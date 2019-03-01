Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: “1066 SPECIALS” - A notification of a very special football club has been sent to me to pass on. The ‘1066 Specials Foot Club gives people with special needs and disabilities the opportunity to play football and to receive expert coaching. This amazing club are now welcoming anyone - age 5 to 50 - who has a disability or mental health disorder to come along and join this truly amazing football sports club. This club currently run teams for Juniors aged 5 - 12, under 14’s, under 16’s under 18’s, as well as adult sides in the Sussex Disability League Championship and Division One- plus they also have an increasing popular choice , that of a ‘Walking Football’ team. This club also provides opportunities to play the sport in a fun and friendly environment and accept players from the age of 5 right through to their adult sides. It allows the players to develop better social skills whilst boosting their own confidence due in no small way to being members of this fantastic sports club. As well as improving their football abilities, members and their families form a strong bond and develop close friendships, and this is reflected in the real family atmosphere within the club.All coaching is done by fully qualified coaches who are trained and have been screened for their suitability for working with young people. The “1066 Specials” train on Saturdays -usually first, second and last - per month- at Bexhill College from 9.15am For all further information please contact Coach/Liaison Officer - Duncan on:97522~576546. A big smile and a warm welcome awaits you.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: “Make a Change ~ Become a Local Councillor” - EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL is calling on residents, business owners and those who work in the Parish who are passionate about their community to stand in the local elections on 2 May 2019.

WHAT DO COUNCILLORS DO ?: Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents and others a voice on the decisions the council makes. Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward - and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community’s needs.

HOW MUCH TIME WOULD I NEED ?: The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, reading documents and emails, engaging with residents and representing the council on other bodies. However, it can be less.

Ewhurst Parish Councillors meet at least 10 times a year, normally on a Thursday evening.

CAN I STAND ?: Subject to the rules on disqualification you can stand if you are a British citizen (or a citizen of the Commonwealth, or the European Union), are over 18 – and are a registered elector.

In addition, you will be qualified to stand if, during the 12 months before your nomination of the day of your election, you:

 ** Resided in the Parish (or within 3 miles of the Parish boundary) or

 ** Occupied (as owner or tenant) any land or premises within the Parish or

 ** Had your only or principal place of (paid/unpaid) work in the Parish

HOW CAN I FIND OUT MORE ?; Contact your Parish Clerk: Mr. Richard Farhall on 01580~389433 or Mobile:07775 333096. You may also contact him via email at: ewhurstparishcouncil@gmail.com

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks are again organised for our enjoyment if we wish to join this friendly and popular local walking group. Walk No: 1 is arranged for Saturday March 2nd and is a pleasurable 8 circular mile meander of Battle Great Woods. The meeting point is the Battle Great Wood car park in Marley Lane, Battle OS.EXP124. TQ765163. (satnav TN33 0RA) at the normal time of 10.00am.This is a wonderful wood to walk through with lots of spectacular sights to look forward to. A picnic lunch is once more suggested. Mary is to be your ‘walk leader’ and you may contact her on: 01424~753730 or Mobile:07785~926598 for further information. Walk No; 2 is planned for Wednesday March 6th and is another 8 circular mile meandering south of Mark Cross. The meeting point is the car park south of Mark Cross, at junction of B2100 and A267. OS.EXP1136. TQ582311. (satnavTN6 3NP) again at 10.00am. The walk notes state “This is quite a hilly walk with lots of stiles. - For possible car sharing, please contact Phil beforehand and again a picnic lunch is suggested. Phil is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today and contact can be made via Mobile: 07887~635681 for more details.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Back in full swing following the recent refurbishment of this increasingly popular social venue and right in the midst of the village of Staplecross, - the Event Calendar’ here is rapidly being filled up already. First date is for the Disco being held on the Saturday 2nd March - THAT’s TOMORROW - from 8.00pm until 11.00pm. This is always a popular event with great music and light refreshments, As a result of the change of this date, the Darts’ Competition’ will now be held on Saturday March 9th, An EXTRA EVENT - has also been arranged which is for an evening of great entertainment of live music - provided by “ELASTIC” - this superb live band will be playing on Saturday March 16th. This promises to be a great night with a buffet and starts at 8.00pm until late. Make a note not to miss it !. At the end of the month - Saturday March 30th sees the return of the ever popular ‘Race Night’. This fun filled evening starts at 7.30pm. with the first race at 8.0pm. As usual a superb buffet will also be available. These events are a fabulous way to spend an evening amongst great company - so make sure you come along and join in the fun.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS WOMEN’s INSTITUTE . The next monthly meeting of this friendly and welcoming group of W.I. ladies will be on Tuesday March 5th. This will take place in their usual venue of the Village Hall, Staplecross at 2.00pm. The guest Speaker will be Mr Harry Pope whose talk entitled “ What’s It Worth ?” is sure to be of great interest to all. Everyone is assured of a very warm welcome, - so come along and join us.

DIARY DATE REMINDERS:

REMINDER NOTICE NO: 1 - EWHURST. STAPLECROSS.and BODIAM.GARDEN SOCIETY - Leading nicely into Spring, this month’s meeting is very special as our guest speaker is Neill Miller, Head Gardener of the iconic and historical Hever Castle and who will talking to us about ‘Hever Castle and it’s Roses’. This delightful evening will take place on Thursday March 14th at 7.30pm in the Village Hall in Staplecross.

REMINDER NOTICE NO: 2 - EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - Next month’s open meeting is to be held on Thursday March 14th at St. Mark’s Church Room, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 7.30pm This meeting is open to both press and public alike so please come and talk to your Councillors from the Local Parish; Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council. Your concerns and opinions really do matter to us, so come along and have your say .

REMINDER NOTICE NO: 3 - STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - JUMBLE SALE - The first of the Village Hall Trustees Fundraising events is the Annual Jumble Sale. Held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross the date is Saturday March 16th at 2.00pm. Jumble donations can be brought to the hall from 9.30am on day of sale. Cake stall, Nearly New Stall as well as refreshments will be available. 50p Entrance charge. ‘Please contact either the Booking Clerk (Marie) on:07894~495479 or the Secretary (Jacqui) on:01580~830576 - for more details.

NOTICE NO: 4 - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - Our own village branch of the East Sussex Bonfire Society will be holding that amazing “WAISSAILING” event on Saturday March 16th and will be held again this year at The Hub, Quarry Farm, Bodiam, This is a spectacular evening event, - full of noise,- in the form of drumming (and more) yummy food and drink and the promise of FUN for ALL the family. Meet at The Hub from 6.30pm with the ceremony expected to commence at 7.00pm.This ancient and traditional ceremony is intended to begin the process of waking the fruit trees from the winter slumber - hence ALL the NOISE in whatever form - bring your own ! Further details nearer the date.

CHURCH SERVICES: CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday March 3rd. Sunday before Lent. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (CW) A Family Service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. and this service will also include Holy Communion.. There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. ASH WEDNESDAY - Wednesday March 6th - There will be a special service to commemorate this day commencing at 6.30pm at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green.8 If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

