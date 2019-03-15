COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: CANCELLED ~ EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY ~ ‘WASSAILING EVENT’. I have received a notification advising me of the CANCELLATION of this year’s enjoyable event. Due to unforeseen circumstances, this great, noisy and nostalgic event due to take place on Saturday March 16th - that’s TOMORROW ! - at Quarry Farm, Bodiam - 6.30pm at The Hub -has been CANCELLED. Fingers crossed that this fun filled family event will be able to take place again next year.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - JUMBLE SALE - A gentle REMINDER that the first of the Village Hall Trustees Fundraising events that of the Annual Jumble Sale - will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Saturday March 16th - THAT’S TOMORROW - at 2.00pm. Jumble donations which are always gratefully received, can be brought to the hall tomorrow morning, from 9.30am onward. Entrance is 50p. and there will be a Cake stall, Nearly New Stall as well as a popular Tombola game. To help with any flagging spirits, tea, coffee and biscuits will also be available throughout the afternoon to help provide additional energy. The old adage “Many Hands Make Light Work”, is never more true than at functions like these, - so if ANYONE would like to come along and ‘LEND A HAND’ during this event, we would be so very grateful and your generosity in giving up an hour or so - however much time you can spare - will be very much appreciated. Please contact either Marie (Booking Clerk) on:07894~495479 or Jacqui (Secretary) on 01580~830576. for all further information.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: A last minute reminder of the extra event that has been organised at this super little social club and is for an evening of great entertainment of live music. This will be provided and performed by ‘ELASTIC’ and this super live band will be playing here on Saturday March 16th.- THAT’s TOMORROW -This promises to be yet another great night, starting at 8.00pm - ‘til late. please make a note that an excellent buffet will also be available, so come along and join in!

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Always out to discover the wonderful countryside that we’re all privileged to live in and enjoy, the members of the popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers have organised two more walks for us to take part in, if we so wish, Walk No: 1 is 9 mile circular walk between Heathfield and Mayfield. Planned for Sunday March 17th the meeting point will be the ‘Tower Street Recreation Ground’ car park in Heathfield. OS.EXP135. TQ586214. (satnav TN21 8PF) at the normal time of 10.00am and again, a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this wander and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for more information. Walk No: 2 is an 8 mile circular of Lamberhurst and Goudhurst. Arranged to take place on Tuesday March 19th.the meeting point is at the Lamberhurst public car park. OS.EXP136, TQ677362. (satnav TN3 8DB) again at 10.00am. The notes also state you can have the choice of a picnic lunch or a visit to a tea room. Carol is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today and you may contact her on 01580~852432 for more details.

LENT STUDIES: This year,during the Lent period, there will be special opportunities for us to reflect a little more on what it is to be called to live the Christian life. The first of our two LENT STUDY mornings. which will be at St. James the Great, Ewhurst at 10.30am on Wednesday March 20th and at 10.30am on Saturday March 30th. and secondly, at the short weekly bible reflection at Evening Prayer - 6.00pm each Thursday, at St. Giles church, Bodiam. All are most welcome, of course, to attend events at either church.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Looking forward to enjoying another delicious home cooked 2 course lunch, the members of this small but very friendly local dining group will be making their way to the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Wednesday March 20th at 12.30pm. On the menu this month is that firm family favourite Roast Beef - with Yorkshire Puddings, roast potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. This will be accompanied by a choice of either Caramel Pudding - OR - Profiteroles. A delightful cup of tea or coffee to follow completes this menu - and all this is for a miserly cost of just £6:00 per person - with no work involved on your behalf whatsoever !. If you’d like to join us, then please contact either Sallie on: 01580~830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570 who would be delighted to give you more information and add your name to our tables.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the Parish of Ewhurst will commence at St James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday March 17th. Lent.2. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (CW) A service at St, Giles church, Bodiam, will follow directly after at 11.15am. This service will also include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross on this day. In case you may be unaware, on Wednesday and Thursday morning - ‘MORNING PRAYER’ is now being held in St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green every week on these days at 8.30 am. ‘EVENING PRAYER’ is also being held every Thursday evening at 6.00pm. in St. Giles church, Bodiam. Do join us if you wish. - everyone is most welcome. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge - Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, and you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future. The Spring season is already upon us, despite the very changeable weather conditions we are all experiencing at present. I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf......Thank You