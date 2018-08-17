COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: This may be rather short on news this week, due I imagine to the school and family vacations, so I have included a few ‘up & coming’ dates of events that I’m sure will be of interest to many and that you won’t want to miss.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Back to three (3) matches to play this week, with the first one being on Saturday August 18th. This is an ‘away’ match being played at Rotherfield commencing at 2.30pm. The following day Sunday August 19th finds our team at their home ground on Northiam Road for a match against a Ham Street team which will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’ again beginning at 2.30pm. The final match for this week is another ‘away’ game when on Wednesday August 22nd they travel to Cross-in-Hand. Once more this match will start at 2.30pm. For all further details of these matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them either via email: simmonssm@talktalk.net or by telephoning Brian on 01580~830570. New members will always be very warmly welcomed.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks to both delight and entice us, if we so wish. Walk No:1 is planned for Saturday August 18th and will be a 7.5 circular walk via Wick Street and Chalvington. The meeting place will be at Arlington Reservoir car park. OS.EXP123. TQ527075.(satnav BN26 6TF) at the normal time of 10.00am. A picnic lunch is suggested for this stroll. Alison and Perry are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this meander and you may contact them on Mobile no: 07969~025507 for further details. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday August 22nd. and is a slightly longer walk of 9 circular miles. This will take in Robertsbridge-Hurst Green and High Wigsell. The meeting place is to be at The Clappers recreational ground car park. Northbridge Street, Robertsbridge, OS.EXP124. TQ737239.(satnav TN32 5NY) at the usual time of 10.00am. Again, a picnic lunch is suggested. On this occasion,Daphne is to be your ‘walk leader’ and you may contact her on 01580~753241 or Mobile no:07876~473607 for all further information.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: (1) WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy a couple of hours per month tasting and commentating on a selection of wines - plus bread and a few nibbles -all wrapped up in good company in a cosy venue, that being the Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The August Wine Evening gathering will be held on Friday August 31st- - from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.-- No membership is involved, just a matter of advising the host if you are attending - this ensures there is sufficient wine for everyone to enjoy! £5:00 per person is all that is required upon arrival. If you think this is of interest to you, please contact Janis via her email - janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this friendly and welcoming group. We are very friendly group of people and will certainly make sure you have a very warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after!.

DIARY DATE NO: 2 - The EWHURST, STAPLECROSS. & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY : Our local Horticultural Society, are holding the last of their shows for 2018. The Flower, Fruit & Vegetable Show will take place on Saturday September 1st. at 2.30pm - BUT STAGING YOUR ENTRIES ARE BETWEEN 9 AM AND 11,00AM and will be held again at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This is a delightful show with something for everyone and a class or 2 to consider entering. With over 50 Classes to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice as it’s not just for the “green-fingered” folk amongst us !. Schedules are already at the Londis Store in Staplecross village, - and if they have run out, please contact the two Show Secretaries which are Pam on 01580~881839 or Maggie on 01580~839941 for more information Friendly help & guidance is always unstintingly given, so why not give it a go ?

DIARY DATE NO:3. STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: Part of the East Sussex Bonfire Society, our own local charity fundraisers are holding their annual “Grand Auction of Promises” event on Friday September 21st. look out for the notices giving more details of what’s on offer, and make sure you save this date, but further details can be had from contacting John (Publicity Officer) on 01580~831263 or Brian on 01580~830570. More information closer to the event.

DIARY DATE NO:4 - STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE - For circumstances beyond our control, the Trustees of this much loved Village Hall were unable to hold their Spring Jumble Sale back in the spring. But fear not, good folk, - a Grand Jumble Sale is being planned and the date has been booked ! This will take place at the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG on Saturday September 22d with the doors opening at 2.00pm. Donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on that day, but if you can’t wait until then, then please contact either Anne on 01580~831881 or Larry on 01580~830576 who will be happy to arrange collection from you. This could be the perfect time to ‘de-clutter’ -just in time for Christmas !!!.Teas & coffees will be available throughout the afternoon with a super cake stall and raffle stand for all to enjoy. Entrance is 20p..Don’t Miss It !.

DIARY DATE No: 5 - It’s that time of the year again, when the whole community come together to enjoy and support this “Coffee Morning - with a Difference” event. Up and down the country - and even across the world - people are getting together to enjoy a cuppa, a slice of cake and enjoy congenial company whilst helping to raise such necessary funds for this amazing good cause. The date to remember is Saturday September 29th. at Staplecross Village Hall between 10.00am and 12,Noon. There will also be a raffle stall and a Tombola for the lucky ones to try and perhaps other stalls to peruse. This may seem rather a long way off, but it’s such a super little event, and again for such a worthwhile cause that this is definitely NOT a date to miss ! Please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for all further details.

CHURCH SERVICES: CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday August 19th.Trinity 12. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion.(CW) A service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course our good friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help, love and support in some way, is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The summer flowers, following the recent heavy rain, cloudbursts and winds are keeping the promise of warmer and drier days to come, by lifting their heads upright and brightening our days once more, so lots more of Summer time to look forward to, I’m sure. Life in and around our villages and community is far from being dull or boring as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just to spectate and support. Lots of events are being planned for our enjoyment, so if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, indoors or out - and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.