STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS- As part of the events arranged to celebrate the 100 year ‘Birthday’ of this super little social club, situated right in the heart of our village, reminders must be given that Friday August 24th sees the continuing successful “Bingo Night” arrive. There are big Bonanza prizes and cash for some lucky winners - One House guarantee - £100 prize money. Members and guests are most warmly welcomed at ALL EVENTS - BUT MEMBERSHIP CARDS MUST BE SHOWN. The following day - Saturday August 25th. A celebration event with a difference has been arranged in the form of a “Gangster & Molls” event night. This will include a disco, SKA and Reggae, A Bar-B-Q is arranged with a great menu and a Bingo fun game. Dressing up as a ‘Gangster or an appropriate ‘Moll’ would add fun and ambience to this evening so why not ‘have a go’! This event is from 7.00pm ‘til late and everyone is welcome. - especially families. Once again - Membership cards must be shown. Come along and join in the fun and support your local social club.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Bringing the busy month of August to a close, the members of our own outdoor bowls club have just two matches to play this week and luckily they are both ‘Home’ fixtures, to be played at the club’s own ground, on Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QH. and which will enable any resident (or visitor) to pop along and show their support by becoming a spectator. Match No:1 is to be played on Sunday August 26th with the opponents hailing from Tenterden. This game forms part of the ‘Mermaid League’ and will begin at the normal time of 2.30pm. Match No:2 is organised for Wednesday August 29th - again a ‘home’ match and the opposition are a team from Cross-in-Hand. This match will also begin at 2.30pm. For all further details of these matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them either via email: simmonssm@talktalk.net or by telephoning Brian on 01580~830570. New members will always be very warmly welcomed.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Just two walks are arranged for this week, but both are delightful and interesting I’m informed. Walk No:1 is planned for Monday August 27th. and is an 8 mile circular walk from Brenchley to Matfield. The meeting point is Brenchley church OS.EXP136. TQ679417. (satnav TN12 7NL) at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state there is roadside parking and a picnic lunch is again suggested. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion are to be Rita and Lionel and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for more information. Walk No:2 is arranged for Friday 31st August and is a 9.5 circular mile meander around Wittersham. The meeting point is at Wittersham church. OS.EXP125. TQ896269. (satnav TN30 7EA) again at the usual time of 10.00am. and a picnic lunch is once more the order of the day. Carol is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this stroll and you may contact her on 01580~ 852432 for all further details.

WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy spending a couple of hours per month, - tasting and commenting on a selection of superb wines - plus tasty bread and a few nibbles - all wrapped up in good company, in a cosy venue - that being the Herdman Pavilion, in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The date for the August Wine Evening is Friday August 31st. from 7.30pm - 9.30pm. No membership is required, - just a courtesy call to Jan (sec) to ensure there will be sufficient wine & nibbles for all to enjoy. -- It wouldn’t do to run short now would it ? A charge of £5:00 per person is required upon arrival. If you think that this is something that would be of interest to you, then do please contact Janis via her email: janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this very friendly and welcoming group. We are a very friendly and social group and will certainly ensure you have a warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after.!

The EWHURST, STAPLECROSS. & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY : Last Reminder that our local Horticultural Society, are holding the last of their shows for 2018. The “Flower, Fruit & Vegetable Show” will take place on Saturday September 1st. - at 2.30pm - BUT STAGING YOUR ENTRIES ARE BETWEEN 9 AM AND 11,00AM and will be held again at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This is a delightful show with something for everyone and a class or 2 to consider entering. With over 50 Classes to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice as it’s not just for the “green-fingered” folk amongst us !. Schedules are already at the Londis Store in Staplecross village, - and if they have run out, please contact the two Show Secretaries which are Pam on 01580~881839 or Maggie on 01580~839941 for more information Friendly help & guidance is always unstintingly given, so why not give it a go ?

PATRONAL DAY - ST. GILES’s DAY: This will be the second ‘Patronal Day’ for our parish, and St. Giles’s Day is the 1st September and this year this date falls on a Saturday - To mark this special occasion we will be welcoming the lay clerks of Canterbury Cathedral to sing Evensong in the beautiful historical little church of St. Giles church in Bodiam on this day beginning at 5.30pm. This will be an inspiring service and to help the celebrations of this special day, there will be drinks following the service with an invitation and hope that many residents of the parish will come along and share in this holy day celebration.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday August 26th. Trinity 13. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion (BCP) A service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15am. This service will also offer Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles, Bodiam.. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with our Priest in Charge, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. He is always there to care and support you and unselfishly will guide you towards the solution that is right for you.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN - PLEASE CONTACT ME: Although news of ‘events and happenings’ taking place throughout our community is rather sparse at present, this does not reflect on our life in general within our parish, With the schoolchildren on holiday from school & colleges, life may seem rather quiet at present. But fear not residents......events are being planned for our enjoyment I’m sure and very soon this column will be buzzing with news of them all.! So if you have an event planned in the foreseeable future - whatever the nature of the event - indoor or out, large or small and and you’d like some extra free coverage of it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper then please get in touch.- then please do get in touch. If it’s of interest to you --- then it’s of interest to us. It’s NEVER TOO EARLY to send in any of the information and details regarding the event you are planning - so please do contact me as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf......Thank You. .