COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: DE-FIBULATORS - As you are aware, I have recently had the sad task of informing the community of the deaths of several of our residents and it has come to remind me that perhaps an update of the DE-FIBULATOR SITES may be in order. Each of our three villages within our parish have been provided - courtesy of the Ewhurst Parish Council - with a De-Fib. Unit and they are situated in a prominent position in these villages and are sited as follows: EWHURST GREEN has one attached to the wall of the WHITE DOG INN in the centre of the village - opposite St. James the Great church; - STAPLECROSS has their DE-FIB UNIT attached to the wall of the CROSS INN, situated in the heart of that village. The unit that was originally attached to the wall of THE WHITE HART pub in CRIPPS CORNER, - has - since this pub closed and in view of the impending redevelopment of this site - the DEFIBULATOR UNIT has been moved from the pub wall to inside the old and de-commissioned telephone box directly opposite and adjacent to the bus stop. Simple and easy instructions in the use of these pieces of equipment are easily and readily available and very simple to follow with clear and precise instructions. I hope these units will never be needed but please make a note - mental or otherwise of where they can be reached when required.

EWHURST WINE TASTERS: Last gentle reminder, of the slightly earlier date of the February monthly meeting of this great little sociable Wine Tasters’ group. The date has been brought forward to Friday 22nd February - THAT’S TODAY - but remains at the normal time of 7.30pm. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy spending a couple of hours per month, - tasting and commenting on a selection of superb wines - plus tasty bread and a few nibbles - all wrapped up in good company, in a cosy venue - that being the Herdman Pavilion, in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) So if you would like to discover more of the wonderful world of wine, please come along and join in. No membership is required, - just a courtesy call to Jan (the Secretary) to ensure there will be sufficient wine and nibbles for all to enjoy and a charge of £5:00 per person is required upon arrival. If you think this is something that may be of interest to you, then do please contact Jan via her email: janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more about this warm and welcoming group. We are a very friendly and social group and will certainly ensure you have a warm welcome upon arrival followed by a glass of superb wine to taste, shortly after - enjoy !

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks are arranged for our enjoyment and with the promise of milder weather, these may be of interest to some residents. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday February 24th and is a nine mile circular walk north of Herstmonceux. The meeting point is The Village Hall car park at Herstmonceux OS.EXP 124. TQ632124. (satnav BN27 4LT) at the normal time of 10.00am. The walk notes state “This is an undulating walk through fields, woods and farms and the suggestion of a picnic lunch is made.” Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this stroll and you may contact him on 91273~514336 or Mobile: 07729~861854 for more information. Walk No: 2 is much closer to home and is a 5.5 circular mile stomp of Footland Wood - North Sedlescombe - delightful at any time of the year !. Arranged to take place on Thursday February 28th. the meeting point will be at Footland Wood car park OS. EXP124. TQ762203. (satnav TN33 0NT) again at 10.00am. The walk notes state there is the option of lunch in The Royal Oak pub, Whatlington, following this walk. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this meander and you may contact them on: 01424~752452 for all further details.

OUT & ABOUT: Just to remind you that the increasingly popular RYE BAY SCALLOP WEEK will be taking place during Saturday February 23rd until Sunday March 3rd. 2019. Many fun and delightful events for all the family can be found throughout the town as well as a myriad of venues offering a huge and amazingly varied way of serving scallops in all their many delicious forms. Be brave --- Give them a try !.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: Here are a few DATES FOR YOUR DIARY for the oncoming month of March which are sure to be of interest to many.

NOTICE NO:1 -STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Back in full swing following the recent refurbishment of this increasingly popular social venue and right in the midst of the village of Staplecross, - the Event Calendar’ here is rapidly being filled up already. First date is for the Disco being held on the Saturday 2nd March. from 8.00pm until 11.00pm. This is always a popular event with great music and light refreshments, As a result of the change of this date, the Darts’ Competition’ will now be held on Saturday March 9th, At the end of the month - Saturday March 30th sees the return of the ever popular ‘Race Night’. This fun filled evening starts at 7.30pm. with the first race at 8.0pm. As usual a superb buffet will also be available. These events are a fabulous way to spend an evening amongst great company - so make sure you come along and join in the fun.

NOTICE NO: 2 - W.I. The next monthly meeting of this friendly and welcoming group of ladies will be on Tuesday March 5th. This will take place in the Village Hall, Staplecross at 2.00pm. The guest Speaker will be Mr Harry Pope whose talk entitled “ What’s It Worth ?”

is sure to be of great interest to all.

NOTICE NO: 3 - E. S.and B.GARDEN SOCIETY - Leading nicely into Spring, this month’s meeting is very special as our guest speaker is Neill Miller, Head Gardener of the iconic and historical Hever Castle and who will talking to us about ‘Hever Castle and it’s Roses’. This delightful evening will take place on Thursday March 14th at 7.30pm in the Village Hall in Staplecross.

NOTICE NO: 4 - EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - Next month’s open meeting is to be held on Thursday March 14th at St. Mark’s Church Room, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 7.30pm This meeting is open to both press and public alike so please come and talk to your Councillors from the Local Parish; Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council. Your concerns and opinions really do matter to us, so come along and have your say .

OTICE NO: 5 - STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - JUMBLE SALE - The first of the Village Hall Trustees Fundraising events is the Annual Jumble Sale. Held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross the date is Saturday March 16th at 2.00pm. Jumble donations can be brought to the hall from 9.30am on day of sale. Cake Stall, Tombola, Nearly New Stall as well as refreshments will be available. 50p Entrance charge.

NOTICE NO: 6 - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - Our own village branch of the East Sussex Bonfire Society will be holding that amazing “WAISSAILING” event on Saturday March 16th and will be held again this year at The Hub, Quarry Farm, Bodiam, This is a spectacular evening event, - full of noise,- in the form of drumming (and more) yummy food and drink and the promise of FUN for ALL the family. Meet at The Hub from 6.30pm with the ceremony expected to commence at 7.00pm.This ancient and traditional ceremony is intended to begin the process of waking the fruit trees from the winter slumber - hence ALL the NOISE in whatever form - bring your own ! Further details nearer the date.

NOTICE NO: 7 - STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - Making their way to the friendly monthly meeting of the local dining group to enjoy another delicious meal amongst friends. The date for this month’s meeting will be Wednesday March 20th at Staplecross Village Hall at 12.30pm. This group and the menu’s just get better & better, so come along and join us - you’ll be very warmly welcomed.

OPEN INVITATION ~ ROTHER VALLEY BRANCH of the BRITISH CACTUS & SUCCULENT SOCIETY - The inaugural meeting of this first new BCSS in decades, is being held on Thursday March 14th at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall. It kicks off a full programme of meetings for the year and BCSS Chairman will welcome members to the new branch and give a short talk followed by a second presentation by Tony Roberts from the Dartford branch. There will be free refreshments; cultivation advice; plant identification serviced; expert speakers as well as plants and seeds for sale. Find more information from Graham Evans (01424~755690 email rothervalley@mail.com) or check out www.rothervalley.bcss.org.uk

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday February 24th. 2nd before Lent. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

