest in Charge, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. He is always there to care and support you and will unselfishly guide you towards the solution that is right for you.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The summer flowers, following the recent heavy rain, cloudbursts and winds are keeping the promise of warmer and drier days to come, by lifting their heads upright and brightening our days once more, so lots more of Summer time to look forward to, I’m sure. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull or boring as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just to spectate and support. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment, so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, indoors or out - and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.