COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Information has been sent to advise residents of the forthcoming “High Weald Walking Festival 2018”. This will take place between September 15th and September 23rs 2018 and everyone is invited to come along and join in wherever and whenever you can. You are invited to come and explore one of the U.K.’s finest historic landscapes at the ‘FIRST EVER’ - “High Weald Walking Festival” There will be a choice of 36 guided walks across the High Weald - Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (A.O.N.B.) which will also include creative writing, geology, history and wildlife walks, so there is sure to be something of interest for all. These guided walks are ALL FREE OF CHARGE - so what better way to while away a few hours than by exploring this green and pleasant land of ours, For more information on this festival, please check out www.highwealdwalks.org

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Slowly winding down as we draw towards the close of the outdoor bowls season, the club still have a few more matches to play before they can hang up their bowls for the Winter recess, as Summer slowly gives way to Autumn. On Sunday last (9th the club held their ‘Finals Day’

on their Club House immaculate lawns. This event was sponsored by Tivoli Auto Services and organised by the Club Captain - Terry Rogers. The weather was kind to the players, being warm and dry, with very little wind. and it was so good to see so many club members supporting the event. There was excellent bowling from ALL the finalists, - with one game going extra end and other very close finishes. The winners were: TYRO - T. Harrison; 100UP - R. Calderwood; TWO WOOD - T. Rogers. PAIRS - R. Calderwood & L. Cooper. LADIES - E. Cooper. TRIPLES - J. Harratt, T. Harrison. P. Bennett, J. Firth, Bob Sillince. HANDICAP - T. Rogers. CLUB - B. Scowen. This event proved to be another excellent event in the Club’s Calendar for this year. There are just two matches to play this week - one is ‘an away’ game and the other is an ‘at home’ match. Match No: 1 is to be played on Saturday September 15th and this will be the ‘Home’ game and of course will be played at the lawns of the Club, situated in Northiam Road, Staplecross. The opposing team for this fixture will hail from Biddenden, Kent and will commence at 2.30pm. The second match for this week will take place on the following day - Sunday September 16th and will be the ‘away’ game previously mentioned and will be played at Peasmarsh, This fixture will form part of the ‘Mermaid League and will also begin at 2.30pm.

For all further details of these last remaining matches and of other social activities which the Staplecross Bowls Club are organising, please contact them either via email: simmonssm@talktalk.net or by telephoning Brian on 01580~830570. New members will always be very warmly welcomed.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Four walks are organised this week, and they all form part of the exciting “High Weald Walking Festival”, as previously mentioned and are all in opposite directions, so plenty of choice. Walk No: 1 is planned to take place on Monday September 17th and is a 9.5 circular walk entitled “Rocks, Rivers; Rails and Trails”. The meeting point is Birchden Wood, at Harrison’s Rocks car park. OS.EXP135. TQ533364. (satnav TN3 9NJ) at 10.00 am. The Walk Notes state “ This is a circular walk around the beautiful High Weald Parish of Withyam. There is a parking charge of £4:00 - so car sharing is a good idea & recommended. A picnic lunch at Withyam Church is also recommended. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ on this occasion and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further information. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Tuesday September 18th. and will be an 11 mile stroll around Bewl Water and Scotney Castle - both beautiful at any time of the year !. The meeting point here is to be Pillory Corner public car park. OS.EXP136.TQ711322. (satnav TN5 7QG again at 10.00 am. The walk notes state “ A walk through the undulating Wealden countryside. Enjoy breath-taking views of Bewl Water reservoir - the longest stretch of open water in South East England and enjoy the romantic structure of a bygone age when reaching the 14th Century Scotney Castle. A picnic lunch is again suggested. Wil is to be your ‘walk leader for this excursion and you may contact him on 01797~260417 or mobile:07801~189747 for more information. Walk No:3 is taking place on Thursday September 20th and will be an 8 mile meander of Benenden and the High Weald Landscape Trail. The meeting point is to be at Benenden Church. OS.EXP136. TQ808327. (satnav TN17 4DL also at 10.00 am. The walk notes state “ This will be an undulating walk for reasonably fit walkers. A number of stiles will be encountered as the pretty village of Benenden is explored along with part of the High Weald Landscape Trail. Once more, a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander will be Martin and you can contact him on: 01424~752793 for more details. Last but certainly NOT least is Walk No:4 and this is booked for Friday September 21st and this will be a mere 9 circular mile stroll around Beckley. The meeting place for this walk is to be Beckley Village Hall, Parking at the lower end of the car park. OS.EXP125. TQ853240. (satnav TN31 6RL again at the usual time of 10.00 am. The ‘walk notes state “Explore quintessential High Weald woodland and enjoy stunning views across open countryside - with some hills. Of course, a picnic lunch will be the order of the day. Wil will be the ‘walk leader’ for this walk and like Tuesday’s ramble information - you should be able to contact Wil on 01797~260417 or his Mobile:07801~189747 for all further details of both walks.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: It seems such an age since this group gathered together to enjoy their monthly menu, but following their summer recess, the members of this small but very friendly dining group will be meeting up once again to begin their Autumn cycle of this charming little local Dining Group. The next monthly meeting will be on Wednesday September 19th. 2.30pm in the Village Hall in Staplecross. On the menu this week to delight us all will be that firm family favourite of Roast Pork, with apple sauce, roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables followed by another very popular choice of dessert, that of Lemon Meringue Pie. All this, for a meagre sum of £6:00 per person, whilst being waited upon -and- with NO washing up or clearing away, at the end of the meal. Rules are few and far between. -so please do contact either Sally on:01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to find out all you need to know about joining us in our warm and welcoming monthly dining group. We look forward to seeing you at our table.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: AUCTION OF PROMISES. Part of the East Sussex Bonfire Society, our own local charity fundraisers are holding their annual “Grand Auction of Promises” event on Friday September 21st. look out for the notices giving more details of what’s on offer, and make sure you save this date, but further details can be had from contacting John (Publicity Officer) on 01580~831263 or Brian on 01580~830570.

