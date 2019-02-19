Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - “Make a Change ~ Become a Local Councillor” EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL is calling on residents, business owners and those who work in the Parish who are passionate about their community to stand in the local elections on 2 May 2019

WHAT DO COUNCILLORS DO ?: Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents and others a voice on the decisions the council makes. Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward - and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community’s needs.

HOW MUCH TIME WOULD I NEED ?: The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, reading documents and emails, engaging with residents and representing the council on other bodies. However, it can be less.

Ewhurst Parish Councillors meet at least 10 times a year, normally on a Thursday evening.

CAN I STAND ?: Subject to the rules on disqualification you can stand if you are a British citizen (or a citizen of the Commonwealth, or the European Union), are over 18 – and are a registered elector.

In addition, you will be qualified to stand if, during the 12 months before your nomination of the day of your election, you:

Resided in the Parish (or within 3 miles of the Parish boundary) or

Occupied (as owner or tenant) any land or premises within the Parish or

Had your only or principal place of (paid/unpaid) work in the Parish

HOW CAN I FIND OUT MORE ?; Contact your Parish Clerk: Mr. Richard Farhall on 01580~389433 or Mobile:07775 333096. You may also contact him via email at: ewhurstparishcouncil@gmail.com

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Again two more walks in the hope of catching our interest, have been organised this week.. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday February 17th, and will be an 8 circular mile meander of Barcombe Mills. The meeting place will be at the Barcombe Mills car park OS.EXP122. TQ434146. (satnav BN8 5BX at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state that this will of ‘easy terrain’ so good for all and a picnic lunch is once more suggested. Martin is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this wander and you may contact him on 01424~752793 for more details. Walk No: 2 is a nine mile circular walk around Ticehurst and is arranged for Wednesday February 20th.The meeting point is to be at the Ticehurst village car park, off Pickforde Lane, behind the Bell Inn. OS.EXO136. TQ689303. (satnav TN5 7BQ again at 10.00am.The walking notes state “ Three Leg Cross, Bewl Water views, & Union street - also using a few quiet lanes with a picnic lunch and the option of tea/shandy at the end of the walk - are a jolly good incentive to joining this walk “ Wil is to be your ‘walk leader for this outing and you may contact him on: 01797~260417 or mobile: 07801~189747 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: The members of this cheery and friendly group of diners will be making their way to the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, on Wednesday February 20th at 12.30pm to avail themselves of this months delicious menu. They will not be disappointed I’m sure, as another superb culinary meal is being offered and this month we are being treated to “Chicken & Ham Pie, with fresh seasonal vegetables followed by Apple Sponge and Custard. We are never disappointed with the monthly menu choices offered by Wendy and her superb group of ‘happy helpers’ and neither will you. Held generally, every 3rd Wednesday, in the popular Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Postcode TN32 5QG. The charge for these delicious, well cooked, and varied monthly menu’s is still just £6:00 per person, which offers great value all round. If you would like to join us in this wonderful lunch then please contact either Sallie on 01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to add your name to the table settings, or just for any further information. We’d love to welcome you to our friendly little dining group.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: Another great speaker has been booked to come along in the depths of dreary Winter to hopefully bring us light, brightness and colour and to fill our flagging horticultural hearts with inspiration and enthusiasm. Our guest speaker for February month is Hannah Miles Watson from ‘Hannah’s Garden Farm Flowers’ in Benenden. Hannah will be talking about “The Cutting Garden” which all stately homes and even a goodly number of the more modest houses at one time, managed to find a space for. Sadly very few homes now have space to devote to a ‘cutting garden’ as everything jostles for their own place in the border. This is such an interesting subject with a wide variety of flowers suggested for a number of spaces, that you may well be very surprised to discover just what you actually can grow even in a tiny plot of soil. Please try to come along to this month’s speaker. Thursday February 21st 7.30pm. at Staplecross Village Hall, New potential members are always very warmly welcomed to all and any of our meetings.

EWHURST WINE TASTERS: Arranged a little earlier during this February month, the date has been brought forward to Friday 22nd February but remains at the normal time of 7.30pm. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy spending a couple of hours per month, - tasting and commenting on a selection of superb wines - plus tasty bread and a few nibbles - all wrapped up in good company, in a cosy venue - that being the Herdman Pavilion, in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) So if you would like to discover more of the wonderful world of wine, please come along and join in. No membership is required, just a courtesy call to Jan (Secretary) to ensure there will be sufficient wine & nibble for all to enjoy . A charge of £5:00 per person is required upon arrival. If you think that this is something that would be of interest to you, then do please contact Janis via her email: janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this very friendly and welcoming group. We are a very friendly and social group and will certainly ensure you have a warm welcome upon arrival and a glass of superb wine in your hand, very shortly after.! - Enjoy !

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL:ADVANCE NOTICE - “ TABLE TOP SALE” A fund-raising event - organised by the Trustees of this lovely village asset has been arranged and as some planning may be required, - an “Advance Notice” has been issued to allow for diaries and calendars, family and friends to be consulted in coming together to hold another successful TABLE TOP SALE. The date is Saturday MAY 11th between 11.00am and 2.00pm. This is a callout to those who wish to hire a table and for more information please contact Marie on: 07894 ~495479 or Larry on 01580~830576. - Time slips pass so quickly, so please call now.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the Parish of Ewhurst will commence at St James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday February 17th. 3rd, before Lent. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (CW) A service at St, Giles, Northiam will follow directly after at 11.15am. This service will also include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross on this day. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, despite the awful and changeable weather conditions we are enduring at present,- and as the new season of Spring will soon be upon us. please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf.

Thank You.