Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: A SUPPORT PLEA for THE DEMENTIA REVOLUTION: - A heartfelt plea for support and/or donations has been sent to me by a well known, much loved, respected and admired local resident of our parish. Susie Hewer has been running marathons and raising money-over £54000:00 to date- for that very worthy charity ‘Dementia Research’ for a goodly number of years now -without a let up - and has set herself another new and gruelling challenge in the form of the ‘1066 Harold’s Way 100 mile Ultra Marathon’ this year. Many of us have experienced the devastating effect that Alzheimer’s has - not only on the actual person but also on the whole family and friends, as this disease effects everyone one in it’s path. Here is her appeal - in it’s entirety - so please spare a thought for Susie as she trains and prepares for this new challenge. Please give her a wave and a smile when you see her running - and please, if possible, please give a donation-however large or small- to this very special charity. ALL contributions will be most gratefully received not only by Susie herself, but by both amalgamated charities and the sufferers themselves .....so on their behalf ~Thank You.

“Dear friends and neighbours, old and new,

Thank you so much to everyone who’s asked if I’m OK having noticed that you haven’t seen me out running recently. Unfortunately, I picked up an injury to my foot which has put me out of action for 9 weeks. I can’t complain too much though as it was inevitable that it would happen at some stage!

Having been a full-time carer for my mum who had Vascular Dementia, many of you watched me take my first steps in marathon running and you have shared in my quest to bring more attention to the need for research into Dementia. I ran my first London marathon 2 weeks after my mum died in 2005. Ever since then I have dreamt of a dementia charity becoming Charity of the Year at the London marathon and my dream has finally been realised. This year the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK have joined together for 1 year and their collaboration is called The Dementia Revolution. The money raised will be used to fund a new Dementia Research Institute in London.

I know that many of you now have first hand experience of the horrors of dementia so you’ll understand why this is so important to me. With your help I have now completed 163 marathons and have raised over £54,000 for Dementia Research. I have already completed the London marathon 10 times and have decided that my 11th running of it this year will be my last to allow others the opportunity to share their stories.

So how can you help? - * Well, I suspect there might be a few low moments as I start my training again so if you see me out running/walking or sitting at the side of the road sobbing pitifully, please give me a smile a wave as that really lifts my spirits when the going gets tough. * All donations would be most welcome. For the past 14 years I have set myself a different and gruelling challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK and this year is no different! As well as the London marathon I will be completing another 100 mile event and the beauty of it is that it has relevance to our area - the event is the 1066 Harold’s Way 100 mile ultra marathon which starts in London and ends in Battle following the route that Harold took on that fateful march. As it passes through Bodiam, Ewhurst Green, Staplecross and Cripps Corner I just had to sign up for it didn’t I?!

You can read full details of my Challenge for 2019 here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/extremeknittingredhead and any donations would be most welcome. If you’d like to make a donation via cash or cheque then the details are slightly different this year as the Alzheimer’s Society is handling the distribution. Cheques should be made payable to The Alzheimer’s Society and sent to my home address: Holmside, Shoreham Lane, Ewhurst Green, TN32 5RE.

Thank you all for your continued support. Susie Hewer.”

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Following on from the popular disco event held last week, the date for the next event to be held here will be the ‘Darts Competition’ and will take place on Saturday March 9th. - THAT’S TOMORROW ! - so don’t forget to book your place. Also an extra event has been organised at this super little social club and that is for an evening of great entertainment of live music. This will be provided and performed by ‘ELASTIC’ and this super live band will be playing here on Saturday March 16th. This promises to be yet another great night which will start at 8.00pm - ‘til late. please note an excellent buffet will also be available. Come along and join in !.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Once more we have two more walks arranged for our enjoyment. Walk no:1 is planned for Sunday March 10th and will be a 10 mile circular walk from Ham Street to Ruckinge. The meeting point is in Ham Street village car park. OS.EXP125. TR001332. (satnav TN26 2JO) at 10.00am. The walk notes state there will be ‘on street’ parking also and this walk will also include a visit to the local National Nature Reserve. Also a picnic lunch is suggested, as usual. Wil is to be your ‘walk leader’ and you may contact him on 01797~260417 or Mobile:07801~189747 for more information. Walk No:2 is organised for Wednesday March 13th and this will be a 9.5 Scaynes Hill countryside circular. The meeting place will be at the car park at the North End of the Common-Church Road. OS.EXP135. TQ371236. (satnav RH17 7NH) again at the usual time of 10.00am. Chris is to be your ‘walk leader for this meander and contact may be made by telephoning 01580:389053 or the Mobile ~on day of walk only ~ 07871~187057 for all further details. Both different areas - different scenes to enjoy !

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: Leading nicely into Spring, and despite our erratic weather, this month’s meeting is very special as our guest speaker is Neill Miller, Head Gardener of the iconic and historical Hever Castle and who will talking to us about ‘Hever Castle and it’s Roses’. This delightful evening will take place on Thursday March 14th at 7.30pm in the Village Hall in Staplecross.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - This month’s open meeting is to be held on Thursday March 14th at St. Mark’s Church Room, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 7.30pm. As with all these Parish Council meetings, this meeting is open to both press and public alike so please come and talk to your local Councillors from the Local Parish; Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council. Your concerns and opinions really do matter to us, so come along and have your say . A quick note for your diary ~ the increasingly popular ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY will be held this year on TUESDAY APRIL 9th from 6.45pm for mingling and partaking of the delicious buffet - at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This is always an informative evening with interesting guest speakers. Don’t Miss It !

OPEN INVITATION ~ ROTHER VALLEY BRANCH of the BRITISH CACTUS & SUCCULENT SOCIETY - The inaugural meeting of this first new BCSS in decades, is being held on Thursday March 14th at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall. It kicks off a full programme of meetings for the year and BCSS Chairman will welcome members to the new branch and give a short talk followed by a second presentation by Tony Roberts from the Dartford branch. There will be free refreshments; cultivation advice; plant identification serviced; expert speakers as well as plants and seeds for sale. Find more information from Graham Evans (01424~755690 email rothervalley@mail.com) or check out www.rothervalley.bcss.org.uk

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - Our own village branch of the East Sussex Bonfire Society will be holding that amazing “WAISSAILING” event on Saturday March 16th and will be held again this year at The Hub, Quarry Farm, Bodiam, This is a spectacular evening event, - full of noise,- in the form of drumming (and more) yummy food and drink and the promise of FUN for ALL the family. Meet at The Hub from 6.30pm with the ceremony expected to commence at 7.00pm.This ancient and traditional ceremony is intended to begin the process of waking the fruit trees from the winter slumber - hence ALL the NOISE in whatever form - bring your own !Please contact John on 01580~830744 or email: John.lederer@mypostoffice.co.uk for all further details

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - JUMBLE SALE - A gentle REMINDER of the first of the Village Hall Trustees Fundraising events is the Annual Jumble Sale. As usual, this will be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the date is Saturday March 16th - THAT’S TOMORROW - at 2.00pm. Jumble donations which are always gratefully received, can be brought to the hall tomorrow, from 9.30am onwards. There will be a Cake stall, Nearly New Stall as well as a popular Tombola game. Tea, Coffee and biscuits will also be available to provide additional energy throughout the afternoon. There will be a 50p Entrance charge. Please contact either Marie on 01580~------ or Larry on 01580~830--- for more details

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday March 10th. Lent 1. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A Morning Praise service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, as Spring and the milder weather slowly -but envitably begins to unfold and stretch before us. so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.