COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Apologies are sent to all in regard to the odd contents of last week’s Village Voice column. Apparently the copy that was sent to the newspaper was not the copy information that was printed in last weeks edition - very peculiar ! The missing copy is somehow still floating around the ether or ‘filed’ in a mysterious ‘lost property V.V. column’ container - never to be seen again ! So sincere apologies for any events which were missed.

THE STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: This was a recently received and delightful ‘update report’ of what our local social club -The Staplecross Club - situated in Northiam Road, Staplecross - adjacent to the Village Hall, - got up to during the monthly run up to Christmas. Several social events were held during December (2018) including their ‘Christmas Bingo Bonanza’. This resulted in an amazing cheque for £550:00 being presented to a charity named ‘Charity for Kids” in Hastings. The amount raised was as a result of all the bingo sessions which were held throughout the year of 2018. Mr Tony Warren, on behalf of the Staplecross Social Club was proud to present this cheque to the Chairman of this charity ( which is run by volunteers by the way) Mr. Jay Wootten, who on behalf of all the children, gratefully accepted it at this special “Christmas Bingo Bonanza”. I understand a brilliant night was enjoyed by all who attended. A separate children’s Christmas party was also arranged and included a visit from ‘the man’ himself (Father Christmas) - who handed out super presents to all the children there. A great time was had by all I was told, with games, a delicious Christmas buffet and a fun disco. ADVANCE NOTICE: The SCHEDULED REFURBISHMENT WORKS will soon be upon us - therefore the Social Club will be CLOSED during the week-end of SATURDAY FEBRUARY 9th 2019 and SUNDAY FEBRUARY 10TH 2019. to enable these particular works to be carried out. This popular, friendly and very welcoming social club will re-open for business, as usual, on the evening of Monday February 11th. Reminders will be given closer to this date. Lots of events are being planned and arranged for the coming months, so please do come along, join in and support this great little asset of our community.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: It was such a pleasure to see a larger than normal amount of diners arrive for the first lunch of this new year. But whatever the reason, a very enjoyable time was had by all. As well as a delicious 2 course lunch ably prepared by Wendy and her merry band of helpers as always, an additional treat was in store for us, in the way of a ‘show & tell’ type of stall. This was strictly for grown ups as the items shown were all of a nostalgic and almost forgotten era. Displayed in beautiful condition and with loving care by Mr. Larry Hyett, these iconic and half remembered artefacts made for a fascinating and very interesting display with many a statement ~ “Oh, I remember that, my parents/grandparents had one” - and “Oh, I haven’t seen one of them for a while “ - to “What on earth is that used for” ! - to be heard at this table. Lovely items and great conversation pieces. Many grateful thanks, Larry, for taking the time & trouble to bring them along for us all to enjoy once more. We’re all really looking forward to the next ‘show’. On a more serious note, we were appraised of the ‘Annual Accounts’ - naturally, this lovely, but little Dining Club will never be a London Stock Exchange force to be reckoned with, but as least we are managing to keep our heads above water once more with our finances still ‘in the black’. An amazing 419 lunches were prepared and enjoyed last year (2018) and if you’d like to come along and join us - we meet on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at Staplecross Village Hall at 12.30pm. On the menu for next month on Wednesday February 20th will be ‘Chicken & Ham Pie, with all the trimmings followed by Apple Sponge & Custard. All this for still £6:00 per person and is just one of the beautifully cooked and cheerfully served meals to look forward to throughout this year. For more details and information please contact either Sallie on 011580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 who would be very happy to add your name to our tables.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: The Annual Quiz Night was held last Saturday night (19th) with a last-minute change of venue. This was due to problems with the central heating boilers at our own village hall in Staplecross, and with the prospect of no heating in the hall, the decision was taken to transfer the event to the Village Hall at Robertsbridge, which by sheer luck, was available due to a late cancellation. Following a number of emails, telephone calls and messages, the participating teams were contacted and all very kindly and amiably agreed to travel the few extra miles to join us at the new venue. Ten teams took part and all had a really great time, despite some of the questions being rather harder than normal !. - I offer my sincere apologies for this, - as I was one half of the team responsible for providing the questions - I promise to do better next year !. Following the break for supper which offered a variety of home made soups and bread, followed by various fruit crumbles with cream which was thoroughly enjoyed by all, - the quiz re-convened with the very popular “Heads and Tails” competition. This was conducted by Steve Alecock, who very cleverly flipped the coin & his trusty cohort Joe Dance, who verified & called the coin. Following this arduous task, the pair then returned to their ‘kitchen duties’ and continued with the washing up ! Seeing off all the stiff and fierce competition, the prize of a bottle of whisky was eventually won by Robert Wiggins on Table 8 -named Peter’s Friends !. The fun ‘Table Quiz’ - this year under the heading of ‘The Pudding Quiz’ was won by Table 4 who shared a sweet, but yummy, ‘pudding’ prize ! and the table which was voted ‘Best Team Name’ was Table 7 - cleverly worded - ‘The 4th Rights’.... The actual main Quiz was eventually won by Table 3 which went under the surrealistic name of “Maggie’s Muppets”. Defeated just by a tie-break question were the contestants who hailed from Sedlescombe at Table 9 ably led by April and named “April’s Perennials” and were the very worthy runners-up. This was another great evening with lots of laughter, groans (& a few moans !) from the hall. Apologies were made for the slightly late finish, - due I’m told, by all the additional 2nd helpings of food ! so compliments all round. - but next year promises to be even better --- so watch this space !.