ST. MICHAEL’s HOSPICE :- “FABULUOSLY VINTAGE FAIR” - Back for another great fund-raising day out, this very popular event will be returning to The Hub, at Bodiam on Saturday September 22nd between 10.00am and 4.00pm. This colourful festival will be showcasing the best of vintage and retro as this great family fun-filled day out will include ;- a Vintage Market Place; a Craft and Fresh Produce marquee. A children’s tent filled with old school games and activities will be a magnet for young and old alike, as the ‘mature generation’ will delight in reminiscing about the ‘good old schooldays’. There will be live entertainment throughout the day from local acts. There will also be an array of fabulous vintage vehicles to check out and a super selection of food and drink to help keep us going - lest we flag !.Entry to this lovely day out for all the family is a miserly £2:00 - with all children under the age of 16 being granted FREE admission. Come along, - have a great family treat whilst doing something generous for those less fortunate. Check out stmichaelshospice.com/vintagefair

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE - A gentle reminder that a Grand Jumble Sale has been arranged and the date has been booked ! This is: - at the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG on Saturday September 22nd with the doors opening at 2.00pm. Donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on that day, but if you can’t wait until then, or will be unable to deliver them to the village hall - then please contact either Anne on 01580~831881 or Larry on 01580~830576 who will be happy to arrange collection from you. This could be the perfect time to ‘de-clutter’ -just in time for Christmas !!!.Teas & coffees will be available throughout the afternoon with a super cake stall and raffle stand for all to enjoy. Entrance is 20p..Don’t Miss It !. This is one of the major fund-raising events for the Village Hall, and where all the proceeds go towards the upkeep and upgrading of this superb venue. As always, helpers are always desperately needed - especially during the afternoon ‘rush’ - so if you are able to help, in any way, and for however long, please come along and offer your services. The old adage “ Many hands make light work, certainly applies here.- and we very much appreciate your help.

CHURCH SERVICES: CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday September 16th. Trinity 16. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion.(CW) A service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course our good friend - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help, love and support in some way, is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: PLEASE CONTACT ME: The days appear to be rushing past as Summer nudges us ever closer to Autumn, with all the glorious colours to look forward to.. Life in and around our villages and community continues to bring us more events to look forward to as we have a welter of clubs, groups, societies, sports and other activities to take part in or just to spectate and support. So if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, indoors or out - and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to planning other events for us all to enjoy over the coming months, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.