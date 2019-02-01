Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL - ‘Keep Well, Keep Warm’ Campaign ~ It’s quite hard to imagine and remember, that just a short time ago, we were all enjoying beautiful late warm sunshine as we were treated to an ‘Indian summer’ and now here we are enjoying (or suffering,- depending on how you view it) lashings of rain, biting cold winds, expected snow and icy conditions and plummeting temperatures. Unseen, the days are stretching out, minute by minute and whilst we are still in the midst of Winter, it’s often mentioned that Spring is just around the corner ! Though we may still be benefiting from some dry and sunny days, the outside temperature is set to drop even further according to the chaps in the “Weather Forecast Bureau”. Being cold isn’t just uncomfortable - it can be very bad for your health and in particular for our older folk or those with existing health conditions, it could also increase the risk of heart attacks, stroke, breathing problems and bad chests. The ESCC -Dept. of Health booklet includes lots of information about sources of financial help to heat your home and details of other organisations that may be able to help you. You can download it from the website: nhs.uk/livewell/winterhealth or contact Social Care Direct on:03456 080191. They have also suggested a few ‘handy hints’ on keeping warm, safe and well this winter which include: ~ Getting a free flu jab. ~ Check your prescription medicines and make sure you have sufficient to last through the cold weather. ~ Keep your home at the right temperature and if possible set your heating to 18-21’C (65-70’F) ~ Hot meals and drinks will help keep you warm. If getting out may be difficult, keep a stock of tinned, dried and frozen food in your store cupboard. Remember also, several thin layers of clothing is better and warmer than one or two thick ones. ~ Keep active indoors, if you can. Try to move around at least once an hour. If your mobility is limited, try out some armchair exercises or just wriggle your fingers & toes ! They may look a bit daft, but these can be of enormous benefit to you. ~ Have your heating & cooking appliances checked - carbon monoxide is a killer! ~ Electric blankets need to be kept in good condition and remember never use a hot water bottle at the same time. Our own Fire & Rescue Service Dept. will be able to check this item for you. Look after yourself and check on older neighbours or relatives to make sure they also are ‘Safe, Warm & Well’. If you need it, there are grants and benefits to help heat your home more efficiently, or help with bills. If you are over 65 or disabled, or if anyone in your household is disabled, or if you are a family with children and on a low income, you may qualify for this service which includes;~ A Full assessment of your home & how to keep it warm,* small preventative works, such as improving insulation, clearing gutters or chimneys,* providing emergency temporary heating,* advice on getting help with the cost of heating your home. You can also find out more about heating your home efficiently by contacting the Energy Saving Trust 0300-1231234 or http://www.energysavingtrust.co.uk/ and the Met Office -Get Ready for Winter at metoffice.gov.uk/getreadyforwinter For all further information please contact socialcaredirect@eastsussex.gov.uk - ‘Stay well & warm’.:

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: This is a little reminder of the CLOSURE of the Staplecross Social Club over the weekend of Saturday & Sunday 9th & 10th of FEBRUARY. This will be due to the refurbishment works required in the club. Apologies are extended to anyone who may be inconvenienced by this and I hasten to add that this popular little social club will re-open for business on the Monday evening - 11th February 2019. Please pop in, see what’s new & what’s planned for 2019.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two walks are arranged for our enjoyment this week. Both in different directions and both delightful. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday February 3rd and is a 9-10 circular mile wander of Tenterden. Meeting point is in Bridewell Lane car park. OS EXP.125. TQ883331. (satnav TN30 6EY) at the usual time of 10.00am. A picnic lunch is suggested. Wil is to be your ‘walk leader’ and you may contact him on: 01797~260417 or Mobile: 07801~189747 for more details. Walk no: 2 is organised for Thursday February 7th and is a circular meander from Wiveksfield Green to Ditchling. This will cover approximately 8.5 miles. The meeting point will be at the Wivelsfield Green Recreation Ground car park. OS.EXP135. TQ344199. (satnav RH17 7QQ again at 10.00am. A picnic lunch in Ditchling is suggested or there is a pub nearby !. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ on this occasion and you may contact them on 01424~752452 or Mobile- Walk Day only - 07885~432428 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN W.I.: The ladies of our own local W.I. are in for a treat this week as not only will it be their “Birthday Celebration” but they have chosen a superb speaker to accompany this meeting. Mr Roy Payton - very widely known as “Roller Skating Roy” - will be presenting his truly inspiring talk - entitled “Getting Older - Getting Bolder” at this month’s W.I. meeting on Tuesday February 5th at the Village Hall in Staplecross. at 2.00pm. Roy’s talk is amazing to listen to and can only encourage us to follow in his footsteps. Everyone is welcome at our W.I. meetings so if you are interested in becoming a member of this lively and very friendly W.I. and/or would like any further information please contact our new secretary Tricia on 01580~830128 who would be so pleased to tell you just what we are all looking forward to throughout 2019.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: A few advance notices of dates of local events taking place in the coming weeks of February, that residents may be interested in attending.

Notice No: 1 - EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL meeting on Thursday February 14th - 7.30pm at The Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green.

Notice No: 2 - STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB meets at Staplecross Village Hall on Wednesday February 20th at 12.30pm.

Notice No: 3 - EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY meeting at Staplecross Village Hall Thursday February 21st at 7.30pm.

Notice No: 3 - EWHURST WINE TASTERS meets at The Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green Friday February 22nd from 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

We are blessed to have within our community a wide & varied range of social clubs, groups and events and when their seasons start, a choice of sports will appear to add to the list of why we all enjoy living within this parish.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday February 3rd. 5th before Lent. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (CW) A Family Service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. and this service will also include Holy Communion.. There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, as the new season of Spring will soon be upon us. so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.