WINE TASTERS @ EWHURST: Last gentle reminder - If like many of us within the parish, you enjoy a delectable glass of wine now & again, then why not consider joining in the monthly Wine Tasting at Ewhurst. Do you wonder what to serve with a special menu ? Would you like to discover a different taste of wine for a change ? What is best - White, Red or Rose’ ?; From another country perhaps ? Can you discern the body - the senses - and aroma of a good wine ? These answers and more, can all be found within this friendly, likeable and knowledgeable group discovering just that for themselves!. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy spending a couple of hours per month, - tasting and commenting on a selection of superb wines - plus tasty bread and a few nibbles - all wrapped up in good company, in a cosy venue - that being the Herdman Pavilion, in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) The date for the January Wine Evening is Friday January 25th. - that’s TONIGHT ! from 7.30pm - 9.30pm. No membership is required, - just a courtesy call to Jan (Sec.) to ensure there will be sufficient wine & nibbles for all to enjoy. A charge of £5:00 per person is required upon arrival. If you think that this is something that would be of interest to you, then do please contact Janis via her email: janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this very friendly and welcoming group. We are a very friendly and social group and will certainly ensure you have a warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after.! - Enjoy !

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Again two more walks are planned for this week and both are different in their outlook. Walk no:1 is arranged to take place on Saturday January 26th and is another interesting Rye Circular walk of just 5 miles. The meeting place is at the Rye Creative Centre on the A259, East of the bridge over the River Rother. OS.EXP125. TQ926207. (satnav TN31 7LS) at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state “ Parking will be in local nearby roads nearby. There will be the option of lunch in Rye upon return, following the end of the walk. Carol (C) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander and you may contact her on: 01797~690958 or Mobile: 07789~626294 for more details. Walk No: 2 is of a longer duration, being a 10 mile circular of Cranbrook & Goudhurst. Planned to take place on Friday February 1st the meeting point is to be the central car park, in Cranbrook, adjacent to the Co-op, OS.EXP136. TQ775359 (satnav TN17 3DQ) again at 10.00am. The choices of a picnic lunch or a visit to a tearoom are the suggestions for this outing. Carol is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this wander and you may contact her on 01580~852432 for all further information.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday January 27th. Epiphany 4. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, as the long new and unblemished weeks of the New Year start to stretch before us. so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.