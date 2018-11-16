COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: LEST WE FORGET - Along with thousands of other cities, towns and villages throughout our country, many residents of the tiny Parish of Ewhurst comprising of Staplecross, Ewhurst Green and Cripps Corner villages, showed their thanks and support to all those who fell in both World Wars, by attending the special event on Sunday November 11th. As everyone knows, this year was a special milestone in the annual ‘Armistice Services’ as it marked the 100th year since the cessation of the 1st World War when the guns fell silent and a new and different way of life began. A huge crowd of people from all around our parish gathered at the War Memorial in Staplecross at 6.15pm to take part in this centenary Remembrance Service, Canon Christopher opened the service with a short prayer and blessing. Sir John Moore-Bick, then took up the reins with a reading before calling out the all names of those inscribed on the newly cleaned ‘Lion Couchant’ War Memorial. The original bugler was sadly unable to attend due to illness and we are all so grateful for Andrew Baxter from Eastbourne for stepping in and ‘saving the day’ The poignant sounds of “Sunset” and “The Last Post” were perfect. We were also proud to welcome John Ash from Sedlescombe,- a piper in full dress who played the pipes whilst the Union flag and the dozens of hand made poppies strung alongside the flag pole was gently lowered and removed. The 21 torches -signifying one for each life lost - and organised by the Staplecross Bonfire Society, were lit, and then led the strong community procession as it moved off down to the corner of our village play park to the beacon. At 7.00pm - a young relative of Private Frederick Simmons who was killed in action at just 20 years of age and whose name is inscribed on the Memorial, performed the task of lighting the beacon - Maisie Simm - ably assisted by Mum - made history, as she proudly lit the beacon, joining the thousands of other beacons being lit at the same time up and down throughout our nation. Two giant poppies were also lit to accompany the beacon, after which a short service held in St. Mark’s church and led by Canon Christopher brought this simple, historical and memorable evening to a close. Many ladies throughout the community had been kept busy making hundreds of beautiful poppies which were distributed throughout the village and adorned trees, railings, benches and the flagpole, alongside pebbles of all shapes and sizes which were painted with poppies and crosses. An exhibition of war time memorabilia was displayed in the popular Cross Inn pub, for all to see, touch and enjoy. Many of these artefacts were loaned by Mr Guy Black, from ‘Retrotec’ a local company that restores vintage aircraft such as the iconic and much loved “Spitfire”. Last Tuesday some of these items were taken to the village school, as some of our older pupils have recently visited France themselves, in relation to the ongoing commemorations of the ‘War to end all Wars !’. Many grateful thanks are extended to the following people: -- Canon Christopher; Sir John Moore-Bick; John Barnes; Heidi Berry; Chris Cutting; Joe Dance; Tristan Gordon; John Lederer; Maisie and Mum Simms and our musicians for the night - the Highland Piper - John Ash and the Bugler - Andrew Baxter. To all the members of the Staplecross branch of the East Sussex Bonfire Society for whatever roles they played and for all the members of the community, for their unstinting help and support in helping to bring this idea to fruition and making it a safe, enjoyable and memorable evening for everyone who attended. “At the going down of the sun and in the morning, - we will remember them”.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Once again, there are two walks arranged for our enjoyment, if we so wish to take part in them. Walk No:1 is planned for Saturday November 17th and is a 9.5 mile circular walk from Winchelsea to Rye. The meeting point is at Winchelsea Railway Station, Station Road, Winchelsea. OS. EXP125. TQ900183. (satnav TN36 4JX) at the normal time of 10,00am. A picnic lunch is also suggested. Liz is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact her on 01424~846437 or mobile: 07904~504915 for all further information. Walk No: 2 is organised for Thursday November 22nd. and is a 7 mile circular walk around Sandhurst hop gardens and orchards. The meeting point is at Sandhurst Village Green - by the clock. OS.EXP136/125. TQ798283 (satnav TN18 5JX) again at 10.00 am. The walk notes state: “parking is available on local roads, so please park respectfully. A picnic lunch is again, the order of the day. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing are to be Daphne and Karen and you may contact them on: 01580~753241 or Mobile: 07876~437607 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: ‘Time passes when you’re having fun’ is the old adage, and this is certainly true with the local Dining Group, as it seems barely last week that we all met and enjoyed great food amongst congenial company. The members of this small but very friendly dining group will be meeting up once again on Wednesday November 21st at 12.30pm in the Village Hall in Staplecross TN32 5QG. On the menu this week to delight us all will be another family favourite of Liver & Bacon with all the usual trimmings, followed by another very popular choice of dessert, that of Blackberry Crumble All this, for a meagre sum of £6:00 per person, whilst being waited upon -and- with NO washing up, clearing away or tidying up chores to do at the end of the meal. Rules are few and far between. -so please do contact either Sally on:01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to find out all you need to know about joining us in our warm and welcoming monthly dining group. We look forward to seeing you at our table. ADVANCE NOTICE of our date for our CHRISTMAS LUNCH date. This year this will take place on Wednesday December 12th - ONE WEEK EARLIER - so please make a note of this to avoid missing out on a truly enjoyable function.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Just a little reminder of some of the delightful events that will be taking place in this great social club, right in the heart of Staplecross village, Friday Night is Bingo Night, which continues to be a popular and fun evening - and that the FIRST SATURDAY in the month belongs to the Darts Competition - which is also doing well and enjoyed by all who take part- especially the winners !. A gentle reminder that on Saturday November 24th a ‘Race Night’ will be held and this will begin at 8.00pm. Please keep a look out for upcoming notices as the Social Club are planning to repeat the recent successful Children’s Halloween party in the form of a Christmas Party for the children - dates and further information to follow in due course. To many, this may be just a village social club, but it is so much more than a place to pop in & have a drink amongst friends. Many events are being planned and arranged all the time and everyone is always very welcome, so do please pop along and support your local amenity and have fun ! For more information on these and other events planned for our enjoyment, please contact Dawn or Bill on 01588~830763 (evenings only) or via their email: staplecross2016@outlook.com

WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST: If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. Do you wonder what to serve with a special menu ? Would you like to discover a different taste of wine for a change ? What is best - White, Red or Rose’ ?; From another country perhaps ? Can you discern the body - the senses - and aroma of a good wine ? These answers and more, can all be found within this friendly, likeable and knowledgeable group discovering just that for themselves!. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy spending a couple of hours per month, - tasting and commenting on a selection of superb wines - plus tasty bread and a few nibbles - all wrapped up in good company, in a cosy venue - that being the Herdman Pavilion, in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The date for the November Wine Evening is Friday November 30th from 7.30pm - 9.30pm. No membership is required, - just a courtesy contact to Jan (sec) to ensure there will be sufficient wine & nibbles for all to enjoy. -- It wouldn’t do to run short now would it ? A charge of £5:00 per person is required upon arrival. If you think that this is something that would be of interest to you, then do please contact Janis via her email: janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this very friendly and welcoming group. We are a very friendly and social group and will certainly ensure you have a warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after.! - Enjoy !

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the Parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday November 18th. 9.30am. 2nd before Advent. This service will include Holy Communion.(CW) A Confirmation service with Holy Communion and led by the Bishop of Lewes will take place at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 6.30pm. There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross.

ANY NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN - PLEASE CONTACT ME: Although news of ‘events and happenings’ taking place throughout our community is rather sparse at present, this does not reflect on our life in general within our parish, With the schoolchildren now firmly entrenched back at schools and colleges for the last half of term and firmly thinking of Christmas, life may seem rather quiet at present. But fear not residents...events are being planned for our enjoyment I’m sure and very soon this column will be buzzing with news of them all.! So if you have an event planned in the foreseeable future - whatever the nature of the event - indoor or out, large or small and you’d like some extra free coverage of it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper then please get in touch.- it’s of interest to you --- then it’s of interest to us. It’s NEVER TOO EARLY to send in any of the information and details regarding the event you are planning and scarily, - Christmas IS just around the corner !- so please do contact me as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf......Thank